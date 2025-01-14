No One in NYC Wears This Anti-Elegant Basic During Winter, But One It Girl Just Changed That

If you've ever spent any amount of time in NYC during winter, you probably know that there are certain things that people just don't wear. Sandals, linen, and pastel colors are just a few that come to mind. The weather is frigid on most days and icy on some, and people tend to bundle up in outfits that are both functional and elegant. Another item that comes to mind is a basic that we all tend to reach for in the summer but not necessarily because it's elegant. I'm referring to denim shorts, and veteran British It girl Suki Waterhouse just wore a pair—in NYC, no less. But as she does with everything, she made them look chic and somehow appropriate, even though it's the middle of January.

The outfit Waterhouse wore was in keeping with her signature retro cool-girl style, and she effortlessly made her denim cut-offs winter-appropriate by pairing them with a faux fur coat, camel sweater, sheer black tights, and Western boots. Honestly, if this outfit doesn't make NYC girls actually want to wear denim shorts during the winter, I don't know what will—it's that good. I'd say the key pieces here are the cozy fur coat and the tights, but I wouldn't blame you if you wanted to copy the outfit exactly as is.

Keep scrolling to shop Waterhouse's chic winter denim shorts outfit for yourself.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Suki Waterhouse: Isabel Marant Aglae Jacket ($1790) and Lyka Boots ($1790)

Shop the Outfit

Isabel Marant Aglae Jacket $1790 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater $128 SHOP NOW

Agolde Parker Long Short: Vintage Cut Off Shorts $148 SHOP NOW

Swedish Stockings Olivia Premium Tights $48 SHOP NOW

Ariat Heritage Leather Cowboy R-Toe Boot $190 SHOP NOW

Aire Decan Sunglasses $50 SHOP NOW