EmRata Just Made the £33 H&M Dress I Currently Have in My Basket Look So Expensive

The thing I love most about Emily Ratajkowski's style is that even though she has access to the latest and greatest across designer brands, she's still entirely open to shopping on the high street—and what's more, through clever styling, she always makes her high street purchases look well beyond their price tag. Often spotted in Mango and Zara, this week I caught sight of her wearing an cosy knit dress from non-other than my favourite high street store, H&M.

Selecting a midi-dress in a dark grey shade, the model's dress skimmed her body, without clinging to it, giving it a comfortable finish and an effortless energy. Swooping in to a blunted v-neck, the dress features long sleeves and a simple cut, all of which culminate in an understated and expensive-looking silhouette. Forgoing excess jewels or accessories, Ratajkowski reached for a simple black handbag and skipped over bracelets and necklaces for the evening occasion, wearing simple rings and silver hoops instead.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styling her knit dress with black knee high boots, the model created the exact winter-ready outfit that fashion people will be living in throughout the year's coldest months. Whilst the weather remains fairly mild style this combination with a sleek leather jacket, but when winter really takes the helm, pair it with a floor-skimming coat for maximum cosiness.

Practically living in knit dresses throughout the winter months, you can bet that EmRata's style had already made its way into my shopping basket. Somehow, the elegant dress is still in stock, but I don't think it will be around for much longer. Read on to shop her outfit here and discover our other favourite H&M knit dresses below.

SHOP HER LOOK HERE:

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE H&M KNIT DRESSES HERE:

H&M Low-Back Rib-Knit Bodycon Dress £30 SHOP NOW The low-back detail gives this such an elegant edge.

H&M Knitted Dress £28 SHOP NOW Style with tight and knee-high boots for a cosy winter look.

H&M Rib-Knit Turtleneck Dress £28 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a LBD.

H&M Flared-Skirt Rib-Knit Mini Dress £25 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this winter.

H&M Rib-Knit Boat-Neck Dress £38 SHOP NOW This also comes in grey and black.

H&M Rib-Knit Dress £35 SHOP NOW This features a gently flared skirt for that gives it such a pretty edge.

H&M Rib-Knit Turtleneck Dress £28 SHOP NOW Style with knee boots or wear with a kitten heel.

H&M Rib-Knit Dress £35 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other colours.

H&M Knitted Long Dress £33 SHOP NOW I live in knitted dresses throughout winter, and this style has really caught my eye.