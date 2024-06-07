Cindy Crawford Wore the $140 Sandals That Nordstrom Shoppers Obsess Over
Aside from the whole supermodel thing, Cindy Crawford is actually extremely relatable—well, at least her latest choice of footwear is. Photographed in Malibu, Crawford wore a chill denim outfit with a pair of Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandals ($140). The classic shoes have nearly 200 five-star reviews on Nordstrom's website, with many shoppers saying they own them in multiple colors. Other reviews mention how they're the perfect mix of comfort and style.
Dare I say these are the most versatile shoes of summer? The slides can be styled in a million ways. They'll look equally chic on your next beach trip and a city escape. I'll personally be styling them with a floaty printed midi dress and a raffia tote bag for my upcoming trip to Spain. Scroll down to see Cindy Crawford's newest outfit, and shop her exact sandals.
On Cindy Crawford: Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandals ($140)
Shop Cindy Crawford's Birkenstock Sandals
These Cindy-approved sandals are as versatile as they are stylish.
Shop More Birkenstocks
