Hold the Sneakerinas—This Classic Trainer Trend Makes Leggings Look Far Chicer

Hold the sneakerinas. In my opinion, leggings look their chicest when styled more classically. Take this recent Jennifer Lopez look: keeping her foundation sleek with the perfect pair of form-fitting leggings, Jennifer crafted a poised outfit that she complemented with a classic pair of white chunky trainers. Rather than giving in to fleeting trends, the enduring silhouette kept things uncomplicated and chic and, in my opinion, makes the loungewear staple feel its most elevated.
As opposed to the slimline trainers that have dominated for so many seasons, these chunkier styles add a sculptural element that helps to lift the leg and elongate the frame, which always works so well with a lean pair of leggings. Meanwhile, they add just enough elevation to make the styling feel more intentional, not to mention offering the comfortable fit that makes trainers such an easy everyday choice.
Always inspired by a JLo look, read on to shop the leggings and white chunky trainers I'm recommending below.
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Shop Leggings and Chunky Trainers:
M&S
Magic Shaping High Waisted Leggings
These come in five different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
New Balance
740 Trainers
The cushioned sole ensures a comfortable stride.
Alo Yoga
Softsculpt High-Waist Legging
These also come in five other shades.
New Balance X Miu Miu
530 Sl Deco' Leather Sneakers
IMO, these are some of the chicest white trainers on the market right now.
ZARA
Leggings
Style these with leggings or make them autumn-ready by pairing them with knee-high boots.
The White Company
Mercer the Re-Run Max Suede Trainers
Style these with leggings or pair them with the season's favourite track shorts.
H&M
Ankle-Length Sports Leggings
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of black leggings.
Loewe X On
Cloudsolo Running Shoes
Style these with black leggings and a fitted tank to get JLo's look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.