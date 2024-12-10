Gigi Hadid's Skirt Is the Opposite of the Trend Everyone Was Wearing Earlier This Year
Gigi Hadid always seems to know the perfect thing to wear for every occasion imaginable—including her very own store opening. Over the weekend, Hadid attended the opening event for the Beverly Hills pop-up for her brand Guest in Residence. And as expected, her outfit for the night was picture-perfect—down to her shoes.
Hadid paired a cozy top and sweater vest from her brand with a skirt that made me do a double-take, as it strayed quite far from the skirt trend that’s been at top of mind throughout 2024. That popular skirt trend is the full midi skirts that make everything they're worn with look elegant. Instead, Hadid wore a black furry miniskirt that’s peak winter dressing. It's the opposite of subdued but the way she styled it (with stockings and loafers) makes it look surprisingly wearable.
And just like that, I wank a furry miniskirt to wear with my sweaters. Keep scrolling to shop the trend if you’ve also been influenced by Hadid.
On Gigi Hadid: Guest in Residence Striped Rugby ($495) and Cable Vest in Cashmere ($245); Christian Louboutin shoes
Shop Furry Miniskirts
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
From Tory Burch to Toteme—Every ITK Brand Is Stocking This One Particular Winter Trend
Talk about luxurious.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm Manifesting Chic Winter Outfits—30 Affordable and Stylish Walmart Finds That Fit the Bill
Cheap *and* cheerful.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Olivia Rodrigo Just Wore the Miniskirt-and-Heel Outfit Petite Celebs Swear By
You can't go wrong.
By Allyson Payer
-
Gigi Hadid Wore the '90s Shirt Trend That Makes Light-Wash Jeans More Fall-Friendly
Do as Gigi does.
By Allyson Payer
-
Celebrities Always Wear Boots in These 3 Classic, Timeless Colors—I've Just Found Them on Sale
I can't keep this to myself.
By Natalie Munro
-
Suki Waterhouse Wore Fashion-Girl Boots With the Pretty Jacket Trend That Returns Yearly
Fall, the Suki Waterhouse way.
By Allyson Payer
-
Gigi Hadid Wore the Coat Color Trend People Are Buying Instead of Black Ones
Gigi knows best.
By Allyson Payer
-
Gigi Hadid Swapped Her Sneakers for the Boot Trend That's All Over H&M and Reformation
Now, I need a pair too.
By Natalie Munro