Hailey Bieber Knows This Sneaker Color Trend Looks Best With Black Leggings

Recently, she added a shock of neon to her typical black-on-black attire, pairing bright-green Asics sneakers with a black tank top, flared leggings, and a slicked-back bun. These days, I'll take any gym motivation I can find, so neon green sneakers are officially on my vision board (right beside Bieber's impressively large dumbbell). That's right, Hailey Bieber isn't just a fashion and beauty evangelist; she's also inspiring me to get back into lifting, one rep at a time. Keep scrolling to shop Bieber's exact Asics sneakers, plus other pairs that will brighten up any exercise routine.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.