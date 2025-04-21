Suddenly, Jennifer Aniston’s Favourite Sandal Trends from the ‘90s Are Back

As a fashion writer, I’ve built up a reliable roster of style muses who keep my inspiration levels high, but if I had to pick a forever favourite, it would be '90s-era Jennifer Aniston. Her approach to fashion during that decade was the blueprint for easy chicness: clean lines and unfussy staples that still feel incredibly modern today.

With summer pretty much in full swing, I’ve found myself revisiting her warm-weather looks in particular, specifically, the sandals she reached for time and again. As I build out my own seasonal wardrobe, I was delighted to discover that many of Aniston’s go-to ‘90s sandals are making a triumphant return for summer 2025.

If you’re looking to refresh your footwear game with pieces that are as timeless as they are trending, these are the '90s sandal trends worth copying from Jennifer Aniston this season.

3 SANDALS TRENDS JENNIFER ANISTON WORE IN THE '90S THAT STILL FEEL RELEVANT

1. FLIP FLOPS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Bringing an effortlessly cool edge to off-duty dressing, flip flops remain just as relevant now as they were across the '90s. Endlessly versatile: a classic black pair works as well with floaty dresses as it does straight-leg denim, and lends a relaxed polish to cut-off shorts and an oversized knit—just ask Aniston.

SHOP FLIP FLOPS:

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal £128 SHOP NOW These also come in five other shades.

Zara Flat Split Suede Sandals With Metal Embellishment £40 SHOP NOW Trust me—these won't stay in stock for long.

Mango Leather Sandal With Eyelets £60 SHOP NOW Eyelet detailing is set to be a major trend this summer.

2. FLATFORM SANDALS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: As a fashion writer who regularly racks up a serious step count, my worlds often collide when I’m searching for sandals that feel elevated, both stylistically and literally, without inviting the inevitable blisters that come with them. Thankfully, the flatform trend is making a major comeback this season. Ushered in by the wider shift towards wedges, this ultra-comfortable silhouette offers a welcome boost of height without compromising on comfort.

SHOP FLATFORM SANDALS:

Zara Split Suede Platform Wedges £60 SHOP NOW These add some extra height without sacrificing comfort.

Reformation Eden Platform Thong £148 SHOP NOW While I love these in a deep chocolate shade, these also come in black.

Free People Harbor Flatform Sandals £88 SHOP NOW Style with casual jeans to get Aniston's look. And yes, they come in a huge variety of colours.

3. CHUNKY STRAP SANDALS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: I’ll always have a soft spot for dainty strappy sandals, but this season it’s the bolder, thicker-strapped styles that are truly turning my head. Offering structure and support, these timeless sandals ground breezy summer outfits. This summer, I’ll be taking cues from Aniston and pairing mine with the floaty, romantic dresses already hanging in my wardrobe.

SHOP CHUNKY STRAP SANDALS:

Aeyde Whit Leather Sandals £330 SHOP NOW The fisherman sandals trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Schuh Thora Sandals £27 SHOP NOW These look much more expensive than they actually are.