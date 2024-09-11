If You Thought Black Bags Were Classic, Wait Until You See Dakota Johnson's Timeless Alt

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Runway shows aren't the only reason to love Fashion Week in New York. If you're a fan of celebrity outfit stalking, this week is probably one of your favorites, as it brings to town all of the industry's best-dressed A-listers, who, when they aren't dressed to the nines for NYFW shows and events, are showcasing stellar displays of off-duty style.

Case in point: Dakota Johnson, who was spotted out and about in Manhattan after attending a number of fashion events, including a Bulgari Tubogas event in Brooklyn and a Kering for Women dinner. For her stroll around the city, Johnson chose a fall ensemble seeping with both ease and timelessness, from her taupe-colored Leset trench coat and vintage-wash jeans to her The Row eyewear and slouchy brown hobo bag. On her feet, she wore Adidas sneakers from the German sneaker brand's collaboration with British designer Craig Green.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Dakota Johnson: The Row bag and Kelly Sunglasses ($510); Leset jacket; Adidas Originals x Craig Green Squash Polta Akh Printed Mesh, Suede, and Leather Sneakers ($220)

The Row Kelly Sunglasses $510 SHOP NOW

ADIDAS ORIGINALS x Craig Green Squash Polta Akh Printed Mesh, Suede and Leather Sneakers $220 SHOP NOW

To be honest, though, I barely clocked anything from the outfit apart from her brown suede bag. My eyes were drawn to it immediately, specifically because I'd been searching for one just like it for weeks. Though it's being called fall's top bag trend by many in fashion circles, I can't entirely agree. Rather, I'd call brown suede bags a hard classic in the handbag world, up there with buckled top handles and clasp bags. Sure, it'll see spikes like the one happening right now, but if you have two buzzy bags in your shopping cart and one is brown and suede and one isn't, go for the former. It'll outlast any trendy style and get use for years—even decades—to come.

Scroll down to shop the bag on everyone's wishlist this season (and beyond).

Shop brown handbags:

madewell The Essential Bucket Tote $178 SHOP NOW

coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 $495 SHOP NOW

Little Liffner Mega Sprout Tote $695 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Suede Tote $1150 SHOP NOW

Reformation Simona Cylinder Bag $398 SHOP NOW

rag & bone Belize Shopper Tote $478 SHOP NOW

ZARA Leather Shoulder Bag $169 SHOP NOW

MANGO Leather Shopper Bag $140 SHOP NOW

Altuzarra Large Bucket Bag $1295 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Berkeley Bucket Bag in Leather and Suede $198 SHOP NOW

madewell The Shopper Tote in Soft Grain $188 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Fleming Soft Distressed Drawstring Hobo $698 SHOP NOW