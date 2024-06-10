Jennifer Lopez Wore the Specific Sheer Dress Trend That'll Define Summer 2024

As we all know, Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to a sheer dress. She was wearing them long before they were even a trend. Her latest one represents another wildly popular summer trend: crochet. While going out to dinner this weekend in Santa Monica, Lopez wore a long cream-colored dress that was sheer because it was made of unlined crochet. (FYI: The dress is from Revolve, and Lopez opted to wear it backward.) This type of dress is a popular swimsuit cover-up option, but with the right undergarments, you can also get away with wearing it out and about à la J.Lo.

For the past several summers, crochet has been one of the most popular trends of the season in the form of everything from dresses to pants to bags. It's crochet dresses that tend to get the most love, and given that the sheer trend is so prominent this season, sheer crochet dresses are going to be everywhere—mark my words.

Since the internet is filled with crochet dresses to choose from, I did some research and chose a handful of styles that I think you'll like if Lopez has left you inspired. Scroll to shop.

(Image credit: Affinitypicture/Backgrid)

(Image credit: BlueLoveImages)

On Jennifer Lopez: Song of Style dress; Hermès bag; Elie Saab shoes

Shop Sheer Crochet Dresses

The Lucinda Dress
Solid & Striped
The Lucinda Dress

Mesh Tunic Dress
Guest In Residence
Mesh Tunic Dress

100% Cotton Crochet Dress
Mango
100% Cotton Crochet Dress

Silk & Cotton Sweater Dress
& Other Stories
Silk & Cotton Sweater Dress

Pointelle Maxi Dress
Peony
Pointelle Maxi Dress

Leya Dress
She Made Me
Leya Dress

Phoebe Dress
Posse
Phoebe Dress

Open Stitch Sleeveless Sweater Dress
COS
Open Stitch Sleeveless Sweater Dress

Crochet Dress With Open Back
Mango
Crochet Dress With Open Back

X Revolve Thea Mesh Maxi Dress
House of Harlow 1960
X Revolve Thea Mesh Maxi Dress

