In case you haven't noticed, the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival kicked off in the South of France this week. Some of the top fashion moments so far include Bella Hadid wearing over 100 carats of Chopard emeralds and Irina Shayk in polka-dot Armani Privé. That said, the red carpet is only the tip of the iceberg. Celebrities tend to wear more laid-back looks for daytime events scattered around the city. One standout outfit? Alessandra Ambrosio's white jeans.

The very same day that Ambrosio took a stroll around Cannes wearing white flare jeans, Cindy Crawford was photographed over 6000 miles away wearing similar pants. In Beverly Hills, Crawford wore white jeans that were also full-length but featured a baggier and more wide-leg silhouette compared to Ambrosio's choice. Both options are fantastic if you want to wear white jeans this summer—there's truly no wrong answer. Scroll down to see how Alessandra Ambrosio and Cindy Crawford wore white jeans in different corners of the world this week.

Alessandra Ambrosio's Flared Jeans in Cannes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Alessandra Ambrosio: Veronica Beard Beverly Skinny-Flare Jeans ($248)

Veronica Beard Beverly Skinny-Flare Jeans $248 SHOP NOW Alessandra Ambrosio's exact jeans are bound to sell out. FRAME Le High Flare Jeans $238 SHOP NOW This similar pair is a fantastic find.

Cindy Crawford's Wide-Leg Jeans in Beverly Hills

(Image credit: Backgrid)