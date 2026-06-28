I'm a jeans person through and through, and during the summer months, no pair gets more wear than my cropped styles. Currently enjoying a resurgence, their relaxed, slightly preppy silhouette offers a lighter, more wearable alternative to last season's stovepipe jeans that's perfect for summer dressing.
Whilst I'm still getting used to styling the denim trend this season, Kate Moss's latest Parisian-inspired outfit reminded me of the shoe trend that elevates cropped jeans every time. Spotted in a pair of dark black jeans, rolled to reveal her ankles, Moss styled her denim with one of the chicest French summer shoe trends: strappy heeled sandals.
Far better equipped to handle a heatwave than closed-toe styles, the barely-there sandals offer the breezy comfort that's essential during summer's hottest days. Paired with cropped jeans, they make for an elegant summer combination that you can come back to all season.
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Wearing her jeans-and-shoe combination with a lace-trim camisole, Moss layered on a short-sleeved satin jacket for a polished, but not fussy, feeling.
Whilst the French fashion set often style strappy sandals with flowing skirts and V-neck dresses, this jeans pairing might just be my favourite interpretation of the trend yet. Forever inspired by a Kate Moss outfit, I've rounded up the best cropped jeans and strappy heels to shop now.