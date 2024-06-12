Dua Lipa Wore the Viral Under-$150 Halter Top That Emily Ratajkowski Also Loves
If there's one thing you should know about me, it's that I'm a longtime fan of Dua Lipa's style, and I won't be stopping anytime soon. After the elegantly cool outfit she recently wore in London, where she had me oohing and aahing over her green Ferragamo coat and new Prada bag, the "Training Season" singer went and did it again. This time, she stepped things up even more in the casual-elegance department.
Following the Jacquemus F/W 24 show in Capri, Italy, Lipa showcased a practical yet stylish warm-weather outfit perfect for transitioning from a boat ride to a low-key lunch. She opted for With Jéan's popular Rose Top—as seen on Emily Ratajkowski and Sydney Carlson—and paired it with classic essentials, including denim shorts, comfortable loafers, a versatile designer bag, mesh ballet flats, and timeless sunglasses. The knit halterneck features a 3D floral embellishment at the bust, adding a vibrant element, and an open-front design, letting one show off some extra skin.
Unexpected or not, halter necklines are a major trend for the upcoming season, and Lipa isn't the only one sporting the look. This week, I've spotted at least five of my favorite fashion people on Instagram leaning into the sleeveless cut. I've seen everything from halter dresses in bold hues like red and green to going-out tops in big prints like polka dots and stripes. In other words, you need to get your hands on the halter-neckline trend. If you want Lipa's exact pick, you'll want to act fast, as sizes are already selling out.
Shop my edit of the best '90s-inspired halter tops and discover the singer's style below.
On Dua Lipa: With Jéan Rose Top ($149); Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Flats ($890); Re/Done denim shorts; Jacquemus sunglasses
More halterneck-top outfit inspiration:
Shop more halterneck tops:
This top is a great alternative to Lipa's at half the price.
This top gives you two summer trends—a halterneck and butter yellow—in one.
The Mango x Siedrés collaboration is so summer coded. I want to replicate this whole look.
You can never wrong with cashmere—yes, even in warm weather.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
PinkPantheress Is Pioneering the Next Gen of Alt-Pop
By being unapologetically herself.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Madewell's Latest Collab With Lisa Says Gah Is Peak "Euro Summer" Cool
I'm buying it all.
By Ana Escalante
-
Christy Turlington Wore the Jacket Trend That Will Always Make Jeans Look Elegant
A timeless choice.
By Eliza Huber
-
Katie Holmes Can't Stop Wearing Summer Trousers With These 4 Anti-Trend Flats
I'm inspired.
By Natalie Munro
-
5 Casual Pant Trends Celebrities Are Wearing Instead of Leggings
Options for everyone.
By Allyson Payer
-
The Uncomplicated Sandals Every Chic Person I Know Is Shopping for Summer
The once-boring style is in its renaissance era.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the $55 Sneakers That Ashley Olsen and Kaia Gerber Love
You might as well join the club.
By Eliza Huber
-
From Paris to NYC, Stylish People Are Wearing This "Dated" Dress
Halt everything—your summer hero piece is here.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman