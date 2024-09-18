5 Fall Shoe Color Trends Celebrities Are Endorsing From Paris to L.A.
Here's the thing about color trends: There are plenty of them each season but not all make it to the feet. That's because shoes are something that most of us like to wear on repeat, with lots of different outfits. Colors like lime green, for example probably aren't going to become mainstream shoe color trends because of this. But for this fall, a handful made the cut, and celebrities are fully embracing them.
Below, I'm highlighting five color trends that celebs have been wearing on repeat as of late and are likely to continue to do so into the fall. From a pretty pastel to a bold It color to rich neutrals, these color trends are sure to go with tons of outfits in your closet. So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop the five hues some of the most stylish celebrities on the planet are wearing on their feet.
Powder Pink
Powder pink may seem like more of a spring color trend, but luxury designers like Prada are embracing it for fall, and celebrities like Elizabeth Olsen and Joey King are too (shoe-wise, at least).
On Elizabeth Olsen: Prada shirt, skirt, and Nappa Leather Mary Jane Pumps ($1120)
On Joey King: Georges Hobeika dress; Osoi bag; Charles & Keith T-Bar Mary Jane Flats ($53)
Shop Powder Pink Shoes
Burgundy
As burgundy is the "It" color of fall 2024, it comes as no surprise that it's also a major footwear trend. And luckily, it goes with pretty much everything. So many celebs have worn this shoe color recently, including Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lopez.
On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci Jackie Notte Mini Bag ($3980) and Signoria Slingback Pumps ($1150)
On Katie Holmes: A.P.C. jeans; Khaite bag; Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Ballerina Flats ($395)
Shop Burgundy Shoes
Cream
No longer are cream-colored shoes just for spring and summer. They're also a lovely alternative to dark-colored neutrals. Emily Ratajkowski and Sydney Sweeney recently proved this point.
On Emily Ratajkowski: Proenza Schouler Moore Fit-Flare Glossy Leather Midi Skirt ($2990), Mini Park Crossbody Bag ($1390), and boots
On Sydney Sweeney: Rodarte White and Blue Floral Printed Silk Twill Collared Dress with Belt Detail ($1695); Miu Miu bag and sunglasses; Andrea Wazen shoes
Shop Cream Shoes
Chocolate Brown
Chocolate brown shoes will make anything they're paired with look more expensive—just ask Kendall Jenner and Elsa Hosk.
On Kendall Jenner: The Row jacket, jeans, and Soft Loafers ($1290)
On Elsa Hosk: Miu Miu jacket and shoes; Helsa top and shorts; The Row bag
Shop Chocolate Brown Shoes
Red
Yes, red shoes are still very on-trend, so don't be afraid to keep wearing yours, just as Jenna Ortega and Rihanna recently did.
On Rihanna: Loewe shirt; Miu Miu skirts; Bottega Veneta bag; Puma sneakers
On Jenna Ortega: Alexander McQueen blazer; Le Silla shoes
Shop Red Shoes
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
