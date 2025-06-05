Not Skinny, Not Wide-Leg—The Specific Denim Trend Frequent Flyers Always Wear to the Airport With Sneakers

Even the mention of someone wearing jeans to the airport, especially for a long-haul flight, is enough to set people off. I get it, and there are certain denim styles I wouldn't be caught dead in near TSA either. But at the same time, not all jeans are created equal, and some can be just as roomy and comfortable as sweatpants, but with a far more put-together appearance. And for a celebrity like Olivia Rodrigo, who expects to be photographed at the exit of every airport she visits, you can understand why she might have swapped out joggers for an equally spacious (but still on-trend) pair of barrel-leg jeans for her most recent flight into JFK. Frequent flyers like herself know that the not skinny, but not wide-leg denim pick is just right, especially when paired with Adidas sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Olivia Rodrigo: Adidas Samba OG Shoes ($100); Idea Winona Cap ($45); Rouje Big Bag ($495); Sony headphones

adidas Samba OG Shoes $100 SHOP NOW

Let me lay out the draws of wearing barrel-leg jeans specifically for flying. Obviously, they're not skinny jeans, so they won't feel tight or restricting on the flight. Rather, the horseshoe-like shape is quite capacious, leaving your thighs and calves free, also allowing for the easy application of compression socks. IYKYK. Yes, wide-leg jeans also leave you plenty of space to move about the cabin freely, however, they almost take up too much room. And thus, the barrel-leg jean wins, becoming my official pick for the best jeans to wear to the airport—and apparently, Rodrigo's too.

The "Vampire" singer paired her classic blue pair with black Adidas Sambas—a style she's been wearing for years—as well as a vintage Frank Sinatra T-shirt, an Idea "Winona" baseball cap, and a sweater tied around her waist. She finished off the travel ensemble with a tiger-print shoulder bag from Rouje and a pair of over-ear Sony headphones. Find me a better airport look—I'll wait.

Scroll down to shop her winning pants-and-sneaker combo for your next trip.

Shop barrel-leg jeans and sneakers: