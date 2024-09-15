The Emmys Red Carpet Looks That Have Everyone Talking

It's a beautiful time of the year. Crisp fall temperatures are settling in, fashion month is underway, and award season is in full swing. Just a few nights ago, the 40th MTV Video Music Awards honored exceptional talent in music, and tonight, the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will spotlight outstanding achievements in television and emerging media.

Taking place at the prestigious Peacock Theater in the vibrant city of Los Angeles, the highly anticipated 2024 Emmys are set to be an unforgettable event. One of the main reasons for the excitement is the announcement of Dan and Eugene Levy, an esteemed father-and-son duo and the brilliant minds behind Schitt's Creek, as the show's hosts. Their presence promises an abundance of humor and entertainment for all the attendees and viewers. Additionally, the lineup of female nominees and presenters is nothing short of extraordinary, featuring Selena Gomez, Ayo Edebiri, Viola Davis, and Jean Smart, among others. This means the red carpet is bound to be an abundant display of glamour, leaving us mesmerized by the stunning and elegant looks of the evening.

With the first attendees of the night—Selena Gomez, Dakota Fanning, Ella Purnell, and Laverne Cox—gracing the red carpet, it's safe to say the looks are already impressive.

If you're ready to see which 2024 Emmys fashion looks have caught our attention, keep scrolling. Remember: We'll be reporting on our favorite looks throughout the evening, so don't click away!

Jennifer Aniston wears an embellished Oscar de la Renta dress.

WHO: Jennifer Aniston

WEAR: Oscar de la Renta dress

Brie Larson wears a custom Chanel dress based on archival designs from '50s and '60s.

WHO: Brie Larson

WEAR: custom Chanel dress based on archival designs from the '50s and '60s

STYLED BY: Samantha McMillen

Reese Witherspoon wears a strapless black gown with floral embellishments.

WHO: Reese Witherspoon

WEAR: Dior dress; Bucherer jewelry

STYLED BY: Petra Flannery

Laura Dern wears an off-the-shoulder black gown with pockets and a long necklace.

WHO: Laura Dern

WEAR: Sabyasachi jewelry; Gabriela Hearst bag

Dakota Johnson wears a gold Armani Privé strapless dress.

WHO: Dakota Fanning

WEAR: Armani Privé F/W 24 dress; Joseph Saidian & Sons diamond earrings

STYLED BY: Samantha McMillen

Selena Gomez wears a black maxi dress with a crystal-embellished design.

WHO: Selena Gomez

WEAR: custom Ralph Lauren dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

STYLED BY: Erin Walsh

Kristen Wiig wears an Oscar de le Renta metallic strapless gown.

WHO: Kristen Wiig

WEAR: Oscar de la Renta dress; Chopard jewelry

STYLED BY: Karla Welch

Meryl Streep wears a pink blazer, pink blouse, pink trousers, and a pink bag.

WHO: Meryl Streep

STYLED BY: Micaela Erlanger

Viola Davis wears a black and white custom Zuhair Murad dress.

WHO: Viola Davis

WEAR: custom Zuhair Murad dress

STYLED BY: Elizabeth Stewart

Ayo Edebiri wears a custom Bottega Veneta dress in red and black.

WHO: Ayo Edebiri

WEAR: custom Bottega Veneta dress

STYLED BY: Danielle Goldberg

Sofia Vergara wears a red Dolce & Gabbana dress.

WHO: Sofía Vergara

WEAR: Dolce & Gabbana dress; Cartier jewelry; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

STYLED BY: Charlene Roxborough

Greta Lee wears a white maxi dress, silver heels, and silver diamond earrings.

WHO: Greta Lee

WEAR: Loewe dress

STYLED BY: Danielle Goldberg

Quinta Brunson wears a black strapless gown with bows on it.

WHO: Quinta Brunson

WEAR: Georges Chakra F/W 24 couture dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

STYLED BY: Jessica Paster

Maya Rudolph wears a ruffle dress from Chloe's fall/winter 2024 show.

WHO: Maya Rudolph

WEAR: Chloé F/W 24 dress; Bulgari jewelry

STYLED BY: Rebecca Grice

Mindy Kaling wears a black off-the-shoulder dress

WHO: Mindy Kaling

WEAR: Wempe jewelry

STYLED BY: Molly Dickson

Anna Sawai wears a strapless red Vera Wang dress with Cartier jewelry.

WHO: Anna Sawai

WEAR: custom Vera Wang dress; Cartier jewelry

STYLED BY: Karla Welch

Ella Purnell wears a silver maxi dress and diamond earrings.

WHO: Ella Purnell

WEAR: Rabanne dress

STYLED BY: Holly White

Naomi Watts wears a green strapless Balenciaga gown.

WHO: Naomi Watts

WEAR: custom Balenciaga dress

STYLED BY: Jeanann Williams

Rita Ora wears a pink strapless gown with a feather topper.

WHO: Rita Ora

STYLED BY: Jason Rembert

Jodie Foster wears a navy custom Louis Vuitton gown.

WHO: Jodie Foster

WEAR: custom Louis Vuitton dress; Anita Ko jewelry

STYLED BY: Fabio Immediato

Sheryl Lee Ralph wears a black custom Versace dress.

WHO: Sheryl Lee Ralph

WEAR: custom Versace dress

STYLED BY: Ivy Coco Maurice

Eiza Gonzalez wears a pink Tamara Ralph dress with David Yurman jewelry.

WHO: Eiza González

WEAR: Tamara Ralph F/W 24 dress; David Yurman jewelry; Gedebe bag; Jimmy Choo shoes

STYLED BY: Elizabeth Saltzman

Christine Baranski wears a gold custom Oscar de la Renta dress.

WHO: Christine Baranski

WEAR: custom Oscar de la Renta dress

STYLED BY: Cristina Ehrlich

Catherine O'Hara wears an Oscar de la Renta embellished gown with Jared Atelier diamonds.

WHO: Catherine O'Hara

WEAR: custom Oscar de la Renta dress; Jared Atelier jewelry

STYLED BY: Andrew Gelwicks

Juno Temple wears a vintage Roberto Cavalli dress in red.

WHO: Juno Temple

WEAR: vintage Roberto Cavalli dress

Saoirse Ronan wears a custom Louis Vuitton dress and Bulgari jewelry.

WHO: Saoirse Ronan

WEAR: custom Louis Vuitton dress; Bulgari jewelry

STYLED BY: Elizabeth Saltzman

Aja Naomi King wears a pink minidress with a long train and pink flowers as well as silver heels and a large diamond choker necklace.

WHO: Aja Naomi King

WEAR: Giambattista Valli couture dress

STYLED BY: Wayman + Micah

Moeka Hoshi wears a white Miu Miu dress with black feathers and silver embellishments and white platform heels.

WHO: Moeka Hoshi

WEAR: Miu Miu dress

Diane Lane wears a Prabal Gurung pink long-sleeve gown.

WHO: Diane Lane

WEAR: custom Prabal Gurung dress

STYLED BY: Bailey Moon

Emily Hampshire wears a Dolce & Gabbana black and white blazer top from the brand's S/S 24 runway show.

WHO: Emily Hampshire

WEAR: Dolce & Gabbana S/S 24 top

STYLED BY: Stacy Troke

Laverne Cox wearing a vintage Alexander Queen black and gold gown.

WHO: Laverne Cox

WEAR: Alexander McQueen F/W 17 gown

STYLED BY: Christina Pacelli

Andrew Scott wears a brown Vivienne Westwood suit with a black top and black shoes.

WHO: Andrew Scott

WEAR: custom Vivienne Westwood suit; Maor M. Cohen ring

STYLED BY: Warren Alfie Baker

Liza Colón-Zayas wears a custom green off-the-shoulder sequin gown by Christian Siriano

WHO: Liza Colón-Zayas

WEAR: custom Christian Siriano dress

