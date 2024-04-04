Dua Lipa Wore Prada's New Elegant It Bag With a Pants-less Outfit in London

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

If you're like me and study pretty much everything Dua Lipa wears, you know that her style is a study in contrasts. For example, if she's wearing something preppy, it might be with something edgy. Or if she's wearing something fancy, it might be with something sporty. In this instance, she paired something elegant with something risqué.

While in London this week, Dua Lipa stepped out on a rainy day to promote her forthcoming album, Radical Optimism. For the risqué, she wore a Ferragamo jacket and coat with just sheer tights (and Western knee boots). To be honest, it's the most elegant risqué outfit I've ever seen. Alongside, she carried a Prada S/S 24 It bag, which I think is destined to be a classic. The bag is Prada's top-handle bucket bag, and it has a belt wrapped around the top of the tote. Everyone is talking about this bag, and it's already inspired other brands to iterate on the belt-wrapped detail. With Dua Lipa's stamp of approval, I'm sure the bag is about to get even more buzz.

Dua Lipa wearing a green coat and black knee-high boots on a sidewalk in London

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford)

Dua Lipa in London

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford)

On Dua Lipa: Ferragamo Single Breasted Nappa Coat ($7500) and Fitted Zip Jacket ($2300); Prada Buckle Grain Leather Top-Handle Bag ($6100)

Shop Prada's S/S 24 Buckle Bag

Buckle Large Leather Handbag With Belt
Prada
Buckle Large Leather Handbag With Belt in Black

Prada Buckle Handbag
Prada
Buckle Large Leather Handbag With Belt in Brown

Buckle Medium Leather Handbag With Belt
Prada
Buckle Medium Leather Handbag With Belt in Black

Prada Buckle Bag Medium in White
Prada
Buckle Medium Leather Handbag With Belt in White

Prada Small Double Buckle Belt
Prada
Buckle Small Leather Handbag With Double Belt in Beige Khaki

Prada Small Double Buckle Bag
Prada
Buckle Small Leather Handbag With Double Belt in Black

Buckle Small Leather Handbag With Double Belt
Prada
Buckle Small Leather Handbag With Double Belt in White

Prada Buckle Bag Brown
Prada
Buckle Small Leather Handbag With Double Belt in Brown

Explore More:
Dua Lipa Prada
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸