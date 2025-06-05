Not Skinny, Not Wide-Leg—The Specific Denim Trend Frequent Flyers Always Wear to the Airport With Sneakers
Even the mention of someone wearing jeans to the airport, especially for a long-haul flight, is enough to set people off. I get it, and there are certain denim styles I wouldn't be caught dead in near TSA either. But at the same time, not all jeans are created equal, and some can be just as roomy and comfortable as sweatpants, but with a far more put-together appearance. And for a celebrity like Olivia Rodrigo, who expects to be photographed at the exit of every airport she visits, you can understand why she might have swapped out joggers for an equally spacious (but still on-trend) pair of barrel-leg jeans for her most recent flight into JFK. Frequent flyers like herself know that the not skinny, but not wide-leg denim pick is just right, especially when paired with Adidas sneakers.
On Olivia Rodrigo: Adidas Samba OG Shoes ($100); Idea Winona Cap ($45); Rouje Big Bag ($495); Sony headphones
Let me lay out the draws of wearing barrel-leg jeans specifically for flying. Obviously, they're not skinny jeans, so they won't feel tight or restricting on the flight. Rather, the horseshoe-like shape is quite capacious, leaving your thighs and calves free, also allowing for the easy application of compression socks. IYKYK. Yes, wide-leg jeans also leave you plenty of space to move about the cabin freely, however, they almost take up too much room. And thus, the barrel-leg jean wins, becoming my official pick for the best jeans to wear to the airport—and apparently, Rodrigo's too.
The "Vampire" singer paired her classic blue pair with black Adidas Sambas—a style she's been wearing for years—as well as a vintage Frank Sinatra T-shirt, an Idea "Winona" baseball cap, and a sweater tied around her waist. She finished off the travel ensemble with a tiger-print shoulder bag from Rouje and a pair of over-ear Sony headphones. Find me a better airport look—I'll wait.
Scroll down to shop her winning pants-and-sneaker combo for your next trip.
Shop barrel-leg jeans and sneakers:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
Confirmed: This Is the Sneaker Color Fashion People Are Swapping Their White Pairs For
It's true.
-
Anyone With Good Taste in Shoes Will Run to Order These New Adidas It Sneakers
Dakota Johnson already did.
-
Even People Who Hate Sneakers Will Lose It Over the Pretty Trend Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore
See for yourself.
-
I'm in My 20s, and Jennifer Aniston Is in Her 50s—We're Both Sidelining Blue Jeans for This Cool 2025 Alt
You should too.
-
Put Down the Skinny Jeans—*This* Is the Denim Trend Everyone Everywhere Is Wearing With Sandals
They're not straight-leg jeans either.
-
Spotted in Monaco: 6 Trends F1's Chicest WAGs Wore During the Grand Prix Weekend
Everyone showed out in Monte Carlo.
-
Harry Styles Just Paired Short Shorts With the New It Sneaker Color of the Summer
A vibe.
-
J.Law and Ashley Olsen Agree: This $33,000 Bag Is Chicer Than a Margaux
No wonder it's so hard to find one for sale.