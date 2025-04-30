Only a Celebrity Would Wear This Controversial Skirt Trend to the Airport

Spotted at JFK.

I think we can all agree that Anya Taylor-Joy looks cool and chic no matter where she goes and what she's doing—that includes catching a flight. And Taylor-Joy was spotted at JFK this week wearing a characteristicly chic outfit, including a skirt that only a celebrity would wear to the airport.

Celebrities are notorious for wearing impractical things to the airport (especially ones that are swarming with paparazzi), and I can't say that I blame them. But most travelers opt for comfort and function over fashion. That said, I would absolutely wear the skirt trend Taylor-Joy just wore—but I don't think I have it in me to wear it to the airport. The trend is a maxi pencil skirt, which doesn't even appear to have a slit (which would make walking considerably easier). That said, she did pair the controversial (for the airport) skirt trend with more JFK-friendly items, including a long-sleeve tee and loafer mules.

Keep scrolling to form your own opinion about whether or not you'd wear a maxi pencil skirt to the airport, and shop skirts that are undoubtedly more comfortable and easier to walk the terminals in.

Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a red maxi skirt at the airport

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a red maxi skirt at the airport

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Anya Taylor-Joy: Tiffany & Co. sunglasses; Atlas Bespoke bag; Maison Margiela Black Tabi Loafers ($1220)

Shop More Practical Airport Skirts

Mikol Knit Skirt
Reformation
Mikol Knit Skirt

Aligne Troy Midi Skirt
Aligne
Troy Midi Skirt

MANGO, Cotton Pleated Skirt
MANGO
Cotton Pleated Skirt

Piped Knit Mini Skirt
ZARA
Piped Knit Mini Skirt

Pleated Drop-Waist Midi Skirt in Ramie
J.Crew
Pleated Drop-Waist Midi Skirt in Ramie

Everlane, The Dream Mini Skirt
Everlane
The Dream Mini Skirt

Mixed Pleated Knit Skirt
ZARA
Mixed Pleated Knit Skirt

Lowen Midi Skirt
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt

Tibi Lightweight Denim Asymmetrical Balloon Skirt
Tibi
Lightweight Denim Asymmetrical Balloon Skirt

Polka Dot Flare Linen Blend Skirt
MANGO
Polka Dot Flare Linen Blend Skirt

Everlane, The Midi Skirt in Ultrasoft Cotton
Everlane
The Midi Skirt in Ultrasoft Cotton

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

