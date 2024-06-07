The Colorful New Mango Collab I'm 100% Packing for Spain
What do you get when you mix a Spanish fashion powerhouse with an up-and-coming Turkish label? The new Mango x Siedrés collaboration, of course. The just-launched capsule collection features Y2K-inspired pieces that simply scream Euro summer. I have an exciting trip to Spain coming up, and you can bet I'll be packing my favorite pieces from this buzzy collab.
"Siedrés was founded in Istanbul in 2020 as a brand inspired by the memories of a childhood experienced under the Mediterranean sun and has become one of the most appealing young brands," a press release explains. "It stands for a life that is worth savoring and whose small moments should be enjoyed and shared to be remembered with joy afterward." Scroll down to shop the line.
Who would want a boring beige tote bag when you can wear this fun striped one?
