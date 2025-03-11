Well-Dressed Celebs Have Basically Stopped Wearing These 3 Shoe Styles With Leggings

As I was scrolling through pictures of celebrities wearing leggings, I was reminded that celebrities never stopped wearing them, even though the internet routinely claims they're "back". What fluctuates is the way in which they wear them. Currently, celebs are wearing them as pants more often, as opposed to just for pilates class and the gym. They've also been more creative with how they style them for pilates and the gym lately. It's a fun development, and it makes the rest of us want to get creative with them too. One of the ways to do that is via the shoes we wear with them, and celebs have been providing plenty of inspiration in that arena.

Below, I've highlighted five specific shoe styles celebrities always reach for when they wear leggings as of late, and three they never do, just in case you're wondering. Scroll on to see Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and more celebrity legging wearers, and shop the shoe styles they're prioritizing.

The Skips: Ankle Boots, Stilettos, Platforms

I'm well-versed on celebrity legging outfits, given my job, and I couldn't tell you the last time I saw a celeb wearing leggings with ankle boots, stiletto heels, and dressy platforms. I'm not surprised in the least, as these three styles tend to make leggings look dated and don't balance out the tighter-than-tight pants proportionately the way that, say, sneakers or knee boots do.

Chunky Knee Boots

Chunky knee boots with leggings are a cool, flattering combination that celebrities love to wear in the fall and winter. Knee boots are the go-to way to dress leggings up (see Bella Hadid below for proof). Kendall Jenner is another celeb fan of the pairing.

Bella Hadid wearing leggings and knee boots

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Alo High-Waist Airlift Leggings ($125); Saint Laurent coat and Y Tote Shoulder Bag ($3600); Miu Miu Leather Boots ($2550)

Shop Chunky Knee Boots

Nancy Knee Boot
Reformation
Nancy Knee Boots

Campus Knee High Boot
Frye
Campus Knee High Boots

Leather Boots
Miu Miu
Leather Boots

Slipper Shoes

If you love the ease of flip-flops with leggings but not the look, consider a pair of slipper shoes—a major trend for spring. They're effortless and chic, as Laura Harrier recently proved.

Laura Harriet wearing leggings and flat mules

(Image credit: SL, Terma/Backgrid)

On Laura Harrier: Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple Leather Shoulder Bag ($2650)

Shop Slipper Shoes

Liza Mule
Splendid
Liza Mules

Leather Mules
ZARA
Leather Mules

Melly Flat Mule
Reformation
Melly Flat Mules

Chunky Sneakers

Chunky sneakers (especially with crew socks) give leggings that '90s feel that celebs like Kaia Gerber love. And they're the most comfortable shoe style on this list, so there's that.

Kaia Gerber wearing leggings and sneakers

(Image credit: Javiles/Bruce/Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: Adidas hat; Asics sneakers

Shop Chunky Sneakers

Asics Gt-2160 Unisex Sneakers
Asics
GT-2160 Unisex Sneakers

New Balance U9060 Unisex Sneakers
New Balance
U9060 Unisex Sneakers

Nike Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Sneakers
Nike
Zoom Vomero 5 Sneakers

Ballet Flats

If you like your legging outfits to look prettier than average, do as Hailey Bieber did earlier this year and wear them with ballet flats. Her elastic-strap pair gave her outfit even more of a ballerina feel.

Hailey Bieber wearing leggings and ballet flats

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent bag; The Row Leather Ballet Flats ($820)

Shop Ballet Flats

Everlane, The Day Mary Janes
Everlane
The Day Mary Janes

X Revolve Martinez Flat
Tony Bianco
X Revolve Martinez Flats

Leather Ballet Flats
The Row
Leather Ballet Flats

Sporty Sandals

Sporty sandals such as flip-flops, Tevas, and Birkenstocks are a natural pairing with leggings. Gigi Hadid, Laura Harrier, Kaia Gerber, and Kendall Jenner are also fans—often with the addition of crew socks.

Gigi Hadid wearing leggings and sandals

(Image credit: Tatiana/Backgrid)

On Gigi Hadid: Lack of Color hat; Arizona Love Trekky Flower Mix Sandals ($173)

Shop Sporty Sandals

Arizona Essentials Waterproof Slide Sandal
Birkenstock
Arizona Essentials Waterproof Slide Sandals

Nastro Cord Sandal
Miu Miu
Nastro Cord Sandals

Calm Slide Sandal
Nike
Calm Slide Sandals

Shop My Legging Picks

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught in the Midi Leggings
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Caught in the Midi Leggings

Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket Leggings
Zella
Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket Leggings

Spanx High Waisted Look at Me Now Leggings
Spanx
High Waisted Look at Me Now Leggings

Aritzia, Butter New Cheeky Hi-Rise 28" Leggings
Aritzia
Butter New Cheeky Hi-Rise 28" Leggings

Lululemon, Base Pace High-Rise Tights 25"
Lululemon
Base Pace High-Rise Tights 25"

7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging - Black
Alo Yoga
7/8 High-Waist Airlift Leggings

Wolford Perfect Fit Leggings
Wolford
Perfect Fit Leggings

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

