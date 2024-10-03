Suki Waterhouse Wore Fashion-Girl Boots With the Pretty Jacket Trend That Returns Yearly

If you're tired of the whole quiet luxury thing, Suki Waterhouse is here to provide you with a fresh alternative. Time and again, Waterhouse has proven herself to be an expert at putting together modern retro looks, and she just did it again while out in Los Angeles wearing a couple of key fall and winter pieces while she was at it.

For a promotional appearance for her new album, Waterhouse paired ultra-mini shorts with a pussy-bow blouse (and a matching bow in her hair). To complete the outfit, she carried a blue Longchamp bucket bag and two trends that I think you'll see a lot of this winter: a faux-fur jacket and knee-high white boots. As I'm sure you've noticed, faux-fur jackets seem to return year after year. They were a major trend last winter, propelled by the viral Sabrina Jacket by The Frankie Shop. And given how chic and cozy they are, I predict the same for this winter. As for Waterhouse's boots, since white shoes have been everywhere for the entirety of 2024, I'm sure we're going to see plenty of white boots come winter. (And if you ask me, white boots are a dead giveaway that you're probably a fashion girl.)

With that, keep scrolling to shop faux-fur jackets and white knee boots that Suki Waterhouse would applaud you for wearing.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Suki Waterhouse: Longchamp Le Roseau XS Bucket Bag Handbag ($575)

