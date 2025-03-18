Skirts and Dresses in This Pretty Pastel Color Trend Are About to Be Everywhere

Spring is about a great many things. For me, one of those things at the top of the list is pretty color trends—and there are a lot of them this season. We have butter yellow, powder pink, baby blue, and the one Daisy Edgar-Jones just wore to a premiere of her film Swift Horses at SXSW, and it might just be the prettiest of them all: mint green.



For the premiere, Edgar-Jones, a Gucci brand ambassador, wore a straight-off-the-runway F/W 25 look. It consisted of a lime green sheer bodysuit and a sequin mint green pencil skirt. Edgar-Jones' skirt confirmed what I already knew about mint green: It's the most ethereal spring color trend there is, and it works with a surprising number of colors—from other pastels to neutrals like chocolate brown and black to even bold hues like lime green. And I predict that the most popular way to wear this trend in 2025 will be in the form of skirts and dresses. Keep scrolling to see what I mean and add one to your spring wardrobe.

(Image credit: Stephen Olker/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Travis P. Ball/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)

On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Gucci F/W 25 look

Shop Mint Green Skirts and Dresses

