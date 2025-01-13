No Offense to Trousers, But Gwyneth Paltrow Just Made This "Dated" Denim Trend Look Way More Elegant
While it may not be the early 2000s, Gwyneth Paltrow's latest ensemble certainly evokes a sense of nostalgia. Today, she was spotted in Santa Barbara alongside her husband, Brad Falchuk, donning cuffed jeans. To complete her look? She opted for a Chanel vest, a long-sleeve shirt, and JW Anderson high-top sneakers. This combination created a wonderfully relaxed yet polished look, ideal for running errands.
Though some may dismiss cuffed jeans as "dated," they are undeniably one of the standout denim trends of 2025. Their popularity has surged in recent months, fueled by their prominent appearance in street style and among influential fashion people on social media. It’s evident that cuffed jeans are far from going out of fashion—they're here to stay.
Continue scrolling to see how Paltrow effortlessly styled her cuffed jeans, and discover some of the best options available today.
On Gwyneth Paltrow: JW Anderson sneakers; Chanel vest
Shop the best cuffed jeans
I love these jeans. I have had them for about a month, and I can't stop wearing them.
Fashion girls from London and L.A. always wear Agolde's jeans.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
