No One in NYC Wears This Anti-Elegant Basic During Winter, But One It Girl Just Changed That
If you've ever spent any amount of time in NYC during winter, you probably know that there are certain things that people just don't wear. Sandals, linen, and pastel colors are just a few that come to mind. The weather is frigid on most days and icy on some, and people tend to bundle up in outfits that are both functional and elegant. Another item that comes to mind is a basic that we all tend to reach for in the summer but not necessarily because it's elegant. I'm referring to denim shorts, and veteran British It girl Suki Waterhouse just wore a pair—in NYC, no less. But as she does with everything, she made them look chic and somehow appropriate, even though it's the middle of January.
The outfit Waterhouse wore was in keeping with her signature retro cool-girl style, and she effortlessly made her denim cut-offs winter-appropriate by pairing them with a faux fur coat, camel sweater, sheer black tights, and Western boots. Honestly, if this outfit doesn't make NYC girls actually want to wear denim shorts during the winter, I don't know what will—it's that good. I'd say the key pieces here are the cozy fur coat and the tights, but I wouldn't blame you if you wanted to copy the outfit exactly as is.
Keep scrolling to shop Waterhouse's chic winter denim shorts outfit for yourself.
On Suki Waterhouse: Isabel Marant Aglae Jacket ($1790) and Lyka Boots ($1790)
Shop the Outfit
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
