Dua Lipa Wore the Viral Under-$150 Halter Top That Emily Ratajkowski Also Loves

If there's one thing you should know about me, it's that I'm a longtime fan of Dua Lipa's style, and I won't be stopping anytime soon. After the elegantly cool outfit she recently wore in London , where she had me oohing and aahing over her green Ferragamo coat and new Prada bag , the "Training Season" singer went and did it again. This time, she stepped things up even more in the casual-elegance department.

Following the Jacquemus F/W 24 show in Capri, Italy, Lipa showcased a practical yet stylish warm-weather outfit perfect for transitioning from a boat ride to a low-key lunch. She opted for With Jéan's popular Rose Top—as seen on Emily Ratajkowski and Sydney Carlson—and paired it with classic essentials, including denim shorts, comfortable loafers, a versatile designer bag , mesh ballet flats, and timeless sunglasses . The knit halterneck features a 3D floral embellishment at the bust, adding a vibrant element, and an open-front design, letting one show off some extra skin.

Unexpected or not, halter necklines are a major trend for the upcoming season, and Lipa isn't the only one sporting the look. This week, I've spotted at least five of my favorite fashion people on Instagram leaning into the sleeveless cut. I've seen everything from halter dresses in bold hues like red and green to going-out tops in big prints like polka dots and stripes. In other words, you need to get your hands on the halter-neckline trend . If you want Lipa's exact pick, you'll want to act fast, as sizes are already selling out.

Shop my edit of the best '90s-inspired halter tops and discover the singer's style below.

(Image credit: Mega/Getty Images)

On Dua Lipa: With Jéan Rose Top ($149); Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Flats ($890); Re/Done denim shorts; Jacquemus sunglasses

With Jéan Rose Top $149 SHOP NOW The exact top Lipa is wearing is just a click away.

With Jéan Rose Top $149 SHOP NOW I love the black option to wear for a night out.

With Jéan Rose Top $149 SHOP NOW Two words: cute and romantic.

With Jéan Rose Top $149 SHOP NOW This top with white bottoms and a fresh tan is *chef's kiss.*

ALAÏA Mesh Mary Jane Flats $890 SHOP NOW If you've been eyeing these, this is your sign.

More halterneck-top outfit inspiration:

Shop more halterneck tops:

Zara Knit Halter Top $40 SHOP NOW At least two of my co-workers own this number—it's that good.

Citizens of Humanity Julien Halter Top $128 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with stripes this season.

Noisy May Maya Rib Halter Top $25 SHOP NOW The perfect basic that can be worn from day to night.

MORE TO COME x Ella Rose Dixie Halter Top $54 SHOP NOW This top is a great alternative to Lipa's at half the price.

Free People Have It All Halter Top $38 SHOP NOW This top gives you two summer trends—a halterneck and butter yellow—in one.

Reformation Malika Linen Top $148 SHOP NOW Stay cool as a cucumber in this green linen number.

Mango x Siedrés Printed Halter-Neck Cropped Top $30 SHOP NOW The Mango x Siedrés collaboration is so summer coded. I want to replicate this whole look.

Mango Pocket Halter Top $60 SHOP NOW I'm grabbing this one and styling it with my low-rise white linen trousers.

NIA Iris Top $58 SHOP NOW Ask any fashion person—polka-dot print is "in."

J.Crew Featherweight Cashmere Halter Top $90 SHOP NOW You can never wrong with cashmere—yes, even in warm weather.