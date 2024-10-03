Suki Waterhouse Wore Fashion-Girl Boots With the Pretty Jacket Trend That Returns Yearly

If you're tired of the whole quiet luxury thing, Suki Waterhouse is here to provide you with a fresh alternative. Time and again, Waterhouse has proven herself to be an expert at putting together modern retro looks, and she just did it again while out in Los Angeles wearing a couple of key fall and winter pieces while she was at it.

For a promotional appearance for her new album, Waterhouse paired ultra-mini shorts with a pussy-bow blouse (and a matching bow in her hair). To complete the outfit, she carried a blue Longchamp bucket bag and two trends that I think you'll see a lot of this winter: a faux-fur jacket and knee-high white boots. As I'm sure you've noticed, faux-fur jackets seem to return year after year. They were a major trend last winter, propelled by the viral Sabrina Jacket by The Frankie Shop. And given how chic and cozy they are, I predict the same for this winter. As for Waterhouse's boots, since white shoes have been everywhere for the entirety of 2024, I'm sure we're going to see plenty of white boots come winter. (And if you ask me, white boots are a dead giveaway that you're probably a fashion girl.)

With that, keep scrolling to shop faux-fur jackets and white knee boots that Suki Waterhouse would applaud you for wearing.

Suki Waterhouse wearing a faux fur jacket and white knee boots.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Suki Waterhouse: Longchamp Le Roseau XS Bucket Bag Handbag ($575)

Shop Faux-Fur Jackets

Faux Fur Jacket Zw Collection
Zara
Faux Fur Jacket ZW Collection

Slyvie Zip Faux Fur Jacket
Bardot
Slyvie Zip Faux Fur Jacket

Fluffy Jacket
H&M
Fluffy Jacket

Coquette Fur Jacket
Reformation
Coquette Fur Jacket

Hope Faux Fur Jacket - Camel
The Frankie Shop
Hope Faux Fur Jacket - Camel

Esme Jacket
A.L.C.
Esme Jacket

Shop White Knee Boots

Sylvia Knee High Boot
Sam Edelman
Sylvia Knee High Boots

Gal Knee High Boot
Reformation
Gal Knee High Boot

Wally High Heel Boots
Staud
Wally High Heel Boots

Mikki Up Boot
Schutz
Mikki Up Boot

Thin Heeled Boots
ZARA
Thin Heeled Boots

Gerrie Knee High Boot
Vince
Gerrie Knee High Boot

Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

