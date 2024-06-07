The Colorful New Mango Collab I'm 100% Packing for Spain

(Image credit: Mango)

What do you get when you mix a Spanish fashion powerhouse with an up-and-coming Turkish label? The new Mango x Siedrés collaboration, of course. The just-launched capsule collection features Y2K-inspired pieces that simply scream Euro summer. I have an exciting trip to Spain coming up, and you can bet I'll be packing my favorite pieces from this buzzy collab.

"Siedrés was founded in Istanbul in 2020 as a brand inspired by the memories of a childhood experienced under the Mediterranean sun and has become one of the most appealing young brands," a press release explains. "It stands for a life that is worth savoring and whose small moments should be enjoyed and shared to be remembered with joy afterward." Scroll down to shop the line.

MANGO Printed Dress With Asymmetrical Hem $140 SHOP NOW This dress is bound to sell out quickly.

MANGO Crochet Flower Hat $60 SHOP NOW Suddenly, I need a crochet flower hat in my life.

MANGO Halter Top With Slit $46 SHOP NOW A defining trend of the 2000s, halter tops are back with a vengeance.

MANGO Irregular Flower Bracelet $60 SHOP NOW This bracelet is sure to earn you compliments.

MANGO Buttoned Miniskirt $70 SHOP NOW Nothing screams summer like a cute miniskirt.

MANGO Knitted Dress With Decorative Flowers $250 SHOP NOW This is far from your average swimsuit cover-up.

MANGO Printed Halter Gown $100 SHOP NOW Hurry: This one's selling out lightning fast.

MANGO Natural Fiber Shopper Bag $130 SHOP NOW Meet your new favorite beach bag.

MANGO Contrasting Print Dress $70 SHOP NOW The hibiscus print is a recurring theme in the collection.

MANGO Printed Wide-Leg Jeans $100 SHOP NOW How fun are these?

MANGO Floral Print T-Shirt $46 SHOP NOW I swear I had this exact shirt in 2003.

MANGO Flower Maxi Knit Dress $100 SHOP NOW This one is begging to come on your next tropical vacation.

MANGO Natural Fiber Shopper Bag $130 SHOP NOW Who would want a boring beige tote bag when you can wear this fun striped one?