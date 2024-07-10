Daisy Edgar-Jones Wore the Shorts Trend I'm Ditching My Favorite Hot Pants For
Like anyone who has even a semblance of good taste, I've been obsessed with Daisy Edgar-Jones ever since I watched the entirety of Normal People (twice) in one day through a veil of thick and free-flowing tears. Her friendship with co-star and short-shorts lover Paul Mescal is the stuff of legends, and her personal style gets better and better with every press tour. Right now, she's gearing up for the world premiere of Twisters, the 2024 version of Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton's 1996 tornado thriller. Just as I suspected, the looks she's breaking out are among her best ones yet.
One day after donning a custom chocolate-brown Vivienne Westwood gown to the film's London premiere, Edgar-Jones was spotted elegantly dodging the rain after an appearance on BBC Radio 6. For the recording, the actress paired a black shirt with a cream oversize blazer and a matching pair of Bermuda shorts. On the accessory front, she wore strappy snakeskin Khaite sandals and a tiny version of Gucci's Jackie 1961 bag.
On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Gucci Jackie Notte Mini Bag ($3980); Khaite Jones T-Strap Heel Sandals ($980)
For me, Edgar-Jones's sleek shorts look was the final straw. Though I consider myself a fairly classic minimalist, I also have a bit of a wild side, which is why the out-there hot-pant trend called out to me last summer. After seeing how poised and chic Bermuda shorts can look, I'm ready to make the plunge and finally replace my Mescal-esque micro bottoms with something a bit more refined.
If you're in the same boat, scroll down to shop 14 pairs of Bermuda shorts that are just as perfect as the ones Marianne Sheridan—excuse me, Daisy Edgar-Jones—wore this week in London.
Just use the code SHOPSALE at checkout.
I wouldn't normally go for long denim shorts, but this Agolde option is surprisingly super chic.
These require absolutely zero effort. You don't even have to button or zip them.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Keeps Swapping Her Jeans for This Anti-Denim Pant Trend
Prepare to live in them.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
6 Summer Accessory Trends All the Cool Girls Are Suddenly Wearing
From bags to jewelry.
By Allyson Payer
-
These 34 Romantic Dresses Are So Chic for Summer
Elegance is the theme this year.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Hailey Bieber Just Wore Kendall Jenner's Favorite Off-Duty Uniform
You'll never guess what it consists of.
By Eliza Huber
-
Sienna Miller Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend Only Fashion People Truly Get
What's your take?
By Natalie Munro
-
I'm Going to a Summer Wedding in Europe—30 Stunning Dresses I'm Considering
Wedding guest dresses have never been chicer.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
'60s French Films Are at the Core of My Summer Aesthetic—7 Trends I'm Copying
Taking cues from Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin.
By Eliza Huber
-
These Are the Things I Wore the Most and Least on My 3-Week Trip to Europe
White skirts and fun shirts.
By Natalie Cantell