It's Back: The Humble Sandal Trend That New Yorkers Love to Hate

From coast to coast, temperatures are rising, offering a tantalizing preview of the warm weather ahead. Fashion people are gradually transitioning their wardrobes, pulling out all the essentials for the season—think breezy dresses, light layers, and, of course, sandals. A perfect example of this style shift is Hailey Bieber, who was recently spotted heading to a workout class in luxe flip-flops, proving that the casual silhouette is back in full force.

Last year, leather flip-flops took center stage, but this season, the spotlight is on foam- and rubber-soled versions, especially after The Row's release of its Dune Classic Sandals—the style seen on Bieber. Available in three chic colorways—black, beige and black, and red and black—these Olsen-approved sandals boast a soft cotton thong-design upper and overall polished appeal, offering the perfect balance of comfort and class.

On Hailey Bieber: The Row Dune Classic Sandals ($690); Emi Jay Big Effing Clip ($36)

Bieber's effortlessly cool ensemble demonstrates that flip-flops aren't just reserved for the beach and pedicure appointments. They can be worn on city streets, whether you're running errands, heading to Pilates, or grabbing brunch with friends. While some New Yorkers may debate the urban hygiene of wearing flip-flops in the city, there's no denying their comfort and versatility. With that said, keep scrolling to shop Bieber's exact pair before they're sold out and other elevated flip-flops that will take your warm-weather wardrobe to the next level.

