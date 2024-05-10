Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Trending Trainer Colour That's All Over London Right Now

Natalie Munro
By
published

White trainers will always be considered a wardrobe staple, but right now, there's a new trainer colour trend that's on the up for summer. Already beloved by in-the-know London fashion people who have been sporting them since before spring, brown trainers are set to become even more of a hit, and Dakota Johnson has just let us know that she's also a fan.

Dakota Johnson wore brown trainers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styling a dark brown pair of retro-inspired Nike Cortez trainers, Johnson crafted a relaxed off-duty look that I'll be copying ASAP. Reaching for a pair of white jeans to form the foundation of her look, the actor used her elevated trainer choice to liven up her neutral outfit and create an interesting ensemble that feels both laid-back and polished.

Influencer wears brown trainers.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

With a sleek and elegant undertone, this trainer colour trend offers a more sophisticated take on the decidedly casual shoe. Styling well with white cotton or linen trousers throughout the hotter months, the elevated trainer trend also works well with the blue jeans and black trousers that typically saturate wardrobes.

Influencer wears brown trousers.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Whilst you might not be used to wearing brown trainers (yet), they're just as easy to work with as black or white, making them a clear choice if you're in need of a fresh pair of kicks. Before Johnson's latest look, I had already spotted so many London-based influencers wearing the brown trainer trend, and I expect it'll be sticking around for the foreseeable.

Influencer wears brown trainers.

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

To shop the brown trainer trend that fashion people are endorsing this season, scroll on to discover my edit of the best.

SHOP THE BROWN TRAINER TREND:

Adidas Sl 72
Adidas
Adidas SL 72 Trainers in Maroon, Almost Yellow & Preloved Brown

These are a fashion person's favourites.

Nike W Cortez Txt
Nike
W Cortez TXT in Baroque Brown, Sail & Khaki

Shop the style that Johnson can't get enough of.

Gola Elan Suede Trainers
Gola
Elan Suede Trainers

This light brown style is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

trainers
The Row
Owen Runner Suede-Trimmed Sneakers

These sleek trainers are on their way to selling out.

2002r Leather-Trimmed Mesh and Suede Sneakers
New Balance
2002R Leather-Trimmed Mesh and Suede Sneakers in Taupe

These also come in five other colours.

Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers in Brown

High-top Converse All Stars will never go out of style.

Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Suede and Leather Sneakers
Loewe
Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Suede and Leather Sneakers in Tan

Style with white linen trousers or wear with your favourite jeans.

Flat Low Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Autry
Flat Low Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers in Brown

Autry's under-the-radar shoes are popular amongst the style set.

+ Reformation Venturi Suede and Leather-Trimmed Alveomesh Sneakers
Veja X Reformation
Venturi Suede and Leather-Trimmed Alveomesh Sneakers

Toughen up a floaty dress with this chunky pair.

trainers
New Balance
530 Trainers in Brown & White

This dark brown shade looks chic when styled with cream or red.

Explore More:
Trainers Dakota Johnson
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸