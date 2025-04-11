Hailey Bieber Just Arrived in Palm Springs in the Shoe Trend No One Actually Wears to Coachella

The Southern California desert has apparently decided to skip spring and fast forward straight into summer. Temperatures in Indio during the first weekend of Coachella are expected to reach a whopping 102 degrees. Rest assured there is no FOMO from this AC-loving writer with an aversion to sweat! Plenty of other Los Angeles residents, however, are excitedly making their way out east, including celebrities like Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Photographed in Palm Springs on Thursday, roughly 24 hours before Coachella begins, the husband-and-wife duo wore coordinating baggy jeans to grab lunch. Hailey's flip-flops caught my eye because I guarantee she won't be wearing them on the festival grounds tomorrow. Why? Flip-flops are perfect for going to a restaurant in Palm Springs but are impractical for the dust and dirt of the Empire Polo Club. Scroll down to see what Hailey Bieber wore in the desert before Coachella 2025 and shop pieces to re-create her chic outfit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Re-Create Hailey's Cute Outfit

H&M Cotton Cap $10 SHOP NOW It's hard to beat this $10 price tag.

H&M Camisole Top $5 SHOP NOW Camisoles are foundational to my summer wardrobe.

BDG Urban Outfitters Kayla Low Rider Wide Leg Jeans $79 SHOP NOW Low-rise jeans are as popular as ever right now.

JW PEI Harlee Faux Leather Shoulder Bag $89 SHOP NOW This shape is so fun.

Gap Vegan Leather Flip Flop Sandals $45 SHOP NOW These Gap shoes have great reviews. Just consider swapping them for sneakers if you're actually attending Coachella.