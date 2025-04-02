Yes, This Shoe-and-Jean Combo Could Be Considered "Boring" But It Just Works—See Katie Holmes for Proof

Don't get me wrong—I love a buzzy trend and a fresh-from-the-runway silhouette, but if we're talking about the garments that I reach for every day, the ones that I think of as the pillars of my best outfits, they're all tried and true pieces. Capsule wardrobe staples, if you will.

There's certainly something to be said for getting the basics right. Do that, and it's guaranteed that a chic outfit will follow. Take, for example, Katie Holmes' recent look. Perfecting her foundations, Holmes selected jeans that cropped just above her ankle and reached for a simple yet chic pair of black ballet flats that, although not groundbreaking, when paired with her perfectly cropped denim, made for an easy, throw-on ensemble I couldn't look past.

Simple yet powerful when paired together, cropped jeans and ballet flats deliver a timeless energy that manages to transcend seasonal trends—meaning that it's a combination that fashion people always have and always will reach for if they're channelling effortless elegance.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The proof is in the pudding: with an easy, elegant base, the rest of Holmes' outfit quickly slotted into place. Layering a camel trench coat over a patterned blouse and accessorising with a black leather bag and dark sunglasses, Holmes' ensemble felt chic and wearable while her cropped jeans and ballet flats pairing showed just enough skin to keep it looking lightweight, fresh and entirely spring-ready.

While Katie Holmes is often one of the first to get a new trend off its feet, her latest look just demonstrates that relying on time-tested outfit formulas will always yield results.

Simple, effective and indisputably chic, read on to discover our edit of the best cropped jeans and ballet flats below.

SHOP CROPPED JEANS AND BALLET FLATS:

Sézane Le Crop Jeans £95 SHOP NOW Style with ballet flats or pair with glossy loafers for a smarter finish.

H&M Leather Ballet Pumps £45 SHOP NOW Honestly, I can't believe these haven't sold out yet.

Marks & Spencer Wide Leg Cropped Jeans £35 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 6—24, as well as three different lengths.

The Row Elastic Ballet Slipper in Leather £800 SHOP NOW The Row's elasticed ballet flats are a favourite within fashion crowds.

COS Arch Tapered Jeans £85 SHOP NOW These also come in 11 other shades.

Reformation Prudence Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW Add a subtle was of colour to your shoe rotation.

Mother Denim The Mid Rise Dazzler Crop £265 SHOP NOW I always come back to Mother Denim for their chic, high-quality designs.