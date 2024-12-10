Gigi Hadid's Skirt Is the Opposite of the Trend Everyone Was Wearing Earlier This Year

Gigi Hadid always seems to know the perfect thing to wear for every occasion imaginable—including her very own store opening. Over the weekend, Hadid attended the opening event for the Beverly Hills pop-up for her brand Guest in Residence. And as expected, her outfit for the night was picture-perfect—down to her shoes.

Hadid paired a cozy top and sweater vest from her brand with a skirt that made me do a double-take, as it strayed quite far from the skirt trend that’s been at top of mind throughout 2024. That popular skirt trend is the full midi skirts that make everything they're worn with look elegant. Instead, Hadid wore a black furry miniskirt that’s peak winter dressing. It's the opposite of subdued but the way she styled it (with stockings and loafers) makes it look surprisingly wearable.

And just like that, I wank a furry miniskirt to wear with my sweaters. Keep scrolling to shop the trend if you’ve also been influenced by Hadid.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Gigi Hadid: Guest in Residence Striped Rugby ($495) and Cable Vest in Cashmere ($245); Christian Louboutin shoes

