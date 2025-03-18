Until It's Warm Enough For Summery White Dresses, This Right-Now Alt Will Be Your Chic Best Friend
Apart from perhaps flip-flops or a string bikini, no fashion item is more synonymous with summer than a white dress. As much as we'd all cumulatively appreciate if summer could arrive sooner rather than later, though, there's still a amount of time to wait for genuinely hot weather. Fortunately, there's another, more transitional-weather-ready dress choice that gives off the same energy as a white cotton or linen frock, just with a bit more weight to it. Plus, it's Gwyneth Paltrow–approved.
On Gwyneth Paltrow: Falconeri dress
On Monday, the Goop founder was spotted leaving a book reading at Godmothers Bookstore in Summerland, California alongside her husband Brad Falchuk. For the event, she chose a casual, very her ensemble, including a white long-sleeve dress with a cable-knit motif from Falconeri and a pair of black, tall boots. Accessories-wise, she kept the look extremely simple, not even carrying a bag, and only donning her signature pair of tortoiseshell glasses.
Even in sunny California, it's not hot-weather dress season quite yet. Follow Paltrow's lead by easing into spring and summer in a white knit dress before cotton and linen fully take over.
Shop white knit dresses:
