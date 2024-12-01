Celebs in Their 50s Are Styling Jeans in an Anti-Casual Way, and I'm Here For It

You know that meme about jeans being formalwear? Well, stylish celebs in their 50s have definitely gotten the memo.

Jeans as a standalone piece may give off a casual vibe, but pair them with a tailored jacket and designer shoes, and you're pretty much ready to run Goop—or at the very least show up to work looking and feeling polished.

Julia Roberts teamed her white jeans with a white T-shirt, brown leather belt, brown flats, and the pièce de résistance, a tailored houndstooth jacket that pulled the whole look together.

On Gwyneth Paltrow: Amir Taghi Ellen Jacket ($1,890), Amir Taghi Campbell Pant ($895), Jennifer Zeuner Lou Medium Thick Hoop Earrings, 2" ($154), Jimmy Choo Romy Pointed Toe Pump ($795)

Of course lifestyle queen Gwyneth Paltrow puts my mirror selfies to shame. On Instagram recently, the entrepreneur modeled a denim jacket and pants set from Amir Taghi, and kept it low-key with a pair of Jimmy Choo suede pumps and some chunky gold hoop earrings.

On Christy Turlington: Chanel jacket, jeans, shoes, and bag

Supermodel Christy Turlington has always been a fashion girl extraordinaire, and in this case while attending Chanel's annual hyper-exclusive event during the Tribeca Film Festival, she made me want to really test my credit card's limits at my local Chanel flagship.

