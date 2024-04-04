Dua Lipa Wore Prada's New Elegant It Bag With a Pants-less Outfit in London

If you're like me and study pretty much everything Dua Lipa wears, you know that her style is a study in contrasts. For example, if she's wearing something preppy, it might be with something edgy. Or if she's wearing something fancy, it might be with something sporty. In this instance, she paired something elegant with something risqué.

While in London this week, Dua Lipa stepped out on a rainy day to promote her forthcoming album, Radical Optimism. For the risqué, she wore a Ferragamo jacket and coat with just sheer tights (and Western knee boots). To be honest, it's the most elegant risqué outfit I've ever seen. Alongside, she carried a Prada S/S 24 It bag, which I think is destined to be a classic. The bag is Prada's top-handle bucket bag, and it has a belt wrapped around the top of the tote. Everyone is talking about this bag, and it's already inspired other brands to iterate on the belt-wrapped detail. With Dua Lipa's stamp of approval, I'm sure the bag is about to get even more buzz.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford)

On Dua Lipa: Ferragamo Single Breasted Nappa Coat ($7500) and Fitted Zip Jacket ($2300); Prada Buckle Grain Leather Top-Handle Bag ($6100)

