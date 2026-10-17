Sienna Miller Just Wore the Most Elegant High-Street Boots—Mark My Words, They’ll Sell Out Soon

I’ve spent weeks searching for flat knee-high boots—Sienna Miller just stepped out in the perfect high street pair.

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Sienna Miller steps out in London wearing flat black knee-high boots from Dune. She styled them with a grey knit and black knee-length shorts.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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You can pretty much guarantee that where Sienna Miller leads, I will follow, and never has that felt quite so true as this week, when I spotted the actor stepping out in London in one of the chicest pairs of black knee-high boots I've seen this season. Crucially, she opted for a flat pair rather than a heeled style—a silhouette that's surprisingly hard to find a truly elegant iteration of. Her choice? A glossy black leather pair from British high-street favourite Dune. With a sleek, chisel-toe finish and an elongated design that reaches the knee, these boots brought a sophisticated feel straight to the foundation of her look.

Finding a flat knee-high boot that feels genuinely elegant isn't always easy. Too often, the options that catch my eye come with a heel, making them far less practical for everyday wear. Sienna's pair retains all of the poise of a heeled boot, with a slim sole and sleek design, yet with none of the discomfort of being propped up on the balls of your feet.

Sienna Miller steps out in London wearing flat black knee-high boots from Dune. She styled them with a grey knit and black knee-length shorts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styling hers with black tailored knee-length shorts, the pairing left just a sliver of skin between the hem and the top of the boots, bringing a lightness to the outfit that felt balanced against the navy knit she paired it with. A woven handbag sat in her grip, and dark sunglasses framed her eyes, giving me a chic autumn outfit I'll be drawing inspiration from throughout these milder days.

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Whilst Sienna's boots proved the perfect pairing for her knee-length shorts, I'd wear them just as readily with a knee-length or longer skirt. Then, come winter, they'll offer an extra layer of warmth beneath longer trousers or even tucked into jeans.

Priced at £189, Dune's Leather Knee-High Boots won't stay in stock for long. If you're looking to invest in a pair of flat knee-high boots this season, read on to shop Miller's exact pair, alongside my edit of the best styles on the market right now.

Shop Sienna's Boots:

Shop Flat Knee-High Boots:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.