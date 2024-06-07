The Colorful New Mango Collab I'm 100% Packing for Spain

By
published

A model poses on rocks in the ocean wearing a floral maxi dress.

(Image credit: Mango)

What do you get when you mix a Spanish fashion powerhouse with an up-and-coming Turkish label? The new Mango x Siedrés collaboration, of course. The just-launched capsule collection features Y2K-inspired pieces that simply scream Euro summer. I have an exciting trip to Spain coming up, and you can bet I'll be packing my favorite pieces from this buzzy collab.

"Siedrés was founded in Istanbul in 2020 as a brand inspired by the memories of a childhood experienced under the Mediterranean sun and has become one of the most appealing young brands," a press release explains. "It stands for a life that is worth savoring and whose small moments should be enjoyed and shared to be remembered with joy afterward." Scroll down to shop the line.

Printed Dress With Asymmetrical Hem
MANGO
Printed Dress With Asymmetrical Hem

This dress is bound to sell out quickly.

Crochet Flower Hat
MANGO
Crochet Flower Hat

Suddenly, I need a crochet flower hat in my life.

Halter Top With Slit
MANGO
Halter Top With Slit

A defining trend of the 2000s, halter tops are back with a vengeance.

Irregular Flower Bracelet
MANGO
Irregular Flower Bracelet

This bracelet is sure to earn you compliments.

a model wears a white miniskirt with a red top and flip-flops
MANGO
Buttoned Miniskirt

Nothing screams summer like a cute miniskirt.

Knitted Dress With Decorative Flowers
MANGO
Knitted Dress With Decorative Flowers

This is far from your average swimsuit cover-up.

a model wears a floral-printed halter dress by Mango
MANGO
Printed Halter Gown

Hurry: This one's selling out lightning fast.

Natural Fiber Shopper Bag
MANGO
Natural Fiber Shopper Bag

Meet your new favorite beach bag.

a model wears a short dress with a floral design
MANGO
Contrasting Print Dress

The hibiscus print is a recurring theme in the collection.

Pink and Orange Printed Wide-Leg Jeans
MANGO
Printed Wide-Leg Jeans

How fun are these?

Floral Print T-Shirt
MANGO
Floral Print T-Shirt

I swear I had this exact shirt in 2003.

a model wears a white knit maxi dress with a floral design
MANGO
Flower Maxi Knit Dress

This one is begging to come on your next tropical vacation.

Natural Fiber Striped Shopper Bag
MANGO
Natural Fiber Shopper Bag

Who would want a boring beige tote bag when you can wear this fun striped one?

a model wears wide-leg jeans with a thigh-high slit
MANGO
Jeans Wide-Leg Seams Snap Buttons

I guarantee you won't find jeans like these elsewhere.

