If anyone can convince me to ditch one of fashion’s longest-standing “rules”, it’s Victoria Beckham. Catching my attention this week, Victoria stepped out in New York wearing a winter colour combination that fashion people have long deemed a no-no. For the occasion, she opted for a slightly relaxed chocolate-brown suit, styling it with a black lace-trim camisole for an uncomplicated but entirely elegant look.
Long labelled a fashion faux pas, black and chocolate brown have consistently appeared on lists of colour combinations to avoid. In reality, though, I’ve always found that pairing these two rich, dark shades brings a depth to an outfit that few other combinations can quite replicate.
By introducing black through the delicate lace-trimmed camisole, she broke up the chocolate-brown tailoring without compromising the look’s rich, tonal feel. True to form, she kept the rest of her styling pared-back, letting the combination do the talking rather than relying on excess jewellery or embellishment.
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If this proves anything, it’s that some fashion rules are worth breaking. And if Victoria Beckham is anything to go by, black and chocolate brown might just be one of the chicest combinations to try this season. Read on to shop my favourite black and brown pieces available now.
Shop the Brown and Black Trend:
Massimo Dutti
Fluid Wool Blend Total Look Blazer
Style this over a lace cami to get Victoria's look.
Reformation
Blythe Silk Top
This also comes in yellow and beige.
Massimo Dutti
Technical Flare Fit Pants
Whilst I love these in the chocolate brown, they also come in black.
Ghost
Isabella Satin Blouse
An elegant satin blouse will never go out of style.
Mango
Draped Dress With Perkins Collar
A thrown on long-sleeve dress will always be my winter go-to.
With Nothing Underneath
Hutton Tuxedo
Every great wardrobe starts with a sleek black blazer.
Marks & Spencer
Tote Bag
This is roomy enough to hold all of your staples.
Massimo Dutti
Technical Straight-Leg Pants
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of black tailored trousers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.