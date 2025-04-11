Hailey Bieber Just Arrived in Palm Springs in the Shoe Trend No One Actually Wears to Coachella
The Southern California desert has apparently decided to skip spring and fast forward straight into summer. Temperatures in Indio during the first weekend of Coachella are expected to reach a whopping 102 degrees. Rest assured there is no FOMO from this AC-loving writer with an aversion to sweat! Plenty of other Los Angeles residents, however, are excitedly making their way out east, including celebrities like Justin and Hailey Bieber.
Photographed in Palm Springs on Thursday, roughly 24 hours before Coachella begins, the husband-and-wife duo wore coordinating baggy jeans to grab lunch. Hailey's flip-flops caught my eye because I guarantee she won't be wearing them on the festival grounds tomorrow. Why? Flip-flops are perfect for going to a restaurant in Palm Springs but are impractical for the dust and dirt of the Empire Polo Club. Scroll down to see what Hailey Bieber wore in the desert before Coachella 2025 and shop pieces to re-create her chic outfit.
Re-Create Hailey's Cute Outfit
Low-rise jeans are as popular as ever right now.
These Gap shoes have great reviews. Just consider swapping them for sneakers if you're actually attending Coachella.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
