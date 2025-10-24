Lush, Spicy, and Unexpectedly Edgy—Masculine Rose Perfumes Are Suddenly on the Rise

"Not your grandma's rose" has become somewhat of a cliché in the perfume market—a sly nudge that while traditional floral scents tend to be stuffy and dated, this one is the crown jewel of cutting-edge interpretations. But in 2025, it's clear that rose has far outgrown its label as a powdery, old-fashioned olfactive element. It's a powerhouse, revered in sultry date-night potions and vibrant, subtly sweet blends. It transcends seasons, providing a fresh element in cozy, autumnal aromas and adding a sophisticated touch to juicy, summer bottles. Rose has an intergenerational pull that's anything but antiquated, but still, it has remained largely femininein the "traditional" sense of the word, conjuring images of petal-pink ponchos and ornate vanities plucked out of a Sofia Coppola–directed dreamscape.
Then, suddenly, rose perfumes leaned heavily on the uncanny, looping in darker, more mysterious elements that redefine rose as—dare I say—a bit more masculine. Men have always had the ability to tap into the timeless floral (fragrance has no hard-and-fast rules—remember that), but today's multifaceted rose fragrances are quite the sweet-smelling lure. If rose is the "grandma" note of a generation, then Grandpa officially wants in.
Now, let's not forget that rose fragrances for men are extremely common in the Middle East and have been for ages—especially when paired with oud, the smoky, sensual "liquid gold" extracted from resin-soaked wood. "Rose is famous over there," shares perfumer Romain Almairac, adding: "[The brands] work a lot with a dry, ambery [rose] note." Oftentimes, this note stems from Damask rose, which has a deep, spicy profile; French brands, on the other hand, primarily source from Centifolia rose, which has the delicate, powdery aroma largely responsible for the perfume's grandma-ish reputation.
It's when that soft, powdery rose variety reaches a male consumer that speaks to the shifting tides. According to DSM-Firmenich perfumer Erwan Raguenes, rose (no matter its classification) is somewhat of a chameleon; it can lean spicy, sweet, or earthy depending on the notes that surround it. "It still carries that timeless femininity, but depending how you contrast it, it can become bold and masculine," he adds. "The ingredients you pair it with can completely transform its personality, which, to me, makes the rose so fascinating. It adapts to the story you want to tell."
Brands, it seems, want to tell a much bolder tale, as Raguenes has noticed perfumers using darker woods, spices, and aldehydes to reveal rose's cooler, more complex personality. "I think rose is being rediscovered through a more modern, textured lens," he shares. "Blending rose with saffron or cardamom can highlight its spicy side, while notes of patchouli, vetiver or oakmoss bring earthy tonalities that ground its floral character. … [It] takes on this quietly powerful, and even masculine, elegance that really resonates with consumers."
Rose perfumes aren't only becoming more "masculine" in composition; men are also adding softer, traditionally feminine scents to their daily rosters. The concept of "men's" and "women's" fragrances is becoming increasingly dated—as it should! Fragrance shouldn't be gendered, and we've definitely seen that pushback play out with the rise of unisex scents and, most recently, more men gravitating toward feminine scents. Consider Chloé's Le Parfum, a rose-forward potion that's seductive, charismatic, and unapologetically feminine—down to its pleated glass silhouette, tied off with a neat burgundy ribbon. It doesn't exactly fit the genderless-fragrance mold, and yet Almairac (who created the blend) suggests men can and should give it a spritz.
"Nowadays, the limit between men's and women's [fragrance] is less and less visible," Almairac shares. While Le Parfum retains Chloé's vibrant rose oxide (a signature component of the original Eau de Parfum), the warm blend also features vanilla, tonka bean, and orange blossom—another floral that's becoming increasingly popular among men, Almairac tells me. "Why don't you dare to wear the rose?"
Raguenes agrees: "I don’t think rose is necessarily changing its reputation, but it is redefining its boundaries," he shares. Yes, some blends go out of their way to enhance rose's spicy, earthy elements, but consumers, regardless of gender, are also expanding its limits by embracing the floral for exactly what it is: nuanced, classic, and a little grandma-like—in the very best way.
Shop Rose Fragrances for Men
Tom Ford
Noir de Noir Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Black rose, black truffle, patchouli, oud wood
This Tom Ford fragrance perfectly captures feminine-masculine duality, per the brand, as its florals dance with earthy black truffle, patchouli, and oud on a base of warm vanilla.
As discussed, this Chloé fragrance is ultra feminine—unapologetically so. That said, I do know men who have worn it (Almairac included, of course) and praised its warm amber-y dry-down. It's an iconic, timeless pick.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
L'Homme a La Rose Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Grapefruit accord, Damascena rose oil, clary sage oil, ambery woods, Centifolia rose absolute, cistus oil
This scent may have two different types of rose, but it's the clary sage and ambery woods that really stand out here. The combination is musky, spicy, and just divine.
Amouage
Lyric for Men Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Amber, rose, ginger, frankincense
Lyric is probably the most sensual men's rose fragrance on this list. Not to mention the fact that it lasts all day long—seriously, you'll score over 12 hours of wear with this one.
Byredo
Rose of No Man's Land Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Pink pepper, Turkish rose petals, raspberry blossom, Turkish rose absolute, papyrus, white amber
This rose-forward fragrance features spicy (pink pepper) and woody (papyrus, white amber) elements that create a rather leathery dry-down. Somehow, it strikes the perfect balance between softness and strength.
Jo Malone London
Velvet Rose & Oud Cologne Intense
Key notes: Clove, Damask rose, oud
Oud and rose are always a stunning combination. The former is smoky and animalic, while the latter reads sweet and elegant. The result? A complex, velvety concoction that always smells rich.
Balenciaga
100% Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Rosa Damascena essences
As you can see from its name, this Balenciaga fragrance contains 100% rose, including an oxidized isolate for a slightly metallic edge. A rose-only perfume might not scream masculine, but I'm told at a brand preview that all the men in the Balenciaga office have been gravitating toward this floral blend. Food for thought.
Parfums de Marly
Akaster Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Pink pepper, incense, Sicilia lemon, Bulgarian rose, Taif rose, geranium, agarwood, guaiac wood, cypriol, leather, musk, praline
This fragrance starts out rather woody, then has a surprisingly sweet dry-down thanks to praline, which adds a warm creaminess.
Per the brand, this bold, seductive fragrance is not for the faint of heart. It's rustic, passionate, and unlike any rose fragrance you've ever smelled—I promise you that. One review describes the blend as "if the sex scenes in Brokeback Mountain were a fragrance." I'll leave that there!
If you prefer a fragrance on the fresher side, this citrus-squeezed delight is the perfect pick. Refreshing and light yet intoxicatingly earthy (it's called Boozy Patchouli, after all), it's practically made to be worn from day to night.
Phlur
Rose Whip Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Black currant, rose, cashmere wood
A provocative rose, this award-winning fragrance screams date-night scent. It's juicy and sweet with a touch of mystery that can't help but draw people in.
Chypres are the coolest of all the olfactory families (IMO), as they're floral, green, and woody all at once. Perfumehead's potions always leave people wanting more—each aroma is like a riddle you can't quite figure out—and this bouquet of rose, saffron, patchouli, and vetiver is sure to turn heads.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.