Elizabeth Olsen Just Wore the Only Boot Style That’s Actually Sensible For the Airport

As all frequent flyers will know, there is a hierarchy when it comes to airport attire. Sitting at the top is cosy, comfortable knitwear and sitting at the bottom is stiff, tight denim. On the footwear spectrum the same thing applies—some shoes are more up to the task than others. Whilst some celebrities opt for the least practical airport shoes imaginable—I'm looking at you and your leggings/heels hybrid Victoria Beckham—others take an equally stylish but far more appropriate approach to in-flight style.

Falling into the latter camp, actor Elizabeth Olsen arrived at JFK airport yesterday wearing simple yet sensible pull-on ankle boots.

As almost every trip through security for myself has involved the removal of my shoes to pass through the body scanner, this is a topic that I feel very passionate about. However, in the winter months, chances are you'll need much more in the way of coverage than a flimsy ballet pump. In my years of flying I've learnt that pull-on ankle boots are the best for any autumn/winter airport moment. Easy to slip on and off with no fiddly buckles, zips or laces to slow you down, this practical boot trend even usurps strappy sandals, and heeled mary janes in my opinion.

The perfect boot for pairing with a fuzzy cashmere socks, you also won't be forced for step through the airport barefoot when you inevitably have to remove your boots.

Pairing her chunky shoes with straight leg jeans and a light brown blazer, Olsen accessorised with simple black sunglasses and a large weekender bag. With a lug sole detail, Olsen's chunky boots were also enough to protect her from the puddle adorned pavements that are everywhere this time of year.

Simple, polished and comfortable enough to withstand hours of flying, I dare say that Olsen has perfect the art of airport style. Read on to shop her style here, as well as discover our favourite pull on boots below.

SHOP ELIZABETH OLSEN'S AIRPORT LOOK HERE:

COS Relaxed Single-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer £155 SHOP NOW This is already on its way to selling out.

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans £168 SHOP NOW These also come in five other shades.

& Other Stories Chunky Chelsea Leather Boots £165 SHOP NOW These thick sole boots will keep you cosy all winter.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST PULL ON ANKLE BOOTS HERE:

H&M Chunky Chelsea Boots £38 SHOP NOW These also come in a beige suede style.

Reformation Katerina Lug Sole Chelsea Boot £298 SHOP NOW Style with thick wool socks to stay warm all season.

Vagabond Alex W Boots £145 SHOP NOW These tall ankle boots will style so well under straight leg jeans.

Zara Track Sole Ankle Boots £40 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with a flowing dress.

Charles & Keith Remy Ridge-Sole Chelsea Boots £109 SHOP NOW The knitted sock shafts add a cosy touch.

Gianvito Rossi Chester Suede Chelsea Boots £930 SHOP NOW The suede boots trend is taking off this winter.

Rick Owens Beatle Bogun Leather Boots £1185 SHOP NOW The generous heel tabs make these easy to slip on and off.