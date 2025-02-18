Dakota Johnson's Velvet Thigh-Slit Gucci Gown for SNL's After-Party Is Giving Tom Ford Energy

Unless you were living under a rock all weekend, you probably saw that Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary with a star-studded special episode and event in New York City. Sabrina Carpenter sang off-key (somehow), the very best of SNL's cast past and present joined forces on stage, and Kate McKinnon's iconic "Close Encounter" sketch from 2015 was brought back 10 years later. It was great, yet in the days since the celebration, the thing I've thought about most is Dakota Johnson's jaw-dropping Gucci dress that she wore to the event. I am a fashion editor, after all.

To watch the show unfold and celebrate it afterward, Johnson wore a black one-shoulder gown that featured a striking slit—if you can even call it that—on one leg. In reality, the dress was sideless and held together by three of Gucci's signature horsebit closures made of brass. (According to The Fashion Law, Gucci's founder Guccio Gucci began decorating his leather goods with a horsebit after a stay in London, where he was inspired by the English racing set.) Between its sexy cutout, velvet material, and gold hardware, the dress immediately made me think of Tom Ford's designs for the Italian house between 1994 and 2004, one of its most beloved and renowned eras.

The longtime Gucci ambassador effortlessly pulled off the risqué yet classy gown, and her look undoubtedly took home my best dressed designation for the evening. Follow Johnson's lead by shopping the eight velvet dresses below.

