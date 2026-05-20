Black Heels are Boring—JLo Just Wore the Elegant New Neutral That Always Looks Chic

Instead of black heels, rich brown pairs look even more elegant with jeans and skirts.

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Jennifer Lopez wears a beige single breasted blazer with a textured skirt and brown glossy heels.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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My love of neutrals isn’t remotely weather-dependent—you’re just as likely to find me in head-to-toe black in the middle of winter as you are on the brightest day. But when summer does come around, I sometimes feel inclined to soften my styling ever so slightly. That’s when I start reaching for the gentler, and arguably more interesting, neutrals in my wardrobe—chief among them, rich brown tones.

Less severe than glossy black but every bit as elegant, brown has become my neutral for the warmer months. And this week, I found a fellow fan in Jennifer Lopez, who swapped classic black heels for a sleek cognac-brown pair.

Jennifer Lopez wears a beige single breasted blazer with a textured skirt and brown glossy heels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Finished with a glossy shine that felt just as polished as black leather, the shoes carried all the sophistication of a traditional black heel, but with a softer, more directional edge. Where black might have felt a little stark against her white and beige ensemble, the deep brown shade added warmth and depth without disrupting the light, summery palette.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.