Daisy Edgar-Jones Wore the Shorts Trend I'm Ditching My Favorite Hot Pants For

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Like anyone who has even a semblance of good taste, I've been obsessed with Daisy Edgar-Jones ever since I watched the entirety of Normal People (twice) in one day through a veil of thick and free-flowing tears. Her friendship with co-star and short-shorts lover Paul Mescal is the stuff of legends, and her personal style gets better and better with every press tour. Right now, she's gearing up for the world premiere of Twisters, the 2024 version of Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton's 1996 tornado thriller. Just as I suspected, the looks she's breaking out are among her best ones yet.

One day after donning a custom chocolate-brown Vivienne Westwood gown to the film's London premiere, Edgar-Jones was spotted elegantly dodging the rain after an appearance on BBC Radio 6. For the recording, the actress paired a black shirt with a cream oversize blazer and a matching pair of Bermuda shorts. On the accessory front, she wore strappy snakeskin Khaite sandals and a tiny version of Gucci's Jackie 1961 bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Gucci Jackie Notte Mini Bag ($3980); Khaite Jones T-Strap Heel Sandals ($980)

For me, Edgar-Jones's sleek shorts look was the final straw. Though I consider myself a fairly classic minimalist, I also have a bit of a wild side, which is why the out-there hot-pant trend called out to me last summer. After seeing how poised and chic Bermuda shorts can look, I'm ready to make the plunge and finally replace my Mescal-esque micro bottoms with something a bit more refined.

If you're in the same boat, scroll down to shop 14 pairs of Bermuda shorts that are just as perfect as the ones Marianne Sheridan—excuse me, Daisy Edgar-Jones—wore this week in London.

Favorite Daughter The Low Favorite Bermuda Shorts $178 SHOP NOW Favorite Daughter makes the best tailored basics.

COS Tailored Knee-Length Shorts $120 SHOP NOW This whole outfit is so chic and weather appropriate.

Topshop Pleat Front Cotton Shorts $65 SHOP NOW A non-geeky way to wear pleated khakis.

J.Crew Pleated 9-Inch Trouser Short With Belt in Linen Blend $128 $50 SHOP NOW Just use the code SHOPSALE at checkout.

TOTEME Tailored Straight Leg Bermuda Shorts $420 SHOP NOW Wow. Just wow.

LPA Seina Short $168 SHOP NOW If it's linen this summer, I want it—period.

Reformation Liam Linen Bermuda Short $148 SHOP NOW Reformation never fails me.

MANGO 100% Linen Bermuda Shorts With Belt $70 SHOP NOW The belt detailing adds a cool, unexpected touch.

AGOLDE Ellis Trouser Shorts $208 SHOP NOW I wouldn't normally go for long denim shorts, but this Agolde option is surprisingly super chic.

Theory Double Pleated Shorts $225 SHOP NOW Just easy.

GRLFRND Linen Bermuda Shorts $215 SHOP NOW The ease of styling is a huge draw.

COS Elasticated Linen Shorts $89 SHOP NOW These require absolutely zero effort. You don't even have to button or zip them.

Jacquemus Le Bermuda Ovalo Tailored Shorts $740 SHOP NOW Gimme, gimme, gimme.