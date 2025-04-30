Only a Celebrity Would Wear This Controversial Skirt Trend to the Airport
Spotted at JFK.
I think we can all agree that Anya Taylor-Joy looks cool and chic no matter where she goes and what she's doing—that includes catching a flight. And Taylor-Joy was spotted at JFK this week wearing a characteristicly chic outfit, including a skirt that only a celebrity would wear to the airport.
Celebrities are notorious for wearing impractical things to the airport (especially ones that are swarming with paparazzi), and I can't say that I blame them. But most travelers opt for comfort and function over fashion. That said, I would absolutely wear the skirt trend Taylor-Joy just wore—but I don't think I have it in me to wear it to the airport. The trend is a maxi pencil skirt, which doesn't even appear to have a slit (which would make walking considerably easier). That said, she did pair the controversial (for the airport) skirt trend with more JFK-friendly items, including a long-sleeve tee and loafer mules.
Keep scrolling to form your own opinion about whether or not you'd wear a maxi pencil skirt to the airport, and shop skirts that are undoubtedly more comfortable and easier to walk the terminals in.
On Anya Taylor-Joy: Tiffany & Co. sunglasses; Atlas Bespoke bag; Maison Margiela Black Tabi Loafers ($1220)
Shop More Practical Airport Skirts
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Spotted at JFK Airport: The Only Boot Trend TSA Won't Give You Side-Eye for Wearing
Comfortable, stylish, and most importantly, functional.
-
Spotted at the Airport in Italy: The Easy Outfit That Makes a Hoodie Look Elegant
Courtesy of Bella Hadid.
-
From Prada to COS—Here's Everything I Packed and Wore for Milan Fashion Week
A full breakdown.
-
The Chicest European Women Have Convinced Me to Try This Effortless Accessory
Simple yet so elevated.
-
Spotted in the Paris Airport: The Coolest Sneaker Trend to Wear With Leggings RN
The perfect pairing.
-
It's Starting to Look Like This Skirt Color Will Upend Last Year's White-Skirt Trend
Ready for a change?
-
I Swore I'd Never Wear Heels to the Airport, But This Comfy Style Is Surprisingly Travel Approved
Don't knock it till you try it.
-
10 Perfect 2025 Outfit Trends I'm Wearing on Every Travel Day
Take these to the terminal.