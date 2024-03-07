7 Street Style Trends Everyone is Wearing in Paris, New York, Milan, and London

street style trends
By Anna LaPlaca
published

And just like that, fashion week is over. Well, at least until everyone reconvenes again in September. Over the course of the last four weeks, we've clocked plenty of rising trends from the runway and reported everything you need to know about fall 2024 fashion. But while we'll have to wait another six months to actually start shopping what we just saw on the runways, there's no waiting period to get inspired by the cool trends we spotted show-goers wearing in New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

Fashion week is the breeding ground for the coolest on-the-rise trends and this season was no exception—the street style scene debuted plenty of innovative new styling tricks and forward accessories and it doubled-down on everyone's favorite spring It color, burgundy. Ahead, we're dissecting the top seven fashion week trends that insiders wore to the fall shows and, of course, giving you shopping inspiration on how we'd go about achieving each look.

Doused in Merlot

street style in Paris

fashion week street style

fashion week street style

Sao Zip-Front Jacket
Aya Muse
Sao Zip-Front Jacket

Florentina Knit Top
Reformation
Florentina Knit Top

Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

Rib Crewneck Long Sleeve Top
Treasure & Bond
Rib Crewneck Long Sleeve Top

East to West

street style in New York

Alaïa Le Teckel Bag on the street during Paris Fashion Week

women on the street during fashion week

Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Large Leather Handbag
Prada
Large Leather Handbag

Long Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Clutch
Bottega Veneta
Long Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Clutch

Rectangular Leather Handbag - Women
Mango
Rectangular Leather Handbag

Chrystie Bag Espresso
Freja New York
Chrystie Bag

Sweater Styling

street style in New York

fashion week street style

street style during New York Fashion Week

Brushed Alpaca-Blend Sweater
Toteme
Brushed Alpaca-Blend Sweater

Oversize Wool & Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
Oversize Wool & Cashmere Sweater

Harvest Fair Isle Knitted Sweater
DÔEN
Harvest Fair Isle Knitted Sweater

Relaxed Pullover Sweater
J.Crew
Relaxed Pullover Sweater

Head Cases

street style during New York Fashion Week

street style during New York Fashion Week

women on the street during fashion week

Penelope Velvet Beanie
The Row
Penelope Velvet Beanie

Merino Wool Beret - Women
Mango
Merino Wool Beret

Faux-Fur Cap
Ruslan Baginsky
Faux-Fur Cap

I.Magnin, Solid Pillbox Hat
I.Magnin
Solid Pillbox Hat

All Wrapped Up

street style during New York Fashion Week

woman on the street during Paris Fashion Week

women wearing coats in Paris

Soft Wool Twill Cape With Check Lining
Bottega Veneta
Soft Wool Twill Cape With Check Lining

Banana Republic, Cambria Cape Coat
Banana Republic
Cambria Cape Coat

Wool-Blend Cape
COS
Wool-Blend Cape

Pops of Poppy

women on the street during fashion week

women wearing denim jacket and jeans and a red sweater in London

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

women on the street during fashion week

Fiamma Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag
FERRAGAMO
Fiamma Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag

Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater

Calzedonia, 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights
Calzedonia
50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights

New Necklines

women wearing coats in Paris

two women wearing zip-up jackets during Milan Fashion Week

woman wearing a leather jacket and skirt in Paris

Oversized Jacket in Lambskin
Saint Laurent
Oversized Jacket in Lambskin

Massimo Dutti, Nappa Leather Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Jacket

St. Daina Mock Neck Zip Wool Blend Cardigan
& Other Stories
St. Daina Mock Neck Zip Wool Blend Cardigan

Anna LaPlaca
Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

