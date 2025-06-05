Not Skinny, Not Wide-Leg—The Specific Denim Trend Frequent Flyers Always Wear to the Airport With Sneakers

Even the mention of someone wearing jeans to the airport, especially for a long-haul flight, is enough to set people off. I get it, and there are certain denim styles I wouldn't be caught dead in near TSA either. But at the same time, not all jeans are created equal, and some can be just as roomy and comfortable as sweatpants, but with a far more put-together appearance. And for a celebrity like Olivia Rodrigo, who expects to be photographed at the exit of every airport she visits, you can understand why she might have swapped out joggers for an equally spacious (but still on-trend) pair of barrel-leg jeans for her most recent flight into JFK. Frequent flyers like herself know that the not skinny, but not wide-leg denim pick is just right, especially when paired with Adidas sneakers.

Olivia Rodrigo spotted arriving at JFK airport in New York City wearing a Frank Sinatra 1979 Tour shirt, a Winona hat, blue barrel jeans, and Adidas sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Olivia Rodrigo: Adidas Samba OG Shoes ($100); Idea Winona Cap ($45); Rouje Big Bag ($495); Sony headphones

Samba Og Shoes
adidas
Samba OG Shoes

Let me lay out the draws of wearing barrel-leg jeans specifically for flying. Obviously, they're not skinny jeans, so they won't feel tight or restricting on the flight. Rather, the horseshoe-like shape is quite capacious, leaving your thighs and calves free, also allowing for the easy application of compression socks. IYKYK. Yes, wide-leg jeans also leave you plenty of space to move about the cabin freely, however, they almost take up too much room. And thus, the barrel-leg jean wins, becoming my official pick for the best jeans to wear to the airport—and apparently, Rodrigo's too.

The "Vampire" singer paired her classic blue pair with black Adidas Sambas—a style she's been wearing for years—as well as a vintage Frank Sinatra T-shirt, an Idea "Winona" baseball cap, and a sweater tied around her waist. She finished off the travel ensemble with a tiger-print shoulder bag from Rouje and a pair of over-ear Sony headphones. Find me a better airport look—I'll wait.

Scroll down to shop her winning pants-and-sneaker combo for your next trip.

Shop barrel-leg jeans and sneakers:

We the Free Good Luck Mid Rise Barrel Leg Jeans
We the Free
Good Luck Mid Rise Barrel Leg Jeans

Tokyo Shoes
adidas
Tokyo Shoes

Madewell, The Darted Barrel-Leg Jean
Madewell
The Darted Barrel-Leg Jean

Flat Combined Derby Shoes
ZARA
Flat Combined Derby Shoes

High Waisted Z1975 Balloon Jeans
ZARA
High Waisted Z1975 Balloon Jeans

Brasil Capoeira Sneakers
PUMA
Brasil Capoeira Sneakers

Miro High Waist Barrel Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Miro High Waist Barrel Jeans

Super Lowpro Sneaker
Vans
Super Lowpro Sneaker

Madewell, The Curvy Darted Barrel-Leg Jean
Madewell
The Curvy Darted Barrel-Leg Jean

Gola Elan Sneakers
Anthropologie
Gola Elan Sneakers

High Rise Barrel Leg Jeans
H&M
High Rise Barrel Leg Jeans

Tokyo Shoes
adidas
Tokyo Shoes

Good Luck Barrel Leg Jeans
Free People
Good Luck Barrel Leg Jeans

New Balance Rc42 Sneakers
New Balance
Rc42 Sneakers

Wes High Waist Barrel Jeans
Pistola
Wes High Waist Barrel Jeans

Rec Sneakers in Mesh
j.crew
Rec Sneakers

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

