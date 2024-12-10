Gigi Hadid's Skirt Is the Opposite of the Trend Everyone Was Wearing Earlier This Year

Gigi Hadid always seems to know the perfect thing to wear for every occasion imaginable—including her very own store opening. Over the weekend, Hadid attended the opening event for the Beverly Hills pop-up for her brand Guest in Residence. And as expected, her outfit for the night was picture-perfect—down to her shoes.

Hadid paired a cozy top and sweater vest from her brand with a skirt that made me do a double-take, as it strayed quite far from the skirt trend that’s been at top of mind throughout 2024. That popular skirt trend is the full midi skirts that make everything they're worn with look elegant. Instead, Hadid wore a black furry miniskirt that’s peak winter dressing. It's the opposite of subdued but the way she styled it (with stockings and loafers) makes it look surprisingly wearable.

And just like that, I wank a furry miniskirt to wear with my sweaters. Keep scrolling to shop the trend if you’ve also been influenced by Hadid.

Gigi Hadid wearing a brown sweater vest and fur miniskirt

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Gigi Hadid: Guest in Residence Striped Rugby ($495) and Cable Vest in Cashmere ($245); Christian Louboutin shoes

Shop Furry Miniskirts

Belle Plum Viviette Miniskirt
LoveShackFancy
Belle Plum Viviette Miniskirt

Aviva Skirt Natural
STEVE MADDEN
Aviva Skirt Natural

Faux Fur Lined Mini Skirt
AAIZEL
Faux Fur Lined Mini Skirt

Sweatskirt
Prada
Sweatskirt

Faux Fur Skirt
Kim Shui
Faux Fur Skirt

Endless Rose Fuzzy Mini Skirt
Endless Rose
Fuzzy Mini Skirt

Fran Mini Skirt
Show Me Your Mumu
Fran Mini Skirt

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

