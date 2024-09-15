The Emmys Red Carpet Looks That Have Everyone Talking
It's a beautiful time of the year. Crisp fall temperatures are settling in, fashion month is underway, and award season is in full swing. Just a few nights ago, the 40th MTV Video Music Awards honored exceptional talent in music, and tonight, the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will spotlight outstanding achievements in television and emerging media.
Taking place at the prestigious Peacock Theater in the vibrant city of Los Angeles, the highly anticipated 2024 Emmys are set to be an unforgettable event. One of the main reasons for the excitement is the announcement of Dan and Eugene Levy, an esteemed father-and-son duo and the brilliant minds behind Schitt's Creek, as the show's hosts. Their presence promises an abundance of humor and entertainment for all the attendees and viewers. Additionally, the lineup of female nominees and presenters is nothing short of extraordinary, featuring Selena Gomez, Ayo Edebiri, Viola Davis, and Jean Smart, among others. This means the red carpet is bound to be an abundant display of glamour, leaving us mesmerized by the stunning and elegant looks of the evening.
With the first attendees of the night—Selena Gomez, Dakota Fanning, Ella Purnell, and Laverne Cox—gracing the red carpet, it's safe to say the looks are already impressive.
If you're ready to see which 2024 Emmys fashion looks have caught our attention, keep scrolling. Remember: We'll be reporting on our favorite looks throughout the evening, so don't click away!
WHO: Jennifer Aniston
WEAR: Oscar de la Renta dress
WHO: Brie Larson
WEAR: custom Chanel dress based on archival designs from the '50s and '60s
STYLED BY: Samantha McMillen
WHO: Reese Witherspoon
WEAR: Dior dress; Bucherer jewelry
STYLED BY: Petra Flannery
WHO: Laura Dern
WEAR: Sabyasachi jewelry; Gabriela Hearst bag
WHO: Dakota Fanning
WEAR: Armani Privé F/W 24 dress; Joseph Saidian & Sons diamond earrings
STYLED BY: Samantha McMillen
WHO: Selena Gomez
WEAR: custom Ralph Lauren dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
STYLED BY: Erin Walsh
WHO: Kristen Wiig
WEAR: Oscar de la Renta dress; Chopard jewelry
STYLED BY: Karla Welch
WHO: Meryl Streep
STYLED BY: Micaela Erlanger
WHO: Viola Davis
WEAR: custom Zuhair Murad dress
STYLED BY: Elizabeth Stewart
WHO: Ayo Edebiri
WEAR: custom Bottega Veneta dress
STYLED BY: Danielle Goldberg
WHO: Sofía Vergara
WEAR: Dolce & Gabbana dress; Cartier jewelry; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
STYLED BY: Charlene Roxborough
WHO: Greta Lee
WEAR: Loewe dress
STYLED BY: Danielle Goldberg
WHO: Quinta Brunson
WEAR: Georges Chakra F/W 24 couture dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
STYLED BY: Jessica Paster
WHO: Maya Rudolph
WEAR: Chloé F/W 24 dress; Bulgari jewelry
STYLED BY: Rebecca Grice
WHO: Mindy Kaling
WEAR: Wempe jewelry
STYLED BY: Molly Dickson
WHO: Anna Sawai
WEAR: custom Vera Wang dress; Cartier jewelry
STYLED BY: Karla Welch
WHO: Ella Purnell
WEAR: Rabanne dress
STYLED BY: Holly White
WHO: Naomi Watts
WEAR: custom Balenciaga dress
STYLED BY: Jeanann Williams
WHO: Rita Ora
STYLED BY: Jason Rembert
WHO: Jodie Foster
WEAR: custom Louis Vuitton dress; Anita Ko jewelry
STYLED BY: Fabio Immediato
WHO: Sheryl Lee Ralph
WEAR: custom Versace dress
STYLED BY: Ivy Coco Maurice
WHO: Eiza González
WEAR: Tamara Ralph F/W 24 dress; David Yurman jewelry; Gedebe bag; Jimmy Choo shoes
STYLED BY: Elizabeth Saltzman
WHO: Christine Baranski
WEAR: custom Oscar de la Renta dress
STYLED BY: Cristina Ehrlich
WHO: Catherine O'Hara
WEAR: custom Oscar de la Renta dress; Jared Atelier jewelry
STYLED BY: Andrew Gelwicks
WHO: Juno Temple
WEAR: vintage Roberto Cavalli dress
WHO: Saoirse Ronan
WEAR: custom Louis Vuitton dress; Bulgari jewelry
STYLED BY: Elizabeth Saltzman
WHO: Aja Naomi King
WEAR: Giambattista Valli couture dress
STYLED BY: Wayman + Micah
WHO: Moeka Hoshi
WHO: Diane Lane
WEAR: custom Prabal Gurung dress
STYLED BY: Bailey Moon
WHO: Emily Hampshire
WEAR: Dolce & Gabbana S/S 24 top
STYLED BY: Stacy Troke
WHO: Laverne Cox
WEAR: Alexander McQueen F/W 17 gown
STYLED BY: Christina Pacelli
WHO: Andrew Scott
WEAR: custom Vivienne Westwood suit; Maor M. Cohen ring
STYLED BY: Warren Alfie Baker
WHO: Liza Colón-Zayas
WEAR: custom Christian Siriano dress
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
From Red Carpet to Front Row—27 of Lily Collins's Most Unforgettable Looks Ever
So chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Taylor Swift Wore Thigh-High Boots and Micro Shorts to the VMAs
See the look from every angle.
By Ana Escalante
-
Sabrina Carpenter Just Wore Madonna's 1991 Oscars Dress to the VMAs
Please, please, please see this look.
By Ana Escalante
-
If You Thought Black Bags Were Classic, Wait Until You See Dakota Johnson's Timeless Alt
It's somehow both timeless and on-trend.
By Eliza Huber
-
Taylor Russell and NYC Fashion Girls Are Ditching Vintage Jeans for This Fall Denim Trend
It's a more elegant alt.
By Eliza Huber
-
Sienna Miller Just Swapped Her Jeans for Fall's Biggest Pant Trend
This is worth noting.
By Natalie Munro
-
J.Lo Just Swapped Her Jeans for the Skirt Trend That's All Over H&M and Mango
And she wore fall's top color trend.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Anne Hathaway Wore the $50 Flats Nordstrom Shoppers Are Obsessed With
They come in six colors.
By Eliza Huber