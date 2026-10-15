Victoria Beckham and the Most Stylish People I Know Have Officially Ditched This Outdated Fashion “Rule”

Yes, you can wear black and brown together—Victoria Beckham just showed me the chicest way to do so.

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Victoria Beckham poses for a photo with Marc Jacobs wearing a brown oversized suit with a black camisole top.
(Image credit: @victoriabeckham)
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If anyone can convince me to ditch one of fashion’s longest-standing “rules”, it’s Victoria Beckham. Catching my attention this week, Victoria stepped out in New York wearing a winter colour combination that fashion people have long deemed a no-no. For the occasion, she opted for a slightly relaxed chocolate-brown suit, styling it with a black lace-trim camisole for an uncomplicated but entirely elegant look.

Long labelled a fashion faux pas, black and chocolate brown have consistently appeared on lists of colour combinations to avoid. In reality, though, I’ve always found that pairing these two rich, dark shades brings a depth to an outfit that few other combinations can quite replicate.

Victoria Beckham poses for a photo with Marc Jacobs wearing a brown oversized suit with a black camisole top.

(Image credit: @victoriabeckham)

By introducing black through the delicate lace-trimmed camisole, she broke up the chocolate-brown tailoring without compromising the look’s rich, tonal feel. True to form, she kept the rest of her styling pared-back, letting the combination do the talking rather than relying on excess jewellery or embellishment.

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If this proves anything, it’s that some fashion rules are worth breaking. And if Victoria Beckham is anything to go by, black and chocolate brown might just be one of the chicest combinations to try this season. Read on to shop my favourite black and brown pieces available now.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.