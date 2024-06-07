Cindy Crawford Wore the $140 Sandals That Nordstrom Shoppers Obsess Over

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aside from the whole supermodel thing, Cindy Crawford is actually extremely relatable—well, at least her latest choice of footwear is. Photographed in Malibu, Crawford wore a chill denim outfit with a pair of Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandals ($140). The classic shoes have nearly 200 five-star reviews on Nordstrom's website, with many shoppers saying they own them in multiple colors. Other reviews mention how they're the perfect mix of comfort and style.

Dare I say these are the most versatile shoes of summer? The slides can be styled in a million ways. They'll look equally chic on your next beach trip and a city escape. I'll personally be styling them with a floaty printed midi dress and a raffia tote bag for my upcoming trip to Spain. Scroll down to see Cindy Crawford's newest outfit, and shop her exact sandals.

On Cindy Crawford: Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandals ($140)

Shop Cindy Crawford's Birkenstock Sandals

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandals $140 SHOP NOW These Cindy-approved sandals are as versatile as they are stylish.

Shop More Birkenstocks

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandals $140 SHOP NOW Her sandals also come in classic black.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandals $160 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with any of Birkenstock's sandals.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandals $160 SHOP NOW I'm definitely packing these for my trip to Spain.

Birkenstock Soft Slide Sandals $140 SHOP NOW This suede material is extremely comfortable.