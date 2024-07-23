Celebrities and Fashion Insiders Are Ditching Jeans for a “Strange Skirt Summer”
There's a playful mood in the air this summer, and it's already influenced my favorite celebrities' wardrobes. Taking a break from wearing their failsafe jeans all the time, those who run in fashion circles are shopping an emerging skirt trend that snaps back at the quiet-luxury aesthetic that's reigned for so long. Appearing all over my FYP, it seems this season is shaping up to be a "strange skirt summer."
Lily Allen propelled the trend via an Instagram post last week that saw her styling a printed skirt with a colorful cartoon-inspired design emblazoned across the front. Using the bold skirt to anchor her look, Allen crafted a fun ensemble that looked right at home on the vibrant, flower-clad streets of Italy.
Taking a more relaxed approach to the trend, singer Rosalia wore her Kate Moss-print skirt with a simple black tee and tall platform heels. It's safe to say this playful skirt trend is the instant outfit elevator that the style set is falling for.
It might not be particularly easy to wear, but it's not entirely difficult either, as "bad" styling could make it look even better—the charm of the strange skirt lies in its inherent messiness. A strange skirt can entirely change the direction of an outfit, making it neither classic nor predictable but instead playful in an approachable way.
Taking an equally brazen approach, Sabrina Carpenter was spotted ahead of her Vogue World debut styling an ankle-length striped skirt in a bold red shade with a matching top and headscarf. Subverting expectations, this characterful skirt trend is the quickest way to revive your summer style, and brands have responded en masse.
From Farm Rio to Reformation, we've rounded up some of the chicest, most out-there styles on the market right now.
Read on to discover our edit of the best "strange" skirts to shop this summer.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST "STRANGE" SKIRTS:
The elasticated waistband and adjustable drawstrings makes this pretty skirt super comfortable.
Style with the matching top or wear with a fitted tank.
Shop the matching Red Ainika Shell Linen-Blend Bra Top ($120).
This intricate skirt is cut from lightweight mesh.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Anti-Trend Shoe Style That's Coming for Ballet Flats
Synonymous with Parisian elegance.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
J.Crew Is Popping Off—20 Chic New Arrivals I'll Wear All Summer Long
Sponsor Content Created With J.Crew
By Raina Mendonça
-
I Tried On 30+ of Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Items—These 17 Were the Winners
Haul incoming.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Bella Hadid Just Wore the Pant Trend I Keeping Spotting on Chic French Women
This is how to bring it into 2024.
By Natalie Munro
-
Jennifer Lawrence and Fashion People Are Suddenly Into This Trending Sneaker Color
I'm influenced.
By Natalie Munro
-
Kaia Gerber Wore the Anti-Denim Skirt Trend That Goes With Both Sneakers and Flats
A summer staple.
By Eliza Huber
-
33 Summer Accessories I'm Shopping to Make My Basics Feel Brand-New
Because we all need a little rizz.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
My Wedding Guest Vibe Is Chic on a Budget—7 Under-$300 Outfits I'm Buying
Make a stylish entrance for less.
By Nikki Chwatt