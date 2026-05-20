Black Heels are Boring—JLo Just Wore the Elegant New Neutral That Always Looks Chic

My love of neutrals isn’t remotely weather-dependent—you’re just as likely to find me in head-to-toe black in the middle of winter as you are on the brightest day. But when summer does come around, I sometimes feel inclined to soften my styling ever so slightly. That’s when I start reaching for the gentler, and arguably more interesting, neutrals in my wardrobe—chief among them, rich brown tones.
Less severe than glossy black but every bit as elegant, brown has become my neutral for the warmer months. And this week, I found a fellow fan in Jennifer Lopez, who swapped classic black heels for a sleek cognac-brown pair.
Finished with a glossy shine that felt just as polished as black leather, the shoes carried all the sophistication of a traditional black heel, but with a softer, more directional edge. Where black might have felt a little stark against her white and beige ensemble, the deep brown shade added warmth and depth without disrupting the light, summery palette.
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Read on to discover the best brown heels to shop now.
Shop Brown Heels:
Zara
High-Heel Mules
Wear this with a texture skirt to get JLo's look or dress it down with jeans.
H&M
Pointed Suede Slingbacks
The slingback heel trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Reformation
Jessie Block Heel Sandal
The block heel design ensures a comfortable stride.
Toteme
Croc-Effect Leather Sandals
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Aeyde
Elise Leather Slingback Sandals
These also come in burgundy.
Stradivarius
Leather Kitten Heel Mules
The suede composition lends these an elevated edge.
Anthropologie
Dolce Vita Brevel Heeled Sandals
I'm banking these ahead of high summer.
AEYDE
Olenna 65 Leather Thong Sandals
Aeyde's sandals are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.