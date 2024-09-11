If You Thought Black Bags Were Classic, Wait Until You See Dakota Johnson's Timeless Alt

By
published
in News

Dakota Johnson wearing a brown trench coat and jeans with a brown suede hobo bag.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Runway shows aren't the only reason to love Fashion Week in New York. If you're a fan of celebrity outfit stalking, this week is probably one of your favorites, as it brings to town all of the industry's best-dressed A-listers, who, when they aren't dressed to the nines for NYFW shows and events, are showcasing stellar displays of off-duty style.

Case in point: Dakota Johnson, who was spotted out and about in Manhattan after attending a number of fashion events, including a Bulgari Tubogas event in Brooklyn and a Kering for Women dinner. For her stroll around the city, Johnson chose a fall ensemble seeping with both ease and timelessness, from her taupe-colored Leset trench coat and vintage-wash jeans to her The Row eyewear and slouchy brown hobo bag. On her feet, she wore Adidas sneakers from the German sneaker brand's collaboration with British designer Craig Green.

Dakota Johnson wearing a brown trench coat and jeans with a brown suede hobo bag.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Dakota Johnson: The Row bag and Kelly Sunglasses ($510); Leset jacket; Adidas Originals x Craig Green Squash Polta Akh Printed Mesh, Suede, and Leather Sneakers ($220)

Kelly Sunglasses
The Row
Kelly Sunglasses

+ Craig Green Squash Polta Akh Printed Mesh, Suede and Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS x Craig Green
Squash Polta Akh Printed Mesh, Suede and Leather Sneakers

To be honest, though, I barely clocked anything from the outfit apart from her brown suede bag. My eyes were drawn to it immediately, specifically because I'd been searching for one just like it for weeks. Though it's being called fall's top bag trend by many in fashion circles, I can't entirely agree. Rather, I'd call brown suede bags a hard classic in the handbag world, up there with buckled top handles and clasp bags. Sure, it'll see spikes like the one happening right now, but if you have two buzzy bags in your shopping cart and one is brown and suede and one isn't, go for the former. It'll outlast any trendy style and get use for years—even decades—to come.

Scroll down to shop the bag on everyone's wishlist this season (and beyond).

Shop brown handbags:

madewell, The Essential Bucket Tote
madewell
The Essential Bucket Tote

coach, Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
coach
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39

Mega Sprout Tote
Little Liffner
Mega Sprout Tote

Suede Tote
TOTEME
Suede Tote

Simona Cylinder Bag
Reformation
Simona Cylinder Bag

Belize Shopper Tote
rag & bone
Belize Shopper Tote

Leather Shoulder Bag
ZARA
Leather Shoulder Bag

Leather Shopper Bag
MANGO
Leather Shopper Bag

Large Bucket Bag
Altuzarra
Large Bucket Bag

Berkeley Bucket Bag in Leather and Suede
J.Crew
Berkeley Bucket Bag in Leather and Suede

madewell, The Shopper Tote in Soft Grain
madewell
The Shopper Tote in Soft Grain

Fleming Soft Distressed Drawstring Hobo
Tory Burch
Fleming Soft Distressed Drawstring Hobo

Edie Bucket Bag in Italian Leather
J.Crew
Edie Bucket Bag in Italian Leather

Explore More:
Dakota Johnson Bags
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸