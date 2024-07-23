If Dakota Johnson Is Your Style Muse, Here's Your 11-Item Late-Summer Shopping List

I don't think anyone can argue with the fact that Dakota Johnson is having a very chic summer. Every time she's stepped outside this year, her outfits are breathlessly covered across the internet. Her style is so closely followed because she wears outfits that are cool and trend-forward, but not necessarily inaccessible. She puts together outfits that you probably already have most of the elements of in your own closet.

As we slide into August and summer starts to sort of wind down, I've been searching for end-of-summer outfit inspiration that'll see me through to fall. Dakota Johnson has effortlessly nailed the vibe I'm going for time and time again this summer, and because of this, I made a late-summer shopping list inspired by her recent looks, given that I'm not the only fan of her style.

In case you don't already own the makings of a Dakota Johnson late-summer wardrobe (but want to), scroll on to shop the eleven pieces that'll provide the backbone of said wardrobe, each of which you'll wear over and over for the remainder of summer and even early fall.

Dakota Johnson wearing a white shirt, red pants, and Adidas sneakers

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid)

Red accents have proven popular time and time again in 2024, but Johnson's low-key red pants outfit really made me want to go out and buy a pair.

On Dakota Johnson: Loewe shirt; Adidas sneakers

Shop Red Pants

The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants

Light Twill Suiting Relaxed Pleated Pants
Ganni
Light Twill Suiting Relaxed Pleated Pants

Elastic Back Wide Leg Pants
Halogen
Elastic Back Wide Leg Pants

Dakota Johnson wearing a cardigan, jeans, and white pumps

(Image credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

A cardigan is the ideal transitional item to take you from summer to fall, and the equally ladylike kitten heel is Johnson's heel style of choice as of late.

On Dakota Johnson: Bottega Veneta Bold Ribbon Narrow Sunglasses ($485); Gucci Signoria Slingback Pump ($1150)

Shop Cardigans

Cardigan Sweater in Tencel™-Lyocell
J.Crew
Cardigan Sweater in Tencel-Lyocell

Joanne Cotton Cardigan
Reformation
Joanne Cotton Cardigan

Button-Up Cardigan
Mango
Button-Up Cardigan

Shop Kitten Heels

Signoria Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Gucci
Signoria Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps

Nelson Heeled Mule
Reformation
Nelson Heeled Mules

@ Other Stories, Pointed Slingback Pumps
& Other Stories
Pointed Slingback Pumps

Dakota Johnson wearing a sheer white top, yellow slip skirt, and burgundy Gucci kitten heels

(Image credit: Gotham via Getty Images)

There are plenty of skirt trends orbiting this season, but the eternally popular slip skirts with their minimalist qualities suit Johnson best.

On Dakota Johnson: Gucci top, skirt, and Signoria Pumps ($1150)

Shop Slip Skirts

Satin Slip Skirt
Madewell
Satin Slip Skirt

Layla Silk Skirt
Reformation
Layla Silk Skirt

Exclusive Peri Silk-Blend Chiffon Midi Skirt
The Frankie Shop
Peri Silk-Blend Chiffon Midi Skirt

Dakota Johnson wearing a silk pajama top, light-wash jeans, and Mary Janes

(Image credit: Robs-Tops/Backgrid)

Johnson wears jeans a lot, which is one of the reasons it's somewhat easy to emulate her style. For the most summer-friendly jeans outfit, follow her lead and opt for a pair in a light wash.

Shop Light-Wash Jeans

Dad Jeans
Levi's
Dad Jeans

Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Re/Done
Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans

Dakota Johnson wearing a white shirt, white silk skirt, and black slingback flats

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

To enhance her summer outfits, Johnson has been relying on trendy metal-frame sunglasses, while her flat shoe style of choice has been elegant slingback flats.

On Dakota Johnson: Loulou Studio Espanto Shirt ($202) and skirt; Loewe Flamenco Leather Shoulder Bag ($3550); The Row shoes; Gucci Rectangle Frame Sunglasses ($435)

Shop Metal-Frame Sunglasses

Metal Rectangular
Gucci
Metal Rectangular

The Pilot Sunglasses
Jenny Bird
The Pilot Sunglasses

Love Train Limited Edition Sunglasses
Le Specs
Love Train Limited Edition Sunglasses

Shop Slingback Flats

Fleure Slingback Pointed Cap Toe Flat
Aldo
Fleure Slingback Pointed Cap Toe Flats

Sawra Slingback Flat
Manolo Blahnik
Sawra Slingback Flat

Astra Slingback Flats
rag & bone
Astra Slingback Flats

Dakota Johnson wearing a black tank top, wide-leg jeans, and Adidas sneakers

(Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

The end of summer is typically the hottest part, so you may want to stock up on things like cropped tank tops now. And as far as denim goes, follow Johnson's lead and opt for wide-leg jeans that allow for some airflow on sweltering days.

On Dakota Johnson: Triarchy Ms. Onassis High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans ($298); Gucci Rectangle Frame Sunglasses ($435)

Shop Cropped Tank Tops

Ryland Tank
Reformation
Ryland Tank

Poppy Tank
Agolde
Poppy Tank

Brightside Crop Tank
Madewell
Brightside Crop Tank

Shop Wide-Leg Jeans

Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans

Trichary, Ms. Onassis High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Trichary
Ms. Onassis High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

High Rise Wide Leg Dame Jeans
Agolde
High Rise Wide Leg Dame Jeans

Dakota Johnson wearing a baseball cap, white jeans, and Nike Cortez sneakers

(Image credit: Gotham via Getty Images)

Johnson primarily wears retro sneakers such as Nike Cortez and Adidas Sambas and Gazelles, as she clearly likes to be comfortable but also look cool. Additionally, a baseball cap tops of many of her off-duty looks.

On Dakota Johnson: Hermès jacket; New Era hat; Nike Cortez Sneakers ($90)

Shop Baseball Caps

Chino Cap
Polo Ralph Lauren
Chino Cap

Acne Studios, Face Cap
Acne Studios
Face Cap

Exclusive Cotton Baseball Cap
The Frankie Shop
Exclusive Cotton Baseball Cap

Shop Retro Sneakers

Nike Cortez Textile Shoes
Nike
Cortez Textile Shoes

Adidas Originals, SL 72 OG Shoes
Adidas
SL 72 OG Shoes

Samba Og Leather Sneakers
Adidas
Samba OG Leather Sneakers

