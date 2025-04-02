Yes, This Shoe-and-Jean Combo Could Be Considered "Boring" But It Just Works—See Katie Holmes for Proof

Don't get me wrong—I love a buzzy trend and a fresh-from-the-runway silhouette, but if we're talking about the garments that I reach for every day, the ones that I think of as the pillars of my best outfits, they're all tried and true pieces. Capsule wardrobe staples, if you will.

There's certainly something to be said for getting the basics right. Do that, and it's guaranteed that a chic outfit will follow. Take, for example, Katie Holmes' recent look. Perfecting her foundations, Holmes selected jeans that cropped just above her ankle and reached for a simple yet chic pair of black ballet flats that, although not groundbreaking, when paired with her perfectly cropped denim, made for an easy, throw-on ensemble I couldn't look past.

Simple yet powerful when paired together, cropped jeans and ballet flats deliver a timeless energy that manages to transcend seasonal trends—meaning that it's a combination that fashion people always have and always will reach for if they're channelling effortless elegance.

Katie Holmes wears cropped jeans and ballet flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The proof is in the pudding: with an easy, elegant base, the rest of Holmes' outfit quickly slotted into place. Layering a camel trench coat over a patterned blouse and accessorising with a black leather bag and dark sunglasses, Holmes' ensemble felt chic and wearable while her cropped jeans and ballet flats pairing showed just enough skin to keep it looking lightweight, fresh and entirely spring-ready.

While Katie Holmes is often one of the first to get a new trend off its feet, her latest look just demonstrates that relying on time-tested outfit formulas will always yield results.

Influencer wears cropped jeans and ballet flats.

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Simple, effective and indisputably chic, read on to discover our edit of the best cropped jeans and ballet flats below.

SHOP CROPPED JEANS AND BALLET FLATS:

Le Crop - Denim Blue - Organic Cotton - Organic Textile - Sézane
Sézane
Le Crop Jeans

Style with ballet flats or pair with glossy loafers for a smarter finish.

Leather Ballet Pumps
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps

Honestly, I can't believe these haven't sold out yet.

Wide Leg Cropped Jeans
Marks & Spencer
Wide Leg Cropped Jeans

These come in UK sizes 6—24, as well as three different lengths.

Elastic Ballet Slipper in Leather
The Row
Elastic Ballet Slipper in Leather

The Row's elasticed ballet flats are a favourite within fashion crowds.

Arch Tapered Jeans
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans

These also come in 11 other shades.

Prudence Ballet Flat
Reformation
Prudence Ballet Flat

Add a subtle was of colour to your shoe rotation.

The Mid Rise Dazzler Crop - Ready, Set, Go!
Mother Denim
The Mid Rise Dazzler Crop

I always come back to Mother Denim for their chic, high-quality designs.

Ballet Pumps
H&M
Ballet Pumps

These also come in a classic black leather design.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

