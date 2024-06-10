Jennifer Lopez Wore the Specific Sheer Dress Trend That'll Define Summer 2024
As we all know, Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to a sheer dress. She was wearing them long before they were even a trend. Her latest one represents another wildly popular summer trend: crochet. While going out to dinner this weekend in Santa Monica, Lopez wore a long cream-colored dress that was sheer because it was made of unlined crochet. (FYI: The dress is from Revolve, and Lopez opted to wear it backward.) This type of dress is a popular swimsuit cover-up option, but with the right undergarments, you can also get away with wearing it out and about à la J.Lo.
For the past several summers, crochet has been one of the most popular trends of the season in the form of everything from dresses to pants to bags. It's crochet dresses that tend to get the most love, and given that the sheer trend is so prominent this season, sheer crochet dresses are going to be everywhere—mark my words.
Since the internet is filled with crochet dresses to choose from, I did some research and chose a handful of styles that I think you'll like if Lopez has left you inspired. Scroll to shop.
On Jennifer Lopez: Song of Style dress; Hermès bag; Elie Saab shoes
Shop Sheer Crochet Dresses
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
