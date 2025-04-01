It's Back: The Humble Sandal Trend That New Yorkers Love to Hate
From coast to coast, temperatures are rising, offering a tantalizing preview of the warm weather ahead. Fashion people are gradually transitioning their wardrobes, pulling out all the essentials for the season—think breezy dresses, light layers, and, of course, sandals. A perfect example of this style shift is Hailey Bieber, who was recently spotted heading to a workout class in luxe flip-flops, proving that the casual silhouette is back in full force.
Last year, leather flip-flops took center stage, but this season, the spotlight is on foam- and rubber-soled versions, especially after The Row's release of its Dune Classic Sandals—the style seen on Bieber. Available in three chic colorways—black, beige and black, and red and black—these Olsen-approved sandals boast a soft cotton thong-design upper and overall polished appeal, offering the perfect balance of comfort and class.
On Hailey Bieber: The Row Dune Classic Sandals ($690); Emi Jay Big Effing Clip ($36)
Bieber's effortlessly cool ensemble demonstrates that flip-flops aren't just reserved for the beach and pedicure appointments. They can be worn on city streets, whether you're running errands, heading to Pilates, or grabbing brunch with friends. While some New Yorkers may debate the urban hygiene of wearing flip-flops in the city, there's no denying their comfort and versatility. With that said, keep scrolling to shop Bieber's exact pair before they're sold out and other elevated flip-flops that will take your warm-weather wardrobe to the next level.
Shop Hailey Bieber's sandals:
Shop more elevated flip-flops:
I can not believe these The Row–looking sandals are only $5!
The color-blocking reminds me of Bieber's sandals.
I usually don't opt for colored shoes, but this blue leather pair surprised me.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
