It's Back: The Humble Sandal Trend That New Yorkers Love to Hate

From coast to coast, temperatures are rising, offering a tantalizing preview of the warm weather ahead. Fashion people are gradually transitioning their wardrobes, pulling out all the essentials for the season—think breezy dresses, light layers, and, of course, sandals. A perfect example of this style shift is Hailey Bieber, who was recently spotted heading to a workout class in luxe flip-flops, proving that the casual silhouette is back in full force.

Last year, leather flip-flops took center stage, but this season, the spotlight is on foam- and rubber-soled versions, especially after The Row's release of its Dune Classic Sandals—the style seen on Bieber. Available in three chic colorways—black, beige and black, and red and black—these Olsen-approved sandals boast a soft cotton thong-design upper and overall polished appeal, offering the perfect balance of comfort and class.

Hailey Bieber wears a sweatshirt, yoga pants, and flip-flops.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: The Row Dune Classic Sandals ($690); Emi Jay Big Effing Clip ($36)

Bieber's effortlessly cool ensemble demonstrates that flip-flops aren't just reserved for the beach and pedicure appointments. They can be worn on city streets, whether you're running errands, heading to Pilates, or grabbing brunch with friends. While some New Yorkers may debate the urban hygiene of wearing flip-flops in the city, there's no denying their comfort and versatility. With that said, keep scrolling to shop Bieber's exact pair before they're sold out and other elevated flip-flops that will take your warm-weather wardrobe to the next level.

Shop Hailey Bieber's sandals:

Dune Flip Flop
The Row
Dune Flip Flops

Dune Classic Sandal in Rubber
The Row
Dune Classic Sandal in Rubber

Dune Classic Sandal in Rubber
The Row
Dune Classic Sandal in Rubber

Shop more elevated flip-flops:

Women's Square Toe Thong Flip Flop Sandals - Shade & Shore™ Palmer Copper 9
Shade & Shore
Square Toe Thong Flip Flop Sandals

I can not believe these The Row–looking sandals are only $5!

Jeffrey Campbell Kierra Velvet Thong Sandals
Jeffrey Campbell
Kierra Velvet Thong Sandals

So simple yet so elegant.

Saionara Leather Flip Flops
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Leather Flip Flops

The color-blocking reminds me of Bieber's sandals.

Kinto Textured-Leather Flip Flops
A.EMERY
Kinto Textured-Leather Flip Flops

I usually don't opt for colored shoes, but this blue leather pair surprised me.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandals

Suede flip-flops are already everywhere.

Clea Flip Flop
Gap
Jelly Flip Flops

No one will believe you when you say these are from Gap.

Tkees Square Toe Lily Flip Flops
Tkees
Square Toe Lily Flip Flops

These look like Toteme but without the price tag.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

