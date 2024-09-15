The Emmys Red Carpet Looks That Have Everyone Talking

It's a beautiful time of the year. Crisp fall temperatures are settling in, fashion month is underway, and award season is in full swing. Just a few nights ago, the 40th MTV Video Music Awards honored exceptional talent in music, and tonight, the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will spotlight outstanding achievements in television and emerging media.

Taking place at the prestigious Peacock Theater in the vibrant city of Los Angeles, the highly anticipated 2024 Emmys are set to be an unforgettable event. One of the main reasons for the excitement is the announcement of Dan and Eugene Levy, an esteemed father-and-son duo and the brilliant minds behind Schitt's Creek, as the show's hosts. Their presence promises an abundance of humor and entertainment for all the attendees and viewers. Additionally, the lineup of female nominees and presenters is nothing short of extraordinary, featuring Selena Gomez, Ayo Edebiri, Viola Davis, and Jean Smart, among others. This means the red carpet is bound to be an abundant display of glamour, leaving us mesmerized by the stunning and elegant looks of the evening.

With the first attendees of the night—Selena Gomez, Dakota Fanning, Ella Purnell, and Laverne Cox—gracing the red carpet, it's safe to say the looks are already impressive.

If you're ready to see which 2024 Emmys fashion looks have caught our attention, keep scrolling. Remember: We'll be reporting on our favorite looks throughout the evening, so don't click away!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jennifer Aniston

WEAR: Oscar de la Renta dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Brie Larson

WEAR: custom Chanel dress based on archival designs from the '50s and '60s

STYLED BY: Samantha McMillen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Reese Witherspoon

WEAR: Dior dress; Bucherer jewelry

STYLED BY: Petra Flannery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Laura Dern

WEAR: Sabyasachi jewelry; Gabriela Hearst bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Dakota Fanning

WEAR: Armani Privé F/W 24 dress; Joseph Saidian & Sons diamond earrings

STYLED BY: Samantha McMillen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Selena Gomez

WEAR: custom Ralph Lauren dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

STYLED BY: Erin Walsh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kristen Wiig

WEAR: Oscar de la Renta dress; Chopard jewelry

STYLED BY: Karla Welch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Meryl Streep

STYLED BY: Micaela Erlanger

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Viola Davis

WEAR: custom Zuhair Murad dress

STYLED BY: Elizabeth Stewart

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Ayo Edebiri

WEAR: custom Bottega Veneta dress

STYLED BY: Danielle Goldberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Sofía Vergara

WEAR: Dolce & Gabbana dress; Cartier jewelry; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

STYLED BY: Charlene Roxborough

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Greta Lee

WEAR: Loewe dress

STYLED BY: Danielle Goldberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Quinta Brunson

WEAR: Georges Chakra F/W 24 couture dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

STYLED BY: Jessica Paster

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Maya Rudolph

WEAR: Chloé F/W 24 dress; Bulgari jewelry

STYLED BY: Rebecca Grice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Mindy Kaling

WEAR: Wempe jewelry

STYLED BY: Molly Dickson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Anna Sawai

WEAR: custom Vera Wang dress; Cartier jewelry

STYLED BY: Karla Welch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Ella Purnell

WEAR: Rabanne dress

STYLED BY: Holly White

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Naomi Watts

WEAR: custom Balenciaga dress

STYLED BY: Jeanann Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Rita Ora

STYLED BY: Jason Rembert

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jodie Foster

WEAR: custom Louis Vuitton dress; Anita Ko jewelry

STYLED BY: Fabio Immediato

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Sheryl Lee Ralph

WEAR: custom Versace dress

STYLED BY: Ivy Coco Maurice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Eiza González

WEAR: Tamara Ralph F/W 24 dress; David Yurman jewelry; Gedebe bag; Jimmy Choo shoes

STYLED BY: Elizabeth Saltzman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Christine Baranski

WEAR: custom Oscar de la Renta dress

STYLED BY: Cristina Ehrlich

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Catherine O'Hara

WEAR: custom Oscar de la Renta dress; Jared Atelier jewelry

STYLED BY: Andrew Gelwicks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Juno Temple

WEAR: vintage Roberto Cavalli dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Saoirse Ronan

WEAR: custom Louis Vuitton dress; Bulgari jewelry

STYLED BY: Elizabeth Saltzman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Aja Naomi King

WEAR: Giambattista Valli couture dress

STYLED BY: Wayman + Micah

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Moeka Hoshi

WEAR: Miu Miu dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Diane Lane

WEAR: custom Prabal Gurung dress

STYLED BY: Bailey Moon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Emily Hampshire

WEAR: Dolce & Gabbana S/S 24 top

STYLED BY: Stacy Troke

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Laverne Cox

WEAR: Alexander McQueen F/W 17 gown

STYLED BY: Christina Pacelli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Andrew Scott

WEAR: custom Vivienne Westwood suit; Maor M. Cohen ring

STYLED BY: Warren Alfie Baker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Liza Colón-Zayas

WEAR: custom Christian Siriano dress