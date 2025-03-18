Skirts and Dresses in This Pretty Pastel Color Trend Are About to Be Everywhere

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

Spring is about a great many things. For me, one of those things at the top of the list is pretty color trends—and there are a lot of them this season. We have butter yellow, powder pink, baby blue, and the one Daisy Edgar-Jones just wore to a premiere of her film Swift Horses at SXSW, and it might just be the prettiest of them all: mint green.

For the premiere, Edgar-Jones, a Gucci brand ambassador, wore a straight-off-the-runway F/W 25 look. It consisted of a lime green sheer bodysuit and a sequin mint green pencil skirt. Edgar-Jones' skirt confirmed what I already knew about mint green: It's the most ethereal spring color trend there is, and it works with a surprising number of colors—from other pastels to neutrals like chocolate brown and black to even bold hues like lime green. And I predict that the most popular way to wear this trend in 2025 will be in the form of skirts and dresses. Keep scrolling to see what I mean and add one to your spring wardrobe.

Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing a green Gucci outfit at SXSW

(Image credit: Stephen Olker/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)

Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing a green Gucci outfit at SXSW

(Image credit: Travis P. Ball/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)

On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Gucci F/W 25 look

Shop Mint Green Skirts and Dresses

Layla Linen Skirt
Reformation
Layla Linen Skirt in Salvia

Pleated Chiffon Skirt
J.Crew
Pleated Chiffon Skirt in Faded Mint

Hill House Home, The Delphine Nap Skirt in Soft Green
Hill House Home
The Delphine Nap Skirt in Soft Green

Satin Frayed-Edge Cami Midi-Dress
Vince
Satin Frayed-Edge Cami Midi-Dress in Sea Star

Floral-Appliqué Satin Gown
Self-Portrait
Floral-Appliqué Satin Gown in Green

Aritzia, Stationery Satin Skirt in Terrace Sage
Aritzia
Stationery Satin Skirt in Terrace Sage

Diana Gown
Norma Kamali
Diana Gown in Vintage Green

Noem Satin Dress
Reformation
Noem Satin Dress in Salvia

Crush Layered Pencil Skirt
Zimmermann
Crush Layered Pencil Skirt in Mint

Aritzia, Babaton FigureKnit Eyecatcher Dress in Terrace Sage
Aritzia
Babaton FigureKnit Eyecatcher Dress in Terrace Sage

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸