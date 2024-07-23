If Dakota Johnson Is Your Style Muse, Here's Your 11-Item Late-Summer Shopping List

I don't think anyone can argue with the fact that Dakota Johnson is having a very chic summer. Every time she's stepped outside this year, her outfits are breathlessly covered across the internet. Her style is so closely followed because she wears outfits that are cool and trend-forward, but not necessarily inaccessible. She puts together outfits that you probably already have most of the elements of in your own closet.

As we slide into August and summer starts to sort of wind down, I've been searching for end-of-summer outfit inspiration that'll see me through to fall. Dakota Johnson has effortlessly nailed the vibe I'm going for time and time again this summer, and because of this, I made a late-summer shopping list inspired by her recent looks, given that I'm not the only fan of her style.

In case you don't already own the makings of a Dakota Johnson late-summer wardrobe (but want to), scroll on to shop the eleven pieces that'll provide the backbone of said wardrobe, each of which you'll wear over and over for the remainder of summer and even early fall.

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid)

Red accents have proven popular time and time again in 2024, but Johnson's low-key red pants outfit really made me want to go out and buy a pair.

On Dakota Johnson: Loewe shirt; Adidas sneakers

Shop Red Pants

(Image credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

A cardigan is the ideal transitional item to take you from summer to fall, and the equally ladylike kitten heel is Johnson's heel style of choice as of late.

On Dakota Johnson: Bottega Veneta Bold Ribbon Narrow Sunglasses ($485); Gucci Signoria Slingback Pump ($1150)

Shop Cardigans

Shop Kitten Heels

(Image credit: Gotham via Getty Images)

There are plenty of skirt trends orbiting this season, but the eternally popular slip skirts with their minimalist qualities suit Johnson best.

On Dakota Johnson: Gucci top, skirt, and Signoria Pumps ($1150)

Shop Slip Skirts

(Image credit: Robs-Tops/Backgrid)

Johnson wears jeans a lot, which is one of the reasons it's somewhat easy to emulate her style. For the most summer-friendly jeans outfit, follow her lead and opt for a pair in a light wash.

Shop Light-Wash Jeans

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

To enhance her summer outfits, Johnson has been relying on trendy metal-frame sunglasses, while her flat shoe style of choice has been elegant slingback flats.

On Dakota Johnson: Loulou Studio Espanto Shirt ($202) and skirt; Loewe Flamenco Leather Shoulder Bag ($3550); The Row shoes; Gucci Rectangle Frame Sunglasses ($435)

Shop Metal-Frame Sunglasses

Shop Slingback Flats

(Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

The end of summer is typically the hottest part, so you may want to stock up on things like cropped tank tops now. And as far as denim goes, follow Johnson's lead and opt for wide-leg jeans that allow for some airflow on sweltering days.

On Dakota Johnson: Triarchy Ms. Onassis High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans ($298); Gucci Rectangle Frame Sunglasses ($435)

Shop Cropped Tank Tops

Shop Wide-Leg Jeans

(Image credit: Gotham via Getty Images)

Johnson primarily wears retro sneakers such as Nike Cortez and Adidas Sambas and Gazelles, as she clearly likes to be comfortable but also look cool. Additionally, a baseball cap tops of many of her off-duty looks.

On Dakota Johnson: Hermès jacket; New Era hat; Nike Cortez Sneakers ($90)

Shop Baseball Caps

Shop Retro Sneakers

