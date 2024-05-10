Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Trending Trainer Colour That's All Over London Right Now
White trainers will always be considered a wardrobe staple, but right now, there's a new trainer colour trend that's on the up for summer. Already beloved by in-the-know London fashion people who have been sporting them since before spring, brown trainers are set to become even more of a hit, and Dakota Johnson has just let us know that she's also a fan.
Styling a dark brown pair of retro-inspired Nike Cortez trainers, Johnson crafted a relaxed off-duty look that I'll be copying ASAP. Reaching for a pair of white jeans to form the foundation of her look, the actor used her elevated trainer choice to liven up her neutral outfit and create an interesting ensemble that feels both laid-back and polished.
With a sleek and elegant undertone, this trainer colour trend offers a more sophisticated take on the decidedly casual shoe. Styling well with white cotton or linen trousers throughout the hotter months, the elevated trainer trend also works well with the blue jeans and black trousers that typically saturate wardrobes.
Whilst you might not be used to wearing brown trainers (yet), they're just as easy to work with as black or white, making them a clear choice if you're in need of a fresh pair of kicks. Before Johnson's latest look, I had already spotted so many London-based influencers wearing the brown trainer trend, and I expect it'll be sticking around for the foreseeable.
To shop the brown trainer trend that fashion people are endorsing this season, scroll on to discover my edit of the best.
SHOP THE BROWN TRAINER TREND:
These are a fashion person's favourites.
This light brown style is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.
These also come in five other colours.
High-top Converse All Stars will never go out of style.
Style with white linen trousers or wear with your favourite jeans.
Autry's under-the-radar shoes are popular amongst the style set.
Toughen up a floaty dress with this chunky pair.
This dark brown shade looks chic when styled with cream or red.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
