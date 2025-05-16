The Subtle Difference Between the White Jeans Celebs Wear in Beverly Hills Versus Cannes
In case you haven't noticed, the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival kicked off in the South of France this week. Some of the top fashion moments so far include Bella Hadid wearing over 100 carats of Chopard emeralds and Irina Shayk in polka-dot Armani Privé. That said, the red carpet is only the tip of the iceberg. Celebrities tend to wear more laid-back looks for daytime events scattered around the city. One standout outfit? Alessandra Ambrosio's white jeans.
The very same day that Ambrosio took a stroll around Cannes wearing white flare jeans, Cindy Crawford was photographed over 6000 miles away wearing similar pants. In Beverly Hills, Crawford wore white jeans that were also full-length but featured a baggier and more wide-leg silhouette compared to Ambrosio's choice. Both options are fantastic if you want to wear white jeans this summer—there's truly no wrong answer. Scroll down to see how Alessandra Ambrosio and Cindy Crawford wore white jeans in different corners of the world this week.
Alessandra Ambrosio's Flared Jeans in Cannes
On Alessandra Ambrosio: Veronica Beard Beverly Skinny-Flare Jeans ($248)
Cindy Crawford's Wide-Leg Jeans in Beverly Hills
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
