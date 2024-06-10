Jennifer Lopez Wore the Specific Sheer Dress Trend That'll Define Summer 2024

As we all know, Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to a sheer dress. She was wearing them long before they were even a trend. Her latest one represents another wildly popular summer trend: crochet. While going out to dinner this weekend in Santa Monica, Lopez wore a long cream-colored dress that was sheer because it was made of unlined crochet. (FYI: The dress is from Revolve, and Lopez opted to wear it backward.) This type of dress is a popular swimsuit cover-up option, but with the right undergarments, you can also get away with wearing it out and about à la J.Lo.

For the past several summers, crochet has been one of the most popular trends of the season in the form of everything from dresses to pants to bags. It's crochet dresses that tend to get the most love, and given that the sheer trend is so prominent this season, sheer crochet dresses are going to be everywhere—mark my words.

Since the internet is filled with crochet dresses to choose from, I did some research and chose a handful of styles that I think you'll like if Lopez has left you inspired. Scroll to shop.

(Image credit: Affinitypicture/Backgrid)

(Image credit: BlueLoveImages)

On Jennifer Lopez: Song of Style dress; Hermès bag; Elie Saab shoes

Shop Sheer Crochet Dresses

Solid & Striped The Lucinda Dress $368 SHOP NOW

Guest In Residence Mesh Tunic Dress ₩395 SHOP NOW

Mango 100% Cotton Crochet Dress $160 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Silk & Cotton Sweater Dress $139 SHOP NOW

Peony Pointelle Maxi Dress $380 SHOP NOW

She Made Me Leya Dress $485 SHOP NOW

Posse Phoebe Dress $410 SHOP NOW

COS Open Stitch Sleeveless Sweater Dress $135 SHOP NOW

Mango Crochet Dress With Open Back $190 SHOP NOW