No Offense to Trousers, But Gwyneth Paltrow Just Made This "Dated" Denim Trend Look Way More Elegant

While it may not be the early 2000s, Gwyneth Paltrow's latest ensemble certainly evokes a sense of nostalgia. Today, she was spotted in Santa Barbara alongside her husband, Brad Falchuk, donning cuffed jeans. To complete her look? She opted for a Chanel vest, a long-sleeve shirt, and JW Anderson high-top sneakers. This combination created a wonderfully relaxed yet polished look, ideal for running errands.

Though some may dismiss cuffed jeans as "dated," they are undeniably one of the standout denim trends of 2025. Their popularity has surged in recent months, fueled by their prominent appearance in street style and among influential fashion people on social media. It’s evident that cuffed jeans are far from going out of fashion—they're here to stay.

Continue scrolling to see how Paltrow effortlessly styled her cuffed jeans, and discover some of the best options available today.

Gwyneth Paltrow wears a pink chanel vest, white long-sleeve shirt, white sneakers, and cuffed jeans

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Gwyneth Paltrow: JW Anderson sneakers; Chanel vest

Shop the best cuffed jeans

Baggy Wide Low Jeans
H&M
Baggy Wide Low Jeans

These also come in light and dark blue washes.

501 90s Cuff Straight
LEVI'S
501 90s Cuff Straight

Levi's 501 90s jeans are iconic, so we know these will be a good buy.

Rinse-Wash Jeans With Cuffs - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Rinse-Wash Jeans With Cuffs

The dark wash is so expensive-looking.

We the Free Slim Shade Selvedge Jeans
We The Free
Slim Shade Selvedge Jeans

I love these jeans. I have had them for about a month, and I can't stop wearing them.

Fran Cropped Low-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Fran Cropped Low-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Fashion girls from London and L.A. always wear Agolde's jeans.

Madewell, Low-Slung Baggy Jeans
Madewell
Low-Slung Baggy Jeans

These are perfect for those with long legs.

Veronica Beard Jean Taylor High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Veronica Beard
Jean Taylor High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Investing in cuffed jeans is a safe bet.

Jessica Simpson Women's and Women's Plus Freesia Wide Leg With Cuff Jeans, Sizes 2-24w
Jessica Simpson
Freesia Wide Leg With Cuff Jeans

This pair is a best seller.

Bdg Thea Cuffed Wide Leg Jean
BDG
Thea Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans

If you love rigid denim, then these are perfect for you.

Vkoywkm Womens Wide Leg Jeans Trendy Cuffed Hem Denim Pants Button Mid Waisted Jeans Loose Boyfriend Jeans Baggy Distressed Jeans With Pockets
VKOYWKM
Loose Boyfriend Jeans

The distressed wash is so vintage-looking.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

