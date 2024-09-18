5 Fall Shoe Color Trends Celebrities Are Endorsing From Paris to L.A.

Here's the thing about color trends: There are plenty of them each season but not all make it to the feet. That's because shoes are something that most of us like to wear on repeat, with lots of different outfits. Colors like lime green, for example probably aren't going to become mainstream shoe color trends because of this. But for this fall, a handful made the cut, and celebrities are fully embracing them.

Below, I'm highlighting five color trends that celebs have been wearing on repeat as of late and are likely to continue to do so into the fall. From a pretty pastel to a bold It color to rich neutrals, these color trends are sure to go with tons of outfits in your closet. So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop the five hues some of the most stylish celebrities on the planet are wearing on their feet.

Powder Pink

Powder pink may seem like more of a spring color trend, but luxury designers like Prada are embracing it for fall, and celebrities like Elizabeth Olsen and Joey King are too (shoe-wise, at least).

Elizabeth Olsen wearing a pink outfit and pink shoes

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images)

On Elizabeth Olsen: Prada shirt, skirt, and Nappa Leather Mary Jane Pumps ($1120)

Joey King wearing a denim dress and pink shoes

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Joey King: Georges Hobeika dress; Osoi bag; Charles & Keith T-Bar Mary Jane Flats ($53)

Shop Powder Pink Shoes

Prada, Nappa Leather Mary Jane Pumps
Prada
Nappa Leather Mary Jane Pumps

Gucci Jordaan Horsebit Suede Loafers
Gucci
Jordaan Horsebit Suede Loafers in Sugar Pink

Bb 90 Suede Pumps
Manolo Blahnik
BB 90 Suede Pumps

Elme Leather Ballet Flats
Jimmy Choo
Elme Leather Ballet Flats in Rose

Burgundy

As burgundy is the "It" color of fall 2024, it comes as no surprise that it's also a major footwear trend. And luckily, it goes with pretty much everything. So many celebs have worn this shoe color recently, including Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez with burgundy Gucci bag and shoes

(Image credit: @jlo)

On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci Jackie Notte Mini Bag ($3980) and Signoria Slingback Pumps ($1150)

Katie Holmes wearing jeans and burgundy flats

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: A.P.C. jeans; Khaite bag; Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Ballerina Flats ($395)

Shop Burgundy Shoes

Square Toe Ballerina Flat
Mansur Gavriel
Square Toe Ballerina Flats in Pomegranate

Gaelle Knee Boot
Reformation
Gaelle Knee Boots in Ruby

Tabi Ballerina Flat
Maison Margiela
Tabi Ballerina Flats in Deep Red

Patent Leather Pumps
Saint Laurent
Patent Leather Pumps in Grenat

Cream

No longer are cream-colored shoes just for spring and summer. They're also a lovely alternative to dark-colored neutrals. Emily Ratajkowski and Sydney Sweeney recently proved this point.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a leather midi skirt and white boots at NYFW

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Proenza Schouler Moore Fit-Flare Glossy Leather Midi Skirt ($2990), Mini Park Crossbody Bag ($1390), and boots

Sydney Sweeney wearing a blue floral dress

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Sydney Sweeney: Rodarte White and Blue Floral Printed Silk Twill Collared Dress with Belt Detail ($1695); Miu Miu bag and sunglasses; Andrea Wazen shoes

Shop Cream Shoes

Wally Flat Boots
Staud
Wally Flat Boots

Saint Laurent, Le Loafers 15
Saint Laurent
Le Loafers 15

Ballerina Flats
Jil Sander
Ballerina Flats

The Wide Shaft Glossed-Leather Ankle Boots
Toteme
The Wide Shaft Glossed-Leather Ankle Boots

Chocolate Brown

Chocolate brown shoes will make anything they're paired with look more expensive—just ask Kendall Jenner and Elsa Hosk.

Kendall Jenner wearing a dark denim outfit

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row jacket, jeans, and Soft Loafers ($1290)

Elsa Hosk wearing a Miu Miu outfit

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

On Elsa Hosk: Miu Miu jacket and shoes; Helsa top and shorts; The Row bag

Shop Chocolate Brown Shoes

Triangle Logo Loafer
Prada
Triangle Logo Loafers in Moro

Marfa Suede Ankle Boots
Khaite
Marfa Suede Ankle Boots in Coffee

Maysale Croco Buckle Ballerina Flats
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale Croco Buckle Ballerina Flats in Dark Brown

Border Boots
St. Agni
Border Boots in Chocolate

Red

Yes, red shoes are still very on-trend, so don't be afraid to keep wearing yours, just as Jenna Ortega and Rihanna recently did.

Rihanna wearing red sneakers

(Image credit: Diggzy/Splash/Backgrid)

On Rihanna: Loewe shirt; Miu Miu skirts; Bottega Veneta bag; Puma sneakers

Jenna Ortega wearing red tights and shoes

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

On Jenna Ortega: Alexander McQueen blazer; Le Silla shoes

Shop Red Shoes

Whitnee Slingback Heels
Reformation
Whitnee Slingback Heels in Lipstick Mesh

Judi Kid Suede Leather Red Pumps
Aeyde
Judi Kid Suede Leather Red Pumps

Maysale Velvet Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale Velvet Mules in Red

Perforated Leather Ballerina Flats
Alaïa
Perforated Leather Ballerina Flats in Orange Sanguine

