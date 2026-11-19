Great style doesn't date, and Hailey Bieber knows it. Arriving at the Lincoln Centre in New York for the New York Times DealBook Summit, the model and beauty brand founder revived a '90s It-girl outfit formula that had been lifted straight from the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy style archives.
Hailey built her outfit around a sleek pencil skirt in crisp white, pairing it with a fitted, high-neck jacket in deep black. The monochrome combination introduced enough contrast to make an impression, without relying on excess colour, print or texture, creating an uncomplicated but polished look that feels just as relevant today as it did three decades ago.
Minimalist fashion fans will no doubt recognise the similarities between Hailey's outfit and one worn by Carolyn herself for a New York night out. Photographed hand-in-hand with JFK Jr., Carolyn championed the same pared-back pairing, with a streamlined silhouette that encapsulated the unfussy elegance she's still so admired for today.
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Taking inspiration from two of New York's most enduring style icons, I've rounded up the high-neck jackets and pencil skirts worth shopping now.
Shop Single-Breasted Jackets and White Pencil Skirts:
Zara
Blazer With Covered Buttons
This looks so much more expensive than it actually it.
H&M
Stand-Collar Blazer
This also comes in dark beige and navy.
Reformation
Kora Jacket
Whilst I love this in the black, it also comes in dark grey.
Massimo Dutti
Round Neck Blazer With Darts
Style this with the matching trousers for a sleek, co-ordinated look.
Reformation
Renee Skirt
This also comes in black and beige.
Zara
Midi Skirt With Belt and Contrast Piping
The pencil skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.