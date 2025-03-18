Skirts and Dresses in This Pretty Pastel Color Trend Are About to Be Everywhere
Spring is about a great many things. For me, one of those things at the top of the list is pretty color trends—and there are a lot of them this season. We have butter yellow, powder pink, baby blue, and the one Daisy Edgar-Jones just wore to a premiere of her film Swift Horses at SXSW, and it might just be the prettiest of them all: mint green.
For the premiere, Edgar-Jones, a Gucci brand ambassador, wore a straight-off-the-runway F/W 25 look. It consisted of a lime green sheer bodysuit and a sequin mint green pencil skirt. Edgar-Jones' skirt confirmed what I already knew about mint green: It's the most ethereal spring color trend there is, and it works with a surprising number of colors—from other pastels to neutrals like chocolate brown and black to even bold hues like lime green. And I predict that the most popular way to wear this trend in 2025 will be in the form of skirts and dresses. Keep scrolling to see what I mean and add one to your spring wardrobe.
On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Gucci F/W 25 look
Shop Mint Green Skirts and Dresses
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
The Non-Boring Bag Color Trend Fashion People Are Wearing to Make Their Spring Basics Feel Special
It makes them look expensive too.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
In Case You Were Wondering Which Pretty Sneaker Trend Anne Hathaway Would Wear, It's This One
This just in from the streets of NYC.
By Allyson Payer
-
Espresso Martini: The Rich-Looking Color That's Already Everywhere
"That's that me espresso."
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
This New Pretty Shoe Color Trend Is Going to Be as Popular Among Celebs as Red Shoes Were
Elizabeth Olsen is an early adopter.
By Allyson Payer
-
Is It Just Me, or Is This the Freshest Color to Wear With Brown Right Now?
Cool as a cucumber.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
It's Confirmed: French, Scandi, and Italian Women Wear This One Color to Look Rich
Move over, beige.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
I'm Not Saying White Sneakers Are Out, But This Other Anti-Trend Pair Is Officially In for 2025
You heard it here first.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The Pretty Spring Color Trend That Will Add a Trendy Touch to Your Spring 2025 Wardrobe
Spotted all over the runways.
By Judith Jones