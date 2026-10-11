If you're looking to get ahead on your winter wardrobe, can I make a suggestion? Inspired by one of the chicest over-50s on my feed, Tracee Ellis Ross, I'll be stepping away from my jeans drawer as we head towards November and working checked trousers into my winter rotation instead.
There's something inherently wintery about the rich checks of Tracee's trousers. Perhaps it's their association with traditional tartan, or the depth of colour that makes this timeless print feel particularly suited to the colder months. Either way, they have a richness that makes them look luxurious.
While Tracee kept things light with her oversized shirt and a chunky scarf, I think checked trousers would look just as chic paired with a chunky wool jumper as we move deeper into winter. Add a pair of black boots and have a comfortable, cosy outfit you'll reach for on repeat.
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Elegant, elevated and a welcome alternative to everyday denim, checked trousers are firmly on my winter wish list. I've tracked down the best styles on the market right now, so read on for my edit.
Shop Checked Trousers:
Mango
Straight-fit pleated trousers
Style these with a roomy button-down to get Tracee's look.
Reformation
Vida Linen Low Rise Pant
These come in short and standard lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Uniqlo
Flannel Easy Trousers
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
COS
Fringed Checked Linen Trousers
Style these with loafers for a chic, autumnal look.
Stradivarius
Checked Smart Barrel Trousers
The barrel leg trouser trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Never Fully Dressed
Check Bryony Trousers
Style these with the matching blazer or pair them with a simple tee.
H&M
Tailored Trousers
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
WAT THE BRAND
Checked Belted Tailored Wide Leg Trousers
The generous pleating lends these trousers a relaxed, wide-leg fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.