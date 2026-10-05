All My Favourite Autumn Outfits Have This Rich-Looking Shoe Colour in Common

I've just clocked it: all of my favourite autumn outfits feature shoes in this elevated colour trend.

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Victoria Beckham poses at the Victoria Beckham SS27 runway show with David Beckham. She wears a grey suit with brown pointed-toe heels.
(Image credit: @victoriabeckham)
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If you want to make your autumn wardrobe feel a little more elevated, I’m convinced there’s one small swap worth making: trade your go-to black heels for a rich brown pair. Adding warmth, depth and a little more visual interest without sacrificing the polish that makes black shoes so easy to wear, brown heels have become a favourite of mine this season.

And if I needed any more convincing that brown is one of the chicest shoe colours of the season, Victoria Beckham made the case for it herself at the debut of her spring/summer 2027 collection in Paris last week.

Victoria Beckham poses at the Victoria Beckham SS27 runway show with David Beckham. She wears a grey suit with brown pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: @victoriabeckham)

For the occasion, Victoria wore a grey suit in her signature oversized proportions, including, of course, relaxed, tailored trousers that pooled around the floor. Whilst the generous hemline concealed most of her shoes, the sleek brown pointed toe peeked out underneath.

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Where black heels would have been the obvious choice with grey tailoring, Victoria's brown felt more considered, as the earthy tone brought dimension to her outfit, working with the colours around it rather than simply grounding them. In fact, I've come to realise that many of the chicest autumn outfits I've come across this season employ this thoughtful styling trick.

Inspired? Ahead, I’ve rounded up the brown heels I’m eyeing now.

Shop Brown Heels:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.