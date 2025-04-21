Suddenly, Jennifer Aniston’s Favourite Sandal Trends from the ‘90s Are Back
From simple flip flops to elevated flatforms, these are the three sandals trends Jennifer Aniston loved throughout the '90s that feel just as relevant today.
As a fashion writer, I’ve built up a reliable roster of style muses who keep my inspiration levels high, but if I had to pick a forever favourite, it would be '90s-era Jennifer Aniston. Her approach to fashion during that decade was the blueprint for easy chicness: clean lines and unfussy staples that still feel incredibly modern today.
With summer pretty much in full swing, I’ve found myself revisiting her warm-weather looks in particular, specifically, the sandals she reached for time and again. As I build out my own seasonal wardrobe, I was delighted to discover that many of Aniston’s go-to ‘90s sandals are making a triumphant return for summer 2025.
If you’re looking to refresh your footwear game with pieces that are as timeless as they are trending, these are the '90s sandal trends worth copying from Jennifer Aniston this season.
3 SANDALS TRENDS JENNIFER ANISTON WORE IN THE '90S THAT STILL FEEL RELEVANT
1. FLIP FLOPS
Style Notes: Bringing an effortlessly cool edge to off-duty dressing, flip flops remain just as relevant now as they were across the '90s. Endlessly versatile: a classic black pair works as well with floaty dresses as it does straight-leg denim, and lends a relaxed polish to cut-off shorts and an oversized knit—just ask Aniston.
SHOP FLIP FLOPS:
2. FLATFORM SANDALS
Style Notes: As a fashion writer who regularly racks up a serious step count, my worlds often collide when I’m searching for sandals that feel elevated, both stylistically and literally, without inviting the inevitable blisters that come with them. Thankfully, the flatform trend is making a major comeback this season. Ushered in by the wider shift towards wedges, this ultra-comfortable silhouette offers a welcome boost of height without compromising on comfort.
SHOP FLATFORM SANDALS:
While I love these in a deep chocolate shade, these also come in black.
Style with casual jeans to get Aniston's look. And yes, they come in a huge variety of colours.
3. CHUNKY STRAP SANDALS
Style Notes: I’ll always have a soft spot for dainty strappy sandals, but this season it’s the bolder, thicker-strapped styles that are truly turning my head. Offering structure and support, these timeless sandals ground breezy summer outfits. This summer, I’ll be taking cues from Aniston and pairing mine with the floaty, romantic dresses already hanging in my wardrobe.
SHOP CHUNKY STRAP SANDALS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
