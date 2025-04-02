Yes, This Shoe-and-Jean Combo Could Be Considered "Boring" But It Just Works—See Katie Holmes for Proof
Don't get me wrong—I love a buzzy trend and a fresh-from-the-runway silhouette, but if we're talking about the garments that I reach for every day, the ones that I think of as the pillars of my best outfits, they're all tried and true pieces. Capsule wardrobe staples, if you will.
There's certainly something to be said for getting the basics right. Do that, and it's guaranteed that a chic outfit will follow. Take, for example, Katie Holmes' recent look. Perfecting her foundations, Holmes selected jeans that cropped just above her ankle and reached for a simple yet chic pair of black ballet flats that, although not groundbreaking, when paired with her perfectly cropped denim, made for an easy, throw-on ensemble I couldn't look past.
Simple yet powerful when paired together, cropped jeans and ballet flats deliver a timeless energy that manages to transcend seasonal trends—meaning that it's a combination that fashion people always have and always will reach for if they're channelling effortless elegance.
The proof is in the pudding: with an easy, elegant base, the rest of Holmes' outfit quickly slotted into place. Layering a camel trench coat over a patterned blouse and accessorising with a black leather bag and dark sunglasses, Holmes' ensemble felt chic and wearable while her cropped jeans and ballet flats pairing showed just enough skin to keep it looking lightweight, fresh and entirely spring-ready.
While Katie Holmes is often one of the first to get a new trend off its feet, her latest look just demonstrates that relying on time-tested outfit formulas will always yield results.
Simple, effective and indisputably chic, read on to discover our edit of the best cropped jeans and ballet flats below.
SHOP CROPPED JEANS AND BALLET FLATS:
These come in UK sizes 6—24, as well as three different lengths.
The Row's elasticed ballet flats are a favourite within fashion crowds.
I always come back to Mother Denim for their chic, high-quality designs.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
From L.A. to Paris, It Girls Are Swapping Their Classic Ballet Flats for This Elevated Alt
Rightfully so.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
6 Chic Pieces That I Swear Take My Spring Outfits From Subpar to Sophisticated
Bring on the compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
It's Back: The Humble Sandal Trend That New Yorkers Love to Hate
Spotted in L.A.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Tried Abercrombie & Fitch's Curve-Friendly Denim Styles—These Pairs Stood Out
The ultimate A&F curvy jeans review.
By Chichi Offor
-
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale—31 Chic Finds Not to Miss
So good even Levi's jeans are on sale.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Light-Wash Jeans Always Look More Expensive When Worn With This Elevated Basic
As seen on Zendaya in Italy.
By Allyson Payer
-
Tired of Jeans? We Are Too—Here's What We're Wearing Instead This Spring
Chic and comfortable.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
7 Easy Yet Elevated Spring Outfit Ideas to Wear on Repeat
Get stylishly ready in a snap.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes