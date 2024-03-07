7 Street Style Trends Everyone is Wearing in Paris, New York, Milan, and London
And just like that, fashion week is over. Well, at least until everyone reconvenes again in September. Over the course of the last four weeks, we've clocked plenty of rising trends from the runway and reported everything you need to know about fall 2024 fashion. But while we'll have to wait another six months to actually start shopping what we just saw on the runways, there's no waiting period to get inspired by the cool trends we spotted show-goers wearing in New York, London, Milan, and Paris.
Fashion week is the breeding ground for the coolest on-the-rise trends and this season was no exception—the street style scene debuted plenty of innovative new styling tricks and forward accessories and it doubled-down on everyone's favorite spring It color, burgundy. Ahead, we're dissecting the top seven fashion week trends that insiders wore to the fall shows and, of course, giving you shopping inspiration on how we'd go about achieving each look.
Doused in Merlot
Shop
East to West
Shop
Sweater Styling
Shop
Head Cases
All Wrapped Up
Shop
Pops of Poppy
Shop
New Necklines
Shop
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.