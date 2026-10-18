Not All Flat Shoes Go With Bootcut Jeans—Kate Just Found the Pair That Always Works

If you've tried your hand at styling bootcut jeans, you'll know that finding the right shoe pairing isn't always as easy as it seems. Whilst heels never fail to elevate this denim silhouette, they're hardly the shoes I feel compelled to wear on a daily basis. Which leaves me with flats—a notoriously tricky match for bootcut jeans. So, when Kate Moss stepped out this week wearing hers with a sleek pair of black loafers, I knew I'd found a combination worth revisiting.
My usual issue with styling bootcut jeans with flats is that the extra fabric tends to pool around the hem, leaving the overall look feeling a little too slouchy. Loafers, however, offer a clever solution. Whether it's their collegiate associations or their sleek, often glossy finish, they bring a sharper, more polished edge that balances out the relaxed feel of the denim.
Keeping things unfussy but cohesive, Kate layered a black knit with a chunky black belt and a pair of black sunglasses into her look. With a pile of magazines tucked into the crook of her arm, the model's look—from the denim to those mags—is one I can see myself coming back to throughout the cooler months and well beyond.
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Inspired by Kate once again, read on to shop the bootcut jeans and loafers I'd recommend below.
Shop Bootcut Jeans and Loafers:
Zara
Low-Rise Bootcut Jeans
Style these with loafers to get Kate's look.
COS
Classic Leather Loafers
Every great wardrobe starts with a sleek pair of loafers.
Mango
High-Waist Flared Jeans
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Loafers
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Reformation
Blair High Rise Baby Bootcut Jeans
Reformation's jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Zara
Ruched Leather Loafers
Low-profile loafers are some of the chicest shoes in rotation right now.
MOTHER
The Bookie Sneak Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
The bootcut jeans trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Sezane
Adam Loafers
Whilst I love these in the glossy black, they also come in two other shades.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.