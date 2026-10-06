I’ve Found It: This Non-Blue Jeans Colour Makes Tan Uggs Look Chicest

Honestly, every fashion person I know has a soft spot for Uggs. Perhaps they stomped around in them throughout the '00s as their interest in fashion began to take root. Perhaps they slipped into a pair against their will, only to discover that the cushioned footbed is nothing to be sniffed at. Or perhaps, like me, they’ve scrolled through enough street style and celebrity images to realise that the ubiquitous slouchy shoe can, in fact, look chic—if you know how to style it.
And I think I’ve found one of the easiest ways to do so: take your cue from Jennifer Lawrence and swap your usual blue jeans for grey denim.
Stepping out in New York this week, JLaw styled a relaxed pair of tan Uggboots with a soft-wash pair of grey jeans. As an elevated neutral, grey jeans create a sleek foundation for the warm beige tones of the boots, balancing their inherently casual feel. Whilst blue jeans and Uggs can feel distinctly off-duty, grey denim makes the combination feel a little more considered—and, dare I say, chic.
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Layered with a warm beige trench coat and finished with an oversized scarf in an inky shade of black, Lawrence’s outfit is the kind of comfortable, polished look I’d happily wear all season.
Forever taking styling tips from JLaw, I’ve rounded up the Ugg boots and grey jeans I recommend below.
Shop Uggs and Grey Jeans:
UGG
Classic Ultra Mini Ii in Chestnut
Style these with relaxed grey jeans to get JLaw's look.
UGG
Tazz Ii in Chestnut
Whilst I love these in the richer tan, they also come in a paler shade.
UGG
Tasman Ii in Moonlight
Trust me—you'll end up slipping into these everyday.
UGG
Classic Micro in Chestnut
The micro cut is always a classic choice.
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Whilst I love these in the grey, they also come in 12 other shades.
Zara
High-Waist Regular Long-Length Jeans
Whilst I love these in the grey, they also come in six other shades.
Stradivarius
Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Style these with Uggs or smarten them up with loafers.
hm
Straight Jeans
The slightly slouchy fit makes these perfect for daily styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.