Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Trending Trainer Colour That's All Over London Right Now

White trainers will always be considered a wardrobe staple, but right now, there's a new trainer colour trend that's on the up for summer. Already beloved by in-the-know London fashion people who have been sporting them since before spring, brown trainers are set to become even more of a hit, and Dakota Johnson has just let us know that she's also a fan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styling a dark brown pair of retro-inspired Nike Cortez trainers, Johnson crafted a relaxed off-duty look that I'll be copying ASAP. Reaching for a pair of white jeans to form the foundation of her look, the actor used her elevated trainer choice to liven up her neutral outfit and create an interesting ensemble that feels both laid-back and polished.

With a sleek and elegant undertone, this trainer colour trend offers a more sophisticated take on the decidedly casual shoe. Styling well with white cotton or linen trousers throughout the hotter months, the elevated trainer trend also works well with the blue jeans and black trousers that typically saturate wardrobes.

Whilst you might not be used to wearing brown trainers (yet), they're just as easy to work with as black or white, making them a clear choice if you're in need of a fresh pair of kicks. Before Johnson's latest look, I had already spotted so many London-based influencers wearing the brown trainer trend, and I expect it'll be sticking around for the foreseeable.

To shop the brown trainer trend that fashion people are endorsing this season, scroll on to discover my edit of the best.

SHOP THE BROWN TRAINER TREND:

Adidas Adidas SL 72 Trainers in Maroon, Almost Yellow & Preloved Brown £79 SHOP NOW These are a fashion person's favourites.

Nike W Cortez TXT in Baroque Brown, Sail & Khaki £80 SHOP NOW Shop the style that Johnson can't get enough of.

Gola Elan Suede Trainers £90 SHOP NOW This light brown style is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

The Row Owen Runner Suede-Trimmed Sneakers £800 SHOP NOW These sleek trainers are on their way to selling out.

New Balance 2002R Leather-Trimmed Mesh and Suede Sneakers in Taupe £130 SHOP NOW These also come in five other colours.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers in Brown £85 SHOP NOW High-top Converse All Stars will never go out of style.

Loewe Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Suede and Leather Sneakers in Tan £595 SHOP NOW Style with white linen trousers or wear with your favourite jeans.

Autry Flat Low Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers in Brown £212 SHOP NOW Autry's under-the-radar shoes are popular amongst the style set.

Veja X Reformation Venturi Suede and Leather-Trimmed Alveomesh Sneakers £180 SHOP NOW Toughen up a floaty dress with this chunky pair.