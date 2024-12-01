Celebs in Their 50s Are Styling Jeans in an Anti-Casual Way, and I'm Here For It

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You know that meme about jeans being formalwear? Well, stylish celebs in their 50s have definitely gotten the memo.

Jeans as a standalone piece may give off a casual vibe, but pair them with a tailored jacket and designer shoes, and you're pretty much ready to run Goop—or at the very least show up to work looking and feeling polished.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Julia Roberts teamed her white jeans with a white T-shirt, brown leather belt, brown flats, and the pièce de résistance, a tailored houndstooth jacket that pulled the whole look together.

On Gwyneth Paltrow: Amir Taghi Ellen Jacket ($1,890), Amir Taghi Campbell Pant ($895), Jennifer Zeuner Lou Medium Thick Hoop Earrings, 2" ($154), Jimmy Choo Romy Pointed Toe Pump ($795)

Of course lifestyle queen Gwyneth Paltrow puts my mirror selfies to shame. On Instagram recently, the entrepreneur modeled a denim jacket and pants set from Amir Taghi, and kept it low-key with a pair of Jimmy Choo suede pumps and some chunky gold hoop earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Christy Turlington: Chanel jacket, jeans, shoes, and bag

Supermodel Christy Turlington has always been a fashion girl extraordinaire, and in this case while attending Chanel's annual hyper-exclusive event during the Tribeca Film Festival, she made me want to really test my credit card's limits at my local Chanel flagship.

SHOP THE LOOK

Reformation Winston Blazer $298 $223 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt $29 SHOP NOW

Frame The Slouchy Straight Leg Jeans $268 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Day Glove $138 $97 SHOP NOW

Frame Le Slim Palazzo Ankle Jeans $268 SHOP NOW

Marc Joseph New York Broad Street Patent Leather Pump $155 SHOP NOW

Self-Portrait Buttoned Denim Jacket $410 SHOP NOW

Self-Portrait Blue Bootcut Denim Jeans $290 SHOP NOW