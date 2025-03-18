Until It's Warm Enough For Summery White Dresses, This Right-Now Alt Will Be Your Chic Best Friend

Apart from perhaps flip-flops or a string bikini, no fashion item is more synonymous with summer than a white dress. As much as we'd all cumulatively appreciate if summer could arrive sooner rather than later, though, there's still a amount of time to wait for genuinely hot weather. Fortunately, there's another, more transitional-weather-ready dress choice that gives off the same energy as a white cotton or linen frock, just with a bit more weight to it. Plus, it's Gwyneth Paltrow–approved.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Attend Amy Griffin's Book Reading at Godmothers Bookstore.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Gwyneth Paltrow: Falconeri dress

On Monday, the Goop founder was spotted leaving a book reading at Godmothers Bookstore in Summerland, California alongside her husband Brad Falchuk. For the event, she chose a casual, very her ensemble, including a white long-sleeve dress with a cable-knit motif from Falconeri and a pair of black, tall boots. Accessories-wise, she kept the look extremely simple, not even carrying a bag, and only donning her signature pair of tortoiseshell glasses.

Even in sunny California, it's not hot-weather dress season quite yet. Follow Paltrow's lead by easing into spring and summer in a white knit dress before cotton and linen fully take over.

Shop white knit dresses:

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

