Only a Celebrity Would Wear This Controversial Skirt Trend to the Airport

I think we can all agree that Anya Taylor-Joy looks cool and chic no matter where she goes and what she's doing—that includes catching a flight. And Taylor-Joy was spotted at JFK this week wearing a characteristicly chic outfit, including a skirt that only a celebrity would wear to the airport.

Celebrities are notorious for wearing impractical things to the airport (especially ones that are swarming with paparazzi), and I can't say that I blame them. But most travelers opt for comfort and function over fashion. That said, I would absolutely wear the skirt trend Taylor-Joy just wore—but I don't think I have it in me to wear it to the airport. The trend is a maxi pencil skirt, which doesn't even appear to have a slit (which would make walking considerably easier). That said, she did pair the controversial (for the airport) skirt trend with more JFK-friendly items, including a long-sleeve tee and loafer mules.

Keep scrolling to form your own opinion about whether or not you'd wear a maxi pencil skirt to the airport, and shop skirts that are undoubtedly more comfortable and easier to walk the terminals in.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Anya Taylor-Joy: Tiffany & Co. sunglasses; Atlas Bespoke bag; Maison Margiela Black Tabi Loafers ($1220)

