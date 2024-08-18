8 Demure Trends That Will Make You the Most-Polished Version of Yourself This Autumn

"Demure" might be something of a buzzword right now, but I like to think of myself as something of an expert on the subject. At least, when it pertains to fashion.

I've always had a very refined personal style, and that has influenced my work as an editor somewhat. With an appreciation for truly classic pieces and investments that never date nor lose their appeal, I've been writing about how to dress more timelessly for the best part of 13 years now. Naturally, this experience is coming in very handy this week, as searches for "demure fashion" have spiked by 310% on Google. But why?

It all started when TikTok influencer Jools Lebron’s videos of herself ironically being “very demure, very mindful, very cutesy” began being shared at a rapid rate. Since then, other users across all social platforms have been serving up their own content on what it means to be demure. While some are going down the very traditional route with their interpretations, I think the heart of demure lies in clothing. As such, I decided to take a closer look at the demure fashion trends that are already set to dominate this autumn.

Elegance was the reigning theme of the autumn/winter 2024 runways, and now we're seeing the fruits of this seep into the market. So much so, it's hard to tell which pieces are actually going to make you look genuinely polished as opposed to playing Upper East Side cosplay. Below, I've found eight demure autumn fashion trends that fall into the former category. I call them trends but, really, they're as timeless as any trend can get.

8 DEMURE AUTUMN TRENDS THAT ALWAYS LOOK POLISHED

1. BURGUNDY BAGS

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Burgundy has been one of the biggest colour trends of the year, and the way fashion people have chosen to wear it definitely noteworthy.

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Suddenly, in place of black or tan, it's burgundy bags that those in the know are reaching for to give their looks instant polish.

SHOP THE TREND:

& Other Stories Glossed-Leather Shoulder Bag £97 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Andiamo Clutch £2150 SHOP NOW

Strathberry The Strathberry Nano Tote - Croc-Embossed Leather Burgundy £375 SHOP NOW

2. LACE SKIRTS

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Everywhere I look, lace skirts are cropping up on the outfits of the chicest—and, yes, most demure—women I follow.

(Image credit: @hannamw)

Be they all-over lace or skirts adorned with a pretty, lingerie-adjacent trim, this trend is romantic and directional in equal measure.

SHOP THE TREND:

ZARA Zw Collection Lace Midi Skirt £60 SHOP NOW

Whistles Lace Trim Midi Skirt £119 SHOP NOW

STELLA MCCARTNEY Wrap-Effect Lace-Trimmed Jersey Midi Skirt £890 SHOP NOW

3. BROWN SATIN

(Image credit: @clairerose)

Another key colour trend for 2024 has been that of decadent brown, and now we're seeing it being worn in a new way ahead of autumn.

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Supremely rich-looking, brown satin and silk is cropping up across the board, from Prada mules to Givenchy skirts, as well as on the high street. If you want to look elegant in a flash, adding this to your look is how.

SHOP THE TREND:

Prada Satin Mules £820 SHOP NOW

Albaray Chocolate Satin Scoop Neck Dress £99 SHOP NOW

GIVENCHY Duchesse Silk-Satin Midi Skirt £1600 SHOP NOW

4. PINSTRIPES

(Image credit: @coco_floflo)

Demure and classic go hand in hand, and one of the most classic print trends we're seeing make a comeback for autumn is pinstripes.

(Image credit: @minahabchi)

Pinstripes have been integral to fashion for over 70 years, but it feels like they're fresher than ever this season, worn by way of dress coats and chic co-ords.

SHOP THE TREND:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Sunny Strapless Striped Twill Vest £205 SHOP NOW

LORO PIANA Pinstriped Linen, Wool and Silk-Blend Blazer £2970 SHOP NOW

5. KITTEN MULES

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

When identifying the most demure shoe trend to include in this feature, I was torn between two: kitten heels and mules. Then it struck me.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

It's clear—kitten-heel mules are the most demure shoe around. Their closed toe ensures they look refined and sleek, while the kitten heel feels effortless and styling. Key attributes in looking demure.

SHOP THE TREND:

Reformation Wilda Kitten Mule £298 SHOP NOW

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules £595 SHOP NOW

ZARA Kitten Heel Fabric Mules £36 SHOP NOW

6. BOUCLÉ JACKETS

(Image credit: @theindiaedit)

Bouclé and tweed are two of the most demure fabrics around, and the easiest way to wear them is easily by way of a cute cropped jacket.

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

Stick to a neutral cream or beige or opt for classic black and rest assured it'll go with everything, from jeans to pencil skirts.

SHOP THE TREND:

MANGO Pocket Tweed Jacket £80 SHOP NOW

Celine Chelsea Jacket £3550 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Buttoned Tweed Jacket £135 SHOP NOW

7. TENNIS NECKLACES

(Image credit: @jastookes)

The tennis necklace has long been a signifier of wealth and exclusivity. Formerly made exclusively in diamonds, brands are now serving up more affordable iterations that haven't lost their high-end appeal. In fact, they're the mark of an even savvier shopper.

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Use yours to dress up your everyday staples or make a formal evening ensemble feel all the more special.

SHOP THE TREND:

Daphine Chris Necklace £280 SHOP NOW

Astrid & Miyu Tennis Chain Necklace in Rose Gold £100 SHOP NOW

Cernucci Crystal-Embellished Tennis Necklace £80 SHOP NOW

8. CREAM TROUSERS

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

There's just something so, well, demure about a cream or white trouser. The woman who wears them radiates confidence and grace—you need to be a composed person not to spill something on them, after all.

(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace)

Tailored, wide-leg pairs will never date but should you want your trousers to look more current, look for fluid pairs with cargo pocket details, turn-up hems or interesting waistlines.

SHOP THE TREND:

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers £95 SHOP NOW

Karen Millen Plus Size Clean Tailored Grosgrain Tipped Wide Leg Trousers £120 SHOP NOW