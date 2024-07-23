Celebrities and Fashion Insiders Are Ditching Jeans for a “Strange Skirt Summer”

There's a playful mood in the air this summer, and it's already influenced my favorite celebrities' wardrobes. Taking a break from wearing their failsafe jeans all the time, those who run in fashion circles are shopping an emerging skirt trend that snaps back at the quiet-luxury aesthetic that's reigned for so long. Appearing all over my FYP, it seems this season is shaping up to be a "strange skirt summer."

Lily Allen propelled the trend via an Instagram post last week that saw her styling a printed skirt with a colorful cartoon-inspired design emblazoned across the front. Using the bold skirt to anchor her look, Allen crafted a fun ensemble that looked right at home on the vibrant, flower-clad streets of Italy.

Taking a more relaxed approach to the trend, singer Rosalia wore her Kate Moss-print skirt with a simple black tee and tall platform heels. It's safe to say this playful skirt trend is the instant outfit elevator that the style set is falling for.

It might not be particularly easy to wear, but it's not entirely difficult either, as "bad" styling could make it look even better—the charm of the strange skirt lies in its inherent messiness. A strange skirt can entirely change the direction of an outfit, making it neither classic nor predictable but instead playful in an approachable way.

Taking an equally brazen approach, Sabrina Carpenter was spotted ahead of her Vogue World debut styling an ankle-length striped skirt in a bold red shade with a matching top and headscarf. Subverting expectations, this characterful skirt trend is the quickest way to revive your summer style, and brands have responded en masse.

From Farm Rio to Reformation, we've rounded up some of the chicest, most out-there styles on the market right now.

Read on to discover our edit of the best "strange" skirts to shop this summer.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST "STRANGE" SKIRTS:

Reformation Maria Knit Skirt $128 SHOP NOW This is designed to skim over the hips and relax at the knee.

ZARA Printed Midi Skirt $70 SHOP NOW The elasticated waistband and adjustable drawstrings makes this pretty skirt super comfortable.

RIXO Ardith Patchwork Floral-Print Skirt $295 SHOP NOW So pretty.

THE GREAT. The Seabank Skirt $250 SHOP NOW This playful print is perfect for summer styling.

MANGO Printed Long Skirt $80 SHOP NOW This style is like a breathe of fresh air.

FARM Rio Ainika Shell Red Skirt $190 SHOP NOW Style with the matching top or wear with a fitted tank.



Shop the matching Red Ainika Shell Linen-Blend Bra Top ($120).

JEAN PAUL GAULTIER Papillon Printed Mesh Midi Skirt $430 SHOP NOW This intricate skirt is cut from lightweight mesh.

H&M Crêped Viscose Skirt $20 SHOP NOW An absolute steal.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.