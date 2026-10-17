You can pretty much guarantee that where Sienna Miller leads, I will follow, and never has that felt quite so true as this week, when I spotted the actor stepping out in London in one of the chicest pairs of black knee-high boots I've seen this season. Crucially, she opted for a flat pair rather than a heeled style—a silhouette that's surprisingly hard to find a truly elegant iteration of. Her choice? A glossy black leather pair from British high-street favourite Dune. With a sleek, chisel-toe finish and an elongated design that reaches the knee, these boots brought a sophisticated feel straight to the foundation of her look.
Finding a flat knee-high boot that feels genuinely elegant isn't always easy. Too often, the options that catch my eye come with a heel, making them far less practical for everyday wear. Sienna's pair retains all of the poise of a heeled boot, with a slim sole and sleek design, yet with none of the discomfort of being propped up on the balls of your feet.
Styling hers with black tailored knee-length shorts, the pairing left just a sliver of skin between the hem and the top of the boots, bringing a lightness to the outfit that felt balanced against the navy knit she paired it with. A woven handbag sat in her grip, and dark sunglasses framed her eyes, giving me a chic autumn outfit I'll be drawing inspiration from throughout these milder days.
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Whilst Sienna's boots proved the perfect pairing for her knee-length shorts, I'd wear them just as readily with a knee-length or longer skirt. Then, come winter, they'll offer an extra layer of warmth beneath longer trousers or even tucked into jeans.
Priced at £189, Dune's Leather Knee-High Boots won't stay in stock for long. If you're looking to invest in a pair of flat knee-high boots this season, read on to shop Miller's exact pair, alongside my edit of the best styles on the market right now.
Shop Sienna's Boots:
Dune London
Toova - Black
Shop Flat Knee-High Boots:
Reformation
Remy Flat Knee Boot
This also comes in brown suede and snake print.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Riding Boots
Just watch: riding boots will be one of the biggest shoe trends of the winter.
Mango
Leather High Boots | Mango United Kingdom
Wear these with tailored shorts or tuck them into jeans.
Nobodys Child
Black Leather Knee High Boots
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of knee-high boots.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Valle 20 Soft Calf Black
This also comes in 18 other shades.
ZARA
Stretch Flat Knee-High Boots
The sock boot trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Sezane
Bridget Knee Boots
You'll come back to these boots every single autumn.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.