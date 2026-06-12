Classic Looks Never Go Out of Style—6 Chic Outfit Formulas for Summer 2026

Amidst the grey skies and downpours, summer is finally on the horizon with spells of sunshine and balmy afternoons in store. Summer is undoubtedly my favourite season to dress for and I’ve already lined my wardrobe with midi dresses and linen fabrics, but the best thing about warm weather style is its timelessness.
As we know, a new season brings with it new trends, but the joy about summer dressing is that it isn’t solely built on them. Effortlessness and versatility are the key to achieving chic combinations that can be interchanged and worn for years to come, and trends can be injected into your capsule summer wardrobe to create an array of looks using pieces you already own.
We often find ourselves gravitating back to similar styles and trends year on year for good reason; they require little thought, but still give a stylish, polished finish and work for a variety of occasions. Whether you're heading to the office, packing for a summer getaway or a simple summer stroll, finding those core pieces that will stand the test of time and feel as relevant in ten years as they do now is the smartest way to shop.
Latest Videos From
From matching co-ords to gingham and floral prints, I’ve rounded up six of my favourite classic summer outfits to wear in summer 2026. You can thank me later.
1. Linen Top + Trousers + Flip Flops
Style Notes: If there’s one essential in my summer wardrobe, it’s linen. Dresses, co-ords, skirts or shirts, this lightweight fabric is a staple for a reason. Emma's look [above] is a chic, effortless option that looks instantly put-together.
Shop the Look:
Faithfull
Boe Strapless Linen Top
Wear with the matching trousers or with jeans.
Faithfull
Lulea Linen Wide-Leg Pants
Such a chic set.
Jimmy Choo
Drawstring Tote Large
The perfect size for your beach essentials.
Mint Velvet
Luna Black Slingback Leather Sandals
These will instantly elevate any outfit.
2. Floral Dress + Strappy Sandals
Style Notes: While floral prints are nothing new, that doesn’t mean that they’re boring. With a vast array of types of print, it’s about finding the right style for you—whether it’s ditsy, tiled, botanical or tropical. Just add a sandal for a quick, chic look perfect for alfresco activites.
Shop the Look:
AGUA BY AGUA BENDITA
Barbara Floral-Printed Cotton Midi Dress
Agua by Agua Bendita sell the most gorgeous, romantic styles.
ZARA
Leather Sandals With Metal Detail
I'd style a floral dress with a chic strappy sandal.
CHLOÉ
Woody Large Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote
A raffia bag is a summer essential.
Missoma
Savi Dome Mini Hoop Earrings
An everyday style for your jewellery box.
3. Basic Vest Top + Tailored Shorts
Style Notes: Lison’s monochrome look [above] is a reliable favourite of mine, and perfect for the low maintenance minimalist. its simplicity gives a refined, fresh look, and I love the subtle detailing on the hem of the shorts to bring texture into the look.