It’s hard to overstate just how much Bad Bunny has reshaped the global music landscape. What once felt like a genre created for a specific culture has now been spewing out global chart toppers that even have audiences in Australia and Japan belting out every lyric in Spanish word for word. This language has taken over the music scene, Latin artists headline festivals, and suddenly, not speaking Spanish is no longer a barrier to the obsession. The beats, visuals, and rhythm are so captivating that understanding the lyrics is simply not required. The influence that Bad Bunny and those who came before him have made isn’t just sonic—it’s cultural, visual, and deeply tied to fashion.
I'm a Bad Bunny fan who has fully learned the language since taking up my love for his music and that's only led me to fall in love with many, many more latin artists. One of which would happen to be Karol G, whose recent festival appearance (yes, that Coachella takeover everyone is still buzzing about) made one thing very clear: Latin music isn’t “having a moment”—it is the moment. Between stadium tours, award show sweeps, and a rapidly expanding global fanbase, the genre has grown faster than any other in recent years, fueled not just by its biggest stars but by a new generation of artists redefining what Latin music can sound—and look—like.
Which brings us here. Because beyond the household names, there’s an entire ecosystem of artists rising quickly across Colombia, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Argentina, and more—each bringing their own regional sound, aesthetic, and perspective.We can't just focus on Bad Bunny and Karol G, these names must be known too. Some are already collaborating with the industry’s biggest artists; others are quietly building cult followings that feel one viral moment away from global recognition. Below, consider this your curated entry point. Think of it as less of a list and more of a map—organized by country, grounded in who’s actually gaining traction right now, and filtered through the lens of someone who cares just as much about how these artists dress as how they sound. They are seconds away from taking over the world and don't forget it if you discovered them here.
Puerto Rico
WHO: Omar Courtz, Carolina, Puerto Rico
WHAT TO STREAM FIRST: $UELTA GATITA $UELTA
Many people first heard of Omar Courtz when he was featured on Bad Bunny's Grammy-Winning Debi Tirar Más Fotos album but he has boldly been releasing music since 2018. He just released the album Por Si Mañana No Estoy and it was an immediate success on social media and streaming platforms, with a global tour on the horizon he's likely to become a household name in the United States fairly soon.
WHO: Dei V, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
WHAT TO STREAM FIRST: Duro Ma
Dei V's rise to popularity is also noted by his collaborations from world-renowned artists like Bad Bunny, Cris MJ, and Bryant Myers. Leaning into mood, production, and a slightly edgier aesthetic he has quickly become the face of Latin trap in the Puerto Rico music scene.
WHO: De La Rose, Mayagüez, Puerto Rico
WHAT TO STREAM FIRST: Nubes
A voice so distinct, fans spotted her in the background of Bad Bunny's KLOuFRENS, De La Rose is just getting started with no plans to slow down anytime soon. She's known for collaborating with the best in the business so there's always something to look forward to next.
WHO: Young Miko, Añasco, Puerto Rico
WHAT TO STREAM FIRST: Likey Likey
I almost didn't include Young Miko in this roundup because let's be real, she's landed in the mainstream music scene here in the US. But there are so many that still don't know her that are newer to Latin Music and her work simply can't be missed.
Colombia
WHO: Blessd, Itagüí, Colombia
WHAT TO STREAM FIRST: Mírame
If you like your Colombian reggaeton with a slightly grittier edge, Blessd is probably already on your radar. His work blends classic reggaeton with trap influences and visually, he leans into a distinct aesthetic universe that feels cohesive across album art and his personal style.
WHO: Beéle, Barranquilla, Colombia
WHAT TO STREAM FIRST: No Tiene Sentido
A vacation playlist simply has to start with a Beéle song. Afrobeats, Caribbean influences, and melodic hooks create a softer take amongst the reggaeton scene. He’s the kind of artist whose songs you start hearing everywhere before you even realize who he is.
There's something about Mexican reggaeton that feels quite distinct from the Puerto Rican and Colombian music in the best of ways. El Bogueto's viral anthem Cuando No Era Cantante brought his music to the forefront of the scene in what felt like an overnight success but came from years of releases.
WHO: Fuerza Regida, San Bernardino, California
WHAT TO STREAM FIRST: Tu Name
If you haven't heard of the subgenre, Corridos Tumblados, this is exactly where you need to start. It merges aspects of traditional Mexican ballads with trap beats. Fuerza Regida mixes this with traditional reggaeton. They’re not just rising—they’re reshaping the definition of Latin mainstream.
Dominican Republic
WHO: Tokischa, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
WHAT TO STREAM FIRST: Ride or Die, Pt. 2
Fresh off recent collaborations with A$AP Rocky, Madonna, and Rosalia, Tokischa is a latin music sensation that finds a way to touch reggaeton, hip hop, and pop all at once. She built her reputation doing the opposite of playing it safe, her lyrics always leave you wanting more.
Venezuela
WHO: Alleh, Valencia, Venezuela
WHAT TO STREAM FIRST: capaz (merengueton)
Alleh is one of the many Venezuelans with middle eastern roots and that blend also makes for great music. He's very early in his mainstream rise after putting out the song of the summer last year, capaz (merengueton), all eyes are on him to see what he will do next.
Argentina
WHO: Emilia Mernes, Nogoyá, Entre Ríos, Argentina
WHAT TO STREAM FIRST: Perdonarte ¿Para Qué?
Even though reggaeton is a big part of the rise in latin music right now, there is still plenty of room for pop and Emilia Mernes is redefining it. Her aesthetic leans ultra-feminine and Y2K-coded and so does her music.
WHO: Trueno, Buenos Aires, Argentina
WHAT TO STREAM FIRST: Cruz
Trueno is only 24 years old but already has 2 hit albums, making him one of the youngest rising stars in Argentina. His collaborations, like Cruz with Feid, show how interconnected the scene has become. He’s one of those artists who feels equally at home on a festival stage or in a fashion campaign.
Spain
WHO: Bad Gyal
WHAT TO STREAM FIRST: Perdió Este Culo
Bad Gyal is where club energy meets high-fashion sensibility. With collaborations spanning everyone from Young Miko to Trueno, and a festival circuit presence that keeps growing, she’s firmly in her expansion era.
WHO: Rels B, Mallorca, Spain
WHAT TO STREAM FIRST: Tu Vas Sin
You can't take a trip to Spain without hearing a Rels B song playing somewhere off in the distance. His pop music is infused with trap and afro beats. He’s already a streaming powerhouse in Spain, but globally, he still feels slightly under-the-radar—which is exactly why he belongs here.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a cons