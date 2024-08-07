Elsa Hosk Just Wore the “Outdated” Top Trend That’s Runway-Approved
I'm a big fan of getting inspiration from my favorite style icons on Instagram, so I always make sure to have their notifications turned on. This way, whenever they post new content, I can immediately check it out and start planning to recreate their looks. Today, I was excited to see a notification that Elsa Hosk had posted. I tapped on the message, which brought me to a series of photos of her wearing a stylish yet casual outfit. The ensemble featured vintage Levi's light-wash straight-leg jeans, Bottega Veneta sunglasses, a Saint Laurent Envelope Clutch, black loafers, and a red peplum top.
What surprised me the most was the fact that Hosk, known for her minimalist staples and tasteful outfits, was rocking a peplum top, a silhouette that some might consider "outdated" or "controversial." However, the peplum trend has been given a fresh update for 2024.
During the spring/summer 2024 shows, peplum tops made a comeback and were highlighted as a key runway item. The latest iterations feature softer silhouettes, creating more subtle and elegant shapes.
On Elsa Hosk: Saint Laurent Uptown Clutch ($595); Bottega Veneta Mix Material Rectangular Sunglasses ($690); Levi's vintage jeans; Saint Laurent top
Although Hosk's top is a vintage Yves Saint Laurent piece from the '80s that is not readily available, there are many equally chic options on the market. I've assembled a selection of the best peplum tops, each with a unique take on this now essential piece. Keep scrolling to discover some stylish alternatives!
Shop our favorite peplum tops:
Pair with white jeans and studded ballet flats for the perfect end-of-summer look.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
