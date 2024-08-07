Elsa Hosk Just Wore the “Outdated” Top Trend That’s Runway-Approved

I'm a big fan of getting inspiration from my favorite style icons on Instagram, so I always make sure to have their notifications turned on. This way, whenever they post new content, I can immediately check it out and start planning to recreate their looks. Today, I was excited to see a notification that Elsa Hosk had posted. I tapped on the message, which brought me to a series of photos of her wearing a stylish yet casual outfit. The ensemble featured vintage Levi's light-wash straight-leg jeans , Bottega Veneta sunglasses, a Saint Laurent Envelope Clutch, black loafers, and a red peplum top.

What surprised me the most was the fact that Hosk, known for her minimalist staples and tasteful outfits, was rocking a peplum top , a silhouette that some might consider "outdated" or "controversial." However, the peplum trend has been given a fresh update for 2024.

During the spring/summer 2024 shows, peplum tops made a comeback and were highlighted as a key runway item. The latest iterations feature softer silhouettes, creating more subtle and elegant shapes.

On Elsa Hosk: Saint Laurent Uptown Clutch ($595); Bottega Veneta Mix Material Rectangular Sunglasses ($690); Levi's vintage jeans; Saint Laurent top

Although Hosk's top is a vintage Yves Saint Laurent piece from the '80s that is not readily available, there are many equally chic options on the market. I've assembled a selection of the best peplum tops, each with a unique take on this now essential piece. Keep scrolling to discover some stylish alternatives!

Shop our favorite peplum tops:

Bardot X Revolve Larna Top $79 SHOP NOW We love an affordable top that doesn't sacrifice on style.

Loulou Studio Athena Top $325 SHOP NOW Loulou Studio never misses.

L'Academie Lorena Top $178 SHOP NOW This top has a corset-like design that's so flattering.

Rue Sophie Alma Pleated Top $138 SHOP NOW This is one of my favorites.

STELLA MCCARTNEY Cotton-Poplin Peplum Shirt $895 $358 SHOP NOW Snag this while it's on sale.

Susana Monaco String Square Flare Top $138 SHOP NOW This one really flatters the chest.

Ganni Strap Blouse $185 SHOP NOW Pair with white jeans and studded ballet flats for the perfect end-of-summer look.

TOVE Ruby Gathered Linen-Blend Twill Peplum Bustier Top $475 SHOP NOW So chic and elevated.

Playa Lucila Square Neck Top $90 SHOP NOW Hosk approves of this puffy shoulder design.

JOHANNA ORTIZ Vision Carrier Poplin Peplum Top $750 SHOP NOW I envision wearing this on a European summer escape.

J.Crew Paloma Top $90 $45 SHOP NOW This is selling quickly.

Porridge Short-Sleeve Gwen Top $78 SHOP NOW Polka dots are a trending pattern.

Free People One True Love Tank $78 SHOP NOW I love the subtle sweetheart-neckline.

Massimo Dutti Linen Peplum Shirt $129 SHOP NOW Embrace your femininity in this pink number.

LIBEROWE Faille Peplum Top $800 SHOP NOW She's pricey but gorgeous.

Line & Dot Saffy Top $90 SHOP NOW This knit option is ideal for the cool temperatures ahead.

SIMKHAI Ioanna Top $345 SHOP NOW Wear this in the fall with leather pants and sleek heels.