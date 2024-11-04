Pleated Pants Are Everywhere, But Bella Hadid Just Swapped Them for a Fresh '90s Trouser Trend
For something so polarizing, it's a bit surprising to me that pleated pants are so popular these days. What was once considered frumpy is now considered cool, and even extremely stylish celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber wear pleated pants on a weekly basis. But if you ask Bella Hadid, there might be a new pant trend in town, and it's somewhat more wearable and will give your outfits an instant '90s feel. The style is flat-front pants, and they'll give all of your outfits a clean and polished look that's missing with pleated pants. It's also a style that was quite popular in the '90s, with celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicole Kidman wearing them often—even on the red carpet.
Hadid paired her beige flat-front pants with a sheer black top, fringed Valentino bag, and cowboy boots in NYC over the weekend. Her cool outfit inspired me to do some flat-front-pants shopping of my own, so keep scrolling to join me if you're ready to add a new style to your wardrobe, and see a couple of throwback celeb looks that prove the style has staying power.
On Bella Hadid: Valentino Nellcôte Suede Shoulder Bag With Fringes ($2690)
Flat-Front Pants 25 Years Ago
WHO: Gwyneth Paltrow
WHEN: Early 2000
WHO: Nicole Kidman
WHEN: Early 2000
Shop My Flat-Front-Pant Picks
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
