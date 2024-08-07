Elsa Hosk Just Wore the “Outdated” Top Trend That’s Runway-Approved

Elsa Hosk wears black sporty sunglasses, gold earrings, a red peplum top, and a saint laurent envelope clutch.

(Image credit: @elsahosk)

I'm a big fan of getting inspiration from my favorite style icons on Instagram, so I always make sure to have their notifications turned on. This way, whenever they post new content, I can immediately check it out and start planning to recreate their looks. Today, I was excited to see a notification that Elsa Hosk had posted. I tapped on the message, which brought me to a series of photos of her wearing a stylish yet casual outfit. The ensemble featured vintage Levi's light-wash straight-leg jeans, Bottega Veneta sunglasses, a Saint Laurent Envelope Clutch, black loafers, and a red peplum top.

What surprised me the most was the fact that Hosk, known for her minimalist staples and tasteful outfits, was rocking a peplum top, a silhouette that some might consider "outdated" or "controversial." However, the peplum trend has been given a fresh update for 2024.

During the spring/summer 2024 shows, peplum tops made a comeback and were highlighted as a key runway item. The latest iterations feature softer silhouettes, creating more subtle and elegant shapes.

Elsa Hosk wears a red peplum top, light-wash straight-leg jeans, black sunglasses, chunky gold earrings, and a beige saint laurent clutch.

(Image credit: @elsahosk)

On Elsa Hosk: Saint Laurent Uptown Clutch ($595); Bottega Veneta Mix Material Rectangular Sunglasses ($690); Levi's vintage jeans; Saint Laurent top

Although Hosk's top is a vintage Yves Saint Laurent piece from the '80s that is not readily available, there are many equally chic options on the market. I've assembled a selection of the best peplum tops, each with a unique take on this now essential piece. Keep scrolling to discover some stylish alternatives!

Shop our favorite peplum tops:

X Revolve Larna Top
Bardot X Revolve
Larna Top

We love an affordable top that doesn't sacrifice on style.

Athena 上装
Loulou Studio
Athena Top

Loulou Studio never misses.

Lorena Top
L'Academie
Lorena Top

This top has a corset-like design that's so flattering.

Alma Pleated Top
Rue Sophie
Alma Pleated Top

This is one of my favorites.

+ Net Sustain Cotton-Poplin Peplum Shirt
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Cotton-Poplin Peplum Shirt

Snag this while it's on sale.

String Square Flare Top
Susana Monaco
String Square Flare Top

This one really flatters the chest.

Strap Blouse
Ganni
Strap Blouse

Pair with white jeans and studded ballet flats for the perfect end-of-summer look.

Ruby Gathered Linen-Blend Twill Peplum Bustier Top
TOVE
Ruby Gathered Linen-Blend Twill Peplum Bustier Top

So chic and elevated.

Square Neck Top
Playa Lucila
Square Neck Top

Hosk approves of this puffy shoulder design.

Vision Carrier Cutout Ruched Cotton-Blend Poplin Peplum Top
JOHANNA ORTIZ
Vision Carrier Poplin Peplum Top

I envision wearing this on a European summer escape.

Paloma Top in Stripe
J.Crew
Paloma Top

This is selling quickly.

Porridge, Short-Sleeve Gwen Top
Porridge
Short-Sleeve Gwen Top

Polka dots are a trending pattern.

One True Love Tank
Free People
One True Love Tank

I love the subtle sweetheart-neckline.

Massimo Dutti, Linen Peplum Shirt
Massimo Dutti
Linen Peplum Shirt

Embrace your femininity in this pink number.

Faille Peplum Top
LIBEROWE
Faille Peplum Top

She's pricey but gorgeous.

Saffy Top
Line & Dot
Saffy Top

This knit option is ideal for the cool temperatures ahead.

ТОП Ioanna
SIMKHAI
Ioanna Top

Wear this in the fall with leather pants and sleek heels.

Anthropologie, Knit Peplum Tube Top
Anthropologie
Knit Peplum Tube Top

Pair with light-wash jeans and loafers like Hosk.

Explore More:
Elsa Hosk
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

