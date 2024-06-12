Dua Lipa Wore the Viral Under-$150 Halter Top That Emily Ratajkowski Also Loves

By
published

Dua Lipa in Italy eating pasta wearing a red halterneck top with black sunglasses.

(Image credit: @dualipa)

If there's one thing you should know about me, it's that I'm a longtime fan of Dua Lipa's style, and I won't be stopping anytime soon. After the elegantly cool outfit she recently wore in London, where she had me oohing and aahing over her green Ferragamo coat and new Prada bag, the "Training Season" singer went and did it again. This time, she stepped things up even more in the casual-elegance department.

Following the Jacquemus F/W 24 show in Capri, Italy, Lipa showcased a practical yet stylish warm-weather outfit perfect for transitioning from a boat ride to a low-key lunch. She opted for With Jéan's popular Rose Top—as seen on Emily Ratajkowski and Sydney Carlson—and paired it with classic essentials, including denim shorts, comfortable loafers, a versatile designer bag, mesh ballet flats, and timeless sunglasses. The knit halterneck features a 3D floral embellishment at the bust, adding a vibrant element, and an open-front design, letting one show off some extra skin.

Unexpected or not, halter necklines are a major trend for the upcoming season, and Lipa isn't the only one sporting the look. This week, I've spotted at least five of my favorite fashion people on Instagram leaning into the sleeveless cut. I've seen everything from halter dresses in bold hues like red and green to going-out tops in big prints like polka dots and stripes. In other words, you need to get your hands on the halter-neckline trend. If you want Lipa's exact pick, you'll want to act fast, as sizes are already selling out.

Shop my edit of the best '90s-inspired halter tops and discover the singer's style below.

Dua Lipa wearing a With Jéan halter top with jean shorts, black sunglasses, and a red handbag.

(Image credit: Mega/Getty Images)

On Dua Lipa: With Jéan Rose Top ($149); Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Flats ($890); Re/Done denim shorts; Jacquemus sunglasses

Rose Top | Red
With Jéan
Rose Top

The exact top Lipa is wearing is just a click away.

Rose Top | Black
With Jéan
Rose Top

I love the black option to wear for a night out.

Rose Top | Baby Pink
With Jéan
Rose Top

Two words: cute and romantic.

Rose Top | Off White
With Jéan
Rose Top

This top with white bottoms and a fresh tan is *chef's kiss.*

Mesh Mary Jane Flats
ALAÏA
Mesh Mary Jane Flats

If you've been eyeing these, this is your sign.

More halterneck-top outfit inspiration:

Cass Dimicco wearing a white halterneck top, biege shorts, a belt, and sunglasses.

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Imani Randolph wearing a denim halterneck top with a denim skirt.

(Image credit: @champagnemani)

Tamara Mory wearing a halterneck top, a skirt, flip-flops, and sunglasses.

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Shop more halterneck tops:

Knit Halter Top
Zara
Knit Halter Top

At least two of my co-workers own this number—it's that good.

Citizens of Humanity Julien Halter Top
Citizens of Humanity
Julien Halter Top

You can't go wrong with stripes this season.

Noisy May Maya Rib Halter Top
Noisy May
Maya Rib Halter Top

The perfect basic that can be worn from day to night.

X Ella Rose Dixie Halter Top
MORE TO COME x Ella Rose
Dixie Halter Top

This top is a great alternative to Lipa's at half the price.

Free People Have IT All Halter Top
Free People
Have It All Halter Top

This top gives you two summer trends—a halterneck and butter yellow—in one.

Malika Linen Top
Reformation
Malika Linen Top

Stay cool as a cucumber in this green linen number.

Printed Halter-Neck Cropped Top
Mango x Siedrés
Printed Halter-Neck Cropped Top

The Mango x Siedrés collaboration is so summer coded. I want to replicate this whole look.

Pocket Halter Top
Mango
Pocket Halter Top

I'm grabbing this one and styling it with my low-rise white linen trousers.

NIA Iris Top
NIA
Iris Top

Ask any fashion person—polka-dot print is "in."

Featherweight Cashmere Halter Top
J.Crew
Featherweight Cashmere Halter Top

You can never wrong with cashmere—yes, even in warm weather.

By Anthropologie Ruched Halter Tank
By Anthropologie
Ruched Halter Tank

The ruched detail will flatter anyone.

Explore More:
Dua Lipa
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸