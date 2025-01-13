No Offense to Trousers, But Gwyneth Paltrow Just Made This "Dated" Denim Trend Look Way More Elegant

While it may not be the early 2000s, Gwyneth Paltrow's latest ensemble certainly evokes a sense of nostalgia. Today, she was spotted in Santa Barbara alongside her husband, Brad Falchuk, donning cuffed jeans. To complete her look? She opted for a Chanel vest, a long-sleeve shirt, and JW Anderson high-top sneakers. This combination created a wonderfully relaxed yet polished look, ideal for running errands.

Though some may dismiss cuffed jeans as "dated," they are undeniably one of the standout denim trends of 2025. Their popularity has surged in recent months, fueled by their prominent appearance in street style and among influential fashion people on social media. It’s evident that cuffed jeans are far from going out of fashion—they're here to stay.

Continue scrolling to see how Paltrow effortlessly styled her cuffed jeans, and discover some of the best options available today.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Gwyneth Paltrow: JW Anderson sneakers; Chanel vest

Shop the best cuffed jeans

H&M Baggy Wide Low Jeans $40 SHOP NOW These also come in light and dark blue washes.

LEVI'S 501 90s Cuff Straight $141 SHOP NOW Levi's 501 90s jeans are iconic, so we know these will be a good buy.

MANGO Rinse-Wash Jeans With Cuffs $90 SHOP NOW The dark wash is so expensive-looking.

We The Free Slim Shade Selvedge Jeans $148 SHOP NOW I love these jeans. I have had them for about a month, and I can't stop wearing them.

AGOLDE Fran Cropped Low-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans $240 SHOP NOW Fashion girls from London and L.A. always wear Agolde's jeans.

Madewell Low-Slung Baggy Jeans $148 SHOP NOW These are perfect for those with long legs.

Veronica Beard Jean Taylor High Rise Wide Leg Jeans $298 SHOP NOW Investing in cuffed jeans is a safe bet.

Jessica Simpson Freesia Wide Leg With Cuff Jeans $30 SHOP NOW This pair is a best seller.

BDG Thea Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans $75 SHOP NOW If you love rigid denim, then these are perfect for you.