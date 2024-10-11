EmRata Just Made the £33 H&M Dress I Currently Have in My Basket Look So Expensive
The thing I love most about Emily Ratajkowski's style is that even though she has access to the latest and greatest across designer brands, she's still entirely open to shopping on the high street—and what's more, through clever styling, she always makes her high street purchases look well beyond their price tag. Often spotted in Mango and Zara, this week I caught sight of her wearing an cosy knit dress from non-other than my favourite high street store, H&M.
Selecting a midi-dress in a dark grey shade, the model's dress skimmed her body, without clinging to it, giving it a comfortable finish and an effortless energy. Swooping in to a blunted v-neck, the dress features long sleeves and a simple cut, all of which culminate in an understated and expensive-looking silhouette. Forgoing excess jewels or accessories, Ratajkowski reached for a simple black handbag and skipped over bracelets and necklaces for the evening occasion, wearing simple rings and silver hoops instead.
Styling her knit dress with black knee high boots, the model created the exact winter-ready outfit that fashion people will be living in throughout the year's coldest months. Whilst the weather remains fairly mild style this combination with a sleek leather jacket, but when winter really takes the helm, pair it with a floor-skimming coat for maximum cosiness.
Practically living in knit dresses throughout the winter months, you can bet that EmRata's style had already made its way into my shopping basket. Somehow, the elegant dress is still in stock, but I don't think it will be around for much longer. Read on to shop her outfit here and discover our other favourite H&M knit dresses below.
SHOP HER LOOK HERE:
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE H&M KNIT DRESSES HERE:
I live in knitted dresses throughout winter, and this style has really caught my eye.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
