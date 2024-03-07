7 Street Style Trends Everyone is Wearing in Paris, New York, Milan, and London

And just like that, fashion week is over. Well, at least until everyone reconvenes again in September. Over the course of the last four weeks, we've clocked plenty of rising trends from the runway and reported everything you need to know about fall 2024 fashion. But while we'll have to wait another six months to actually start shopping what we just saw on the runways, there's no waiting period to get inspired by the cool trends we spotted show-goers wearing in New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

Fashion week is the breeding ground for the coolest on-the-rise trends and this season was no exception—the street style scene debuted plenty of innovative new styling tricks and forward accessories and it doubled-down on everyone's favorite spring It color, burgundy. Ahead, we're dissecting the top seven fashion week trends that insiders wore to the fall shows and, of course, giving you shopping inspiration on how we'd go about achieving each look.

Doused in Merlot

East to West

Sweater Styling

Head Cases

All Wrapped Up

Pops of Poppy

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

New Necklines

