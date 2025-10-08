Every Dress and Skirt Will Look Cooler With This Anti-Boring Fall Accessory Trend

Lily-Rose Depp wearing a navy suit and pattern tights
(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
I’m not much of a dress or skirt wearer to begin with, but this year, I’ve worn them more than ever. I’m all for simple outfits, but lately, I’ve been looking for ways to make wearing a skirt or dress more interesting. That is, until I saw what Lily-Rose Depp just wore to the Chanel S/S 26 runway show, which was a skirt set with an unexpected, anti-boring fall accessory trend: patterned tights.

Her outfit was the perfect balance of whimsical and chic. She styled her navy Chanel suit with diamond-print black-and-white tights, a pair of black pumps, and a small baby-blue shoulder bag. The tights were the star of her outfit, and it was such an interesting way to make them the focal point. We saw this styling trick several times on the F/W 25 runways of Valentino, ACNE Studios, Isabel Marant, and more. The models wore patterned tights, adding an eclectic twist to the high-fashion outfits. After seeing this look, I’m definitely wearing patterned tights with my dresses and skirts this fall and winter. I’m over being boring, and you’re never too old to wear a fun outfit.

If you’re looking for a way to make your skirts or dresses look cooler with minimal effort, keep scrolling to re-create this look and shop similar items.

Lily-Rose Depp wearing a navy skirt suit set and patterned tights

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

On Lily-Rose Depp: Chanel suit, bag, and shoes

Patterned Tights on the F/W 25 Runways

A Valentino model wearing pattern tights

Valentino F/W 25

(Image credit: Spotlight Launchmetrics)

An Isabela Marant model wearing pattern tights

Isabel Marant F/W 25

(Image credit: Spotlight Launchmetrics)

An Acne Studios model wearing pattern tights

ACNE Studios F/W 25

(Image credit: Spotlight Launchmetrics)

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

