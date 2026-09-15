Sorry, Basic Leggings—These Cute Workout Sets Are So Much Better

I have noticed a pattern that I'll go ahead and call science. Every time I show up to the gym in a new matching set, my whole workout gets easier: The weights feel lighter, the time goes faster, and I feel like I'm in a movie. When I'm checking my form in the mirror, I can't help but notice the workout set and get inspired all over again. It often blows my mind how much what you wear can affect your performance. A brand-new set means quite a lot, sure, but even the ones I have worn again and again make an impact when I style them for a class.
I've gotten tons of questions at the gym about where to buy the best matching sets, and I have thoughts. Below, I've rounded up eight brands I can always lean on across several price points and workout types. Whether you're after something simple for Pilates or high-impact enough to handle your marathon training, I've got you.
437
Consider 437 proof that your new favorite activewear label might be hiding in plain sight. I see cool girls in New York wearing it all the time but also frequently encounter people who haven't discovered it yet. Here's your opportunity to see what it's all about.
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437
The Capri Legging
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Bare Bra
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Ballet Tank Top
Vuori
This activewear brand puts a unique twist on gym style. Think the laid-back, beachy California logic where a gym 'fit and a coffee-run 'fit are basically the same thing. I've found myself living in its performance-friendly basics.
Vuori
Daily Layered Crop Tank Top
Vuori
Clean Elevation Leggings
Vuori
Halo Cross Back Performance Tank
Set Active
Set Active is a rare brand that built itself entirely around the matching set instead of jumping on the trend as an afterthought. Finally, there's a set that works just as well on a hot girl walk as it does for heavy lifting.
set active
Breathe Polka Dot Base Bra
set active
Cloud Elevate Bra
set active
Essential Stripe Cami
Beyond Yoga
I love how this brand built its whole identity around not making you choose between soft and structured. You can truly build a whole wardrobe around the brand's pieces, and it's recently started offering high-impact styles.
Beyond Yoga
Make It Strappy Spacedye Crop Tank
Beyond Yoga
Space Dye on the Up Crop Tank
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye It's a Tie Leggings
Port de Bras
Inspired by dance attire, this brand is cut to perfection. With flattering details like subtle ruching and cutouts, you'll always feel like a superstar wearing its pieces.
Port De Bras
Bubble Legging
Port De Bras
Lauren Top
Port De Bras
Ariadne Legging
Splits59
Splits59 pulls its whole look from vintage sportswear. Think '70s track and '80s aerobics filtered through an L.A. sensibility. It's less about high-performance technical fabric and more about pieces that look put-together enough to wear straight through your day.
Splits59
Sage Rigor Bra
Splits59
Scottie Airweight Bra
Splits59
Bella Airweight Lite Wrap Top
ALO
How can we talk about activewear without discussing ALO? This brand's fabric is about as close to a second skin as leggings get. It's also the most frequently seen brand on my FYP that I've mentioned, so for better or worse, this is the pick if you want your set recognized on sight.
Alo
Airbrush Better Together Bra
Alo
Airbrush Heart Throb Bra
Alo
Softsculpt Precision Halter Tank
Lululemon
Lululemon was my first love in the activewear space, and it will always be the most well-constructed brand in the game. It's still the brand most people default to without thinking twice. A set here is the safe, proven choice if you'd rather not experiment before a big workout.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.